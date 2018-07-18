Can Urban Outfitters Continue To Win The Hearts Of Millennials?

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Ishwