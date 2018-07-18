Proofpoint, Mimecast, And Imperva: Leaders Of Protecting My Email

Intro

Email security has been a significant area of growth for IT security companies as enterprises and end users increasingly rely on email for communication. In the past, it was relatively simple to hack into an enterprises’ network and monitor the flow of email. In today’s world, the game of phishing (not as fund as it sounds) and spoof emails have taken the forefront in email security protection. The main players in this market continue to be Proofpoint (PFPT), Mimecast (MIME), and Imperva (IMPV). Though legacy and larger IT security companies have email security directly integrated into their product offerings, these three players solely focus on the email landscape. Each of these companies have significant room to gain market share in a rapidly growing industry.

As enterprises, and ultimately the end users, continue to shift towards a more email centric atmosphere, the need for the best email security will rise in tandem. Though PFPT and MIME currently receive premium valuations compared to the general market and IMPV, they deserve this multiple as the remain leaders in this fast growing industry.

PFPT data by YCharts

Email Security

Hackers have progressed in the ways they are able to gain access to an individual’s email controls. Today, these hackers use new methods such as phishing (tricking the individual into sending over sensitive information), spoofing (pretending to be someone else) and malicious malware attachments/links. All of these methods can be detrimental to an enterprises’ email and network security.

IT security companies are transitioning from the old model of protecting inbound/outbound email traffic and moving towards prevention methods, such as cyber security training and awareness. These types of companies are progressing towards active detection and user engagement to assist with determine potential email threats. If enterprises are able to train their employees to detect and report potentially damaging phishing or spoofing emails, the entire enterprise security will be more secure. Over time, more and more enterprises will begin implementing these training programs and will either develop them internally or look to acquire other email security companies focusing in this area.

In early February, PFPT acquired Wombat, a leader in security awareness training, for $225 million in cash. CEO Gary Steele noted, “the acquisition of Wombat gives us greater ability to help protect our customers from today’s people-centric cyberattacks, as cybercriminals look for new ways to exploit the human factor”. This is the first time PFPT stepped foot into the security training market and doing so inorganically was the right choice. Wombat will help PFPT’s customers appropriately train their employees regarding email security. For example, Wombat has programs that will send what looks to be a phishing/spoofing email to individuals throughout the company. If the individual clicks on the “malicious” link or “sends” compromising information, Wombat’s programs will detect this and make note. Those who failed the test will likely have to go through virtual email security sessions to learn how to properly identify and report potentially dangerous emails. This acquisition will give PFPT and leg up in the competitive email security environment as cybercriminals and other malicious actors continue to make headway into breaching enterprises.

Just earlier this month, MIME announced their acquisition of Ataata, another security training and awareness platform. Though the details of this acquisition were not disclosed, this acquisition will surely help MIME more competitively play with PFPT in this area of the market. Per MIME’s website, “the acquisition will allow customers to measure cyber risk training effectiveness by converting behavior observations into actionable risk metrics for security professionals”. This puts MIME right next to PFPT in terms of a security awareness training product. Though PFPT made their respective acquisition a few months prior, it has likely not gained significant traction in the marketplace.

In addition, a recent research study by MIME discovered that ~90% of enterprises have seen phishing attacks increase over the past year, yet only 11% responded that they continually train employees on how to pick out cyberattacks. According to Gartner, “the security awareness computer-based training market will grow to more than $1.1 billion by year-end 2020”, a significant area of growth for all players involved in the email security market. I believe both PFPT and MIME will continue to push their way to the top of the leaderboard and will remain there for the time being. IMPV has yet to announce any acquisitions related to security awareness training, though it would not shock me if over the coming months they either announce an offering developed internally or go out and strategically acquire a player in this market.

Comparing The Players

As noted above, PFPT and MIME hold a slight advantage over IMPV in terms of offering a direct cyber security awareness training platform. This will enable both competitors to expand their offerings and assist their customers with maintaining the highest level of email security integrity. Going along with this, a majority of email security products now offered are in the form of a subscription model, or SaaS. Because of this, revenues are typically recurring in nature and margins remain high.

PFPT noted their TAM will approach ~$12 billion by 2020. This gives PFPT, MIME and IMPV significant opportunity to expand as their combined TTM revenues were ~$1.16 billion, or ~10% penetration.

Source: Company Presentation

Let’s take a look at guidance. PFPT expects total revenue to be $702-706 million, MIME expects total revenue to be $327-338 million, and IMPV expects total revenue to be $368-374 million. Given each of the company’s previous FYE results, implied revenue growth ranges were derived (see chart below).

It should be noted that MIME’s revenue guidance does not take into consideration the potential incremental revenue generated from Ataata. For reference, PFPT’s $225 million acquisition of Wombat increased their F18 revenue guidance by $30-32 million (acquisition was announced in early February so a majority of the year was considered). According to Crunchbase, Wombat raised ~$10 million prior to being acquired and had ~150 employees, whereas Ataata had only raised ~$3 million with ~10 employees. For comparisons sake, I would assume Attata’s incremental revenue for MIME’s full year guidance would be ~2-3 million, or less than 1% increase to total revenue.

Valuation

Since these companies are generating revenues at a high velocity and are dedicating significant amounts of expenses to R&D and S&M, they should be valued on a forward revenue multiple. When looking at TTM reported revenues, PFPT had $564.5 million, MIME had $262.0 million and IMPV had $333.6 million. Given the respective company’s forecasted guidance for the next fiscal year, I assumed the low end of the growth rate against the TTM figures to develop a forward revenue outlook. This results in forward revenues for PFPT of $768 million, MIME of $327 million and IMPV of $380 million. Because PFPT’s and IMPV’s fiscal year end matches the calendar whereas MIME’s fiscal year ends in March, MIME’s forecast is a bit more current. To adjust for this, I lowered both PFPT’s and IMPV’s implied revenue growth by 2%, which resulted in forward revenue for PFPT of $756 million and IMPV of $374 million.

Thus, the forward revenue figures I used for my valuation were as follows: PFPT ($756 million), MIME ($327 million), and IMPV ($374 million).

Using Tuesday’s closing price for each name and public filings of the most recent cash and debt balances, I calculated the respective enterprise value for each company, as shown below.

Accordingly, this would give me current EV/Revenue multiples as follow: PFPT (8.6x), MIME (7.4x) and IMPV (4.2x). Given that PFPT not only grows at the highest revenue rate of all three companies but also has entered the security awareness training market first, I believe their slight premium valuation is warranted. MIME has outperformed PFPT over the past year, posting a +55% performance compared to +42% while IMPV has lagged behind at +11%.

PFPT EV to Revenues (Forward) data by YCharts

The above chart demonstrates the clear valuation differences between the three companies, which I believe will continue on for the time being. Because of IMPV's relative size and slower growth attributes, it would not be surprising to see their valuation multiple remain depressed until they spark additional growth, whether organically or though an accretive acquisition.

It is quite possible that over the next few months as these companies head into earnings that MIME slightly closes the valuation gap with PFPT. MIME is growing at a slightly lower forecasted top line rate than PFPT and has recently made a similar security awareness training acquisition (Ataata) as PFPT (Wombat). The characteristics between the two companies remain very similar, though PFPT is seen as having the more complete email security package with all of their products being offered through a subscription based model (SaaS models typically receive a higher valuation premium due to their perceived stickiness and higher margins).

Overall, the email security industry is poised to significantly grow and expand over the coming years. Each of these three players offer platforms and solutions which have placed them in the leadership position. For now, I believe PFPT is the best bet for the outright winner with MIME right behind them. IMPV lags a bit due to their slower growth and inability to maintain adjacent market share growth.

Risks to these names include a larger legacy player ramping their internal email security operations, which could easily take market share in relation to their customer base. Valuations based off revenue multiples have also sparked recent fear into the market as they are perceived to be reaching peak/too high valuations. A repricing in the market could send the shares of these companies lower.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PFPT, MIME.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.