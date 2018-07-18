Omega Healthcare: Whose Value Is It Anyway?

There have recently been two articles on Omega Healthcare (OHI) from regular contributors Trapping Value and Brad Thomas attempting to come up with NAV estimates.

Like Brad, I believe TV's estimate is too low, although I do not consider his choice and application of the capitalization rate to be the main cause. On the other hand, Brad does make a mistake with the use of the capitalization rate which leads to an errant result.

Which Cap Rate

TV uses a cap-rate of 12.5%, while Brad uses 9.25%, to value OHI's Skilled Nursing Facilities. Which cap rate is correct? Both.

For those who do not work with cap rates on a daily basis, they might be confused how two significantly difference cap rates can both be right. A cap-rate is defined as annual net operating income (NOI) divided by value. So the formula looks like this,

NOI/V = R

So if a property has $1 million in NOI and is sold for $10 million, the cap-rate is 10%. (1/10=10%) Alternatively, if we want to determine what a property is worth and we know the NOI and the prevailing cap rate, we can use basic algebra to solve for V.

NOI/R = V

1/10% = 10

Finally, if we know the cap rate and the value, we can calculate what the NOI is. For example, it is common for REITs to report price they paid and the cap-rate, but not directly report NOI in their supplementals. The formula we would use there is,

V*R = NOI

So how is it possible that two dramatically different cap rates are both correct? Wouldn't changing R significantly impact the results of the formula?

The key difference is GAAP straight-lining of rent. Typically, the leases that OHI has are not flat leases. Rent goes up over the lease term so that by year 20, the tenant is paying a higher amount than they paid in year 1.

Say for example that a property has an NOI of $1 million at acquisition and the buyer paid $10 million. However, the lease has an escalator clause and rent goes up 3% each year over the course of the 20-year lease. So by year 20, the tenant would pay $1,753,506. GAAP requires the landlord to report the rent in equal amounts, so to determine what should be reported each year, add up the total scheduled rent for the lease ($26,870,374) and divide by the number of periods.

Year 1, the tenant pays $1 million, but under GAAP standards, the revenue that is recorded by the landlord would be $1,343,519. Year 20, the tenant pays $1,753,506, but the landlord records revenue of $1,343,519. The difference between what is paid and what is reported under GAAP is added or removed from the balance sheet. If all rent is paid as agreed, it will balance out. If rent is not paid and the contract is modified or canceled, there will be an impairment charge to remove any value that has been put on the balance sheet but is no longer considered recoverable.

Here we see the difference as the property has two cap rates because we have two different NOIs. We can use the actual cash received, in which case we would say the cap rate is 10% ($1 million/$10 million), or we can use the GAAP NOI, $1,343,519. Divided by $10 million, that gives us a cap rate of approximately 12.7%.

Many REITs will report both cap rates in their supplements, others only report one. What is important is that you recognize that the GAAP cap rate is taking into account the average revenue over the entire lease, while a cash cap rate is only using the NOI for the current year.

We can use two very different cap rates to arrive at the same valuation, we just have to make sure that we are using the correct NOI. GAAP goes with GAAP and cash with cash. If you mix the numbers, your result will be wrong.

My Problem With TV's Estimate

TV used a larger cap rate than Brad. I do not have an issue with that because he very clearly uses the top level revenue for his estimate.

Source

Since TV uses an NOI that is a GAAP number, it is appropriate to use a cap rate which reflects that. The sources he used to come up with his cap rate are using cap rates which reflect the entire lease. Since leases can be organized in infinite ways, it is virtually impossible to compare between companies using cash NOI. Some leases have more aggressive escalators up front that taper off, others have a greater portion of the rent on the back end. Data aggregators tend to focus on the lifetime value of the lease when estimating cap rates.

Source

When I initially looked at TV's estimate, one thing lept out at me, he is only valuing properties that are currently contributing revenue. Brad is correct when he points out that Orianna is not included and the estimated $32-$38 million in NOI from those properties has some value. Additionally, TV ignores the properties that OHI has under-development.

Source

That is an extra $15.3 million in annual rent that will come online over the next few years. A significant portion of which is the ALF facility in NY, which should be valued at a lower cap rate than the national average.

Depending on your assumptions and how much you discount, these properties add $500-$600 million in value. With those adjustments, TV's valuation would be in the low $20's. Certainly a pessimistic valuation, but within spitting distance of the consensus NAV.

Source

I discussed this omission with TV through private messages after I read the article. He brought up some good counterpoints that the NOI he used was slightly overstated due to OHI's dispositions which reported some revenues during the period while the paid off debt was reflected immediately. Additionally, he is also sending revenues straight to NOI when OHI does have some cap-ex expenses that should be removed.

At the end of the day, it is clear that his valuation was intended to be a back of the napkin rough estimate. I think it tends to be slightly pessimistic.

My Problem With Brad's Estimate

In his response, Brad put up the following estimate,

Source

Remember what I said above about the difference between cash cap rates and GAAP cap rates? 9.25% is in the ballpark of OHI's initial CASH yields. For an analyst studying a single company, it makes sense to use cash yields, because you have access to precise information regarding cash flow.

If we are going to use a cash cap rate, we have to make sure we are using a cash NOI. Brad is using a GAAP NOI and a cash cap rate. OHI provides the information we need to adjust the NOI.

Source

Annualizing the "non-cash revenues" comes out to $69.52 million. For the sake of simplicity, we can spread that proportionately between SNF and SH, which would make the cash NOI's $673 and $138 milllion.

Now let’s do the math:

Skilled Nursing: $673 million / 9.25% (analyst consensus) = $7.275 B

Senior Housing: $138 million / 7.00% (author number) = $1.971 B

Liabilities (as per author) = $4.262 B

Net Equity: = $4.984 B

Shares outstanding (as per author) = 207.82

= $23.98

Again, within spitting distance of the consensus NAV. The analysts who are estimating NAV are going to be more accurate in determining the precise NOI than I have been here.

They also work in estimated values for the properties that are not producing income. It is important to recognize that the "consensus cap rate" is a number that is determined AFTER the NAV has been calculated. No analyst is calculating their NAV by pulling a cap rate out of the air and applying it to the entire NOI. They are going property by property and estimating values using cap rates much higher and much lower, including properties that are not currently contributing revenues. An overall cap rate can then be calculated by dividing NOI into the aggregated value. The consensus cap rate is the average of all of the analysts, so some analysts will have a higher rate and others lower. Valuation is as much an art as it is a science.

So What Is OHI's NAV?

It is ironic that I am an appraiser by profession, but I don't attempt to do any valuations in my articles. In my opinion, SA is not an appropriate forum for an in-depth valuation. An in-depth valuation would be entirely too long to be posted on SA.

SA lends itself to "back of the napkin" types of valuations, which are always going to be faulty and by their nature are not going to be terribly accurate. As TV pointed out in a comment in Brad's article,

Brad,I gave you link to SNL NAV. That is $23.44. If I remember there were analysts at $21 and analysts at $27. I come in below that. We will see when the time comes.

The high end of NAV estimates is 28% above the low end. That is a large gap of analysts who are doing far more precise calculations than either TV or Brad.

The fundamental problem is that real estate does not have a fixed value. Appraisers like to pretend that we can create complex formulas, that we can aggregate massive amounts of data and pull out the "correct" cap rate. Here is a little secret, we cannot. Appraising real estate inevitably involves using "averages" and in the real world, (almost) nothing is precisely average.

The reality is that you can have two pieces of property which are identical on paper, sell for two very different prices on the same day. The sale occurs in the mind of the seller and the mind of the buyer, two places that are not quantifiable. Until the properties are actually transferred, estimating their value is at best an educated guess.

My advice to SA readers is to make sure you understand the difference between GAAP and cash numbers and GAAP and cash cap rates. When you are reading supplements supplied by REITs, read the fine print so you know whether they are referring to GAAP or cash numbers.

When you are reading an attempt at valuation from an SA author, make sure their assumptions are sound and they are not mixing cash and GAAP numbers.

Finally, take NAV estimates with a healthy dose of salt. Even highly detailed NAV estimates have significant margins of error. The format of SA lends itself to back of the napkin style estimates, which will have an even larger margin of error.

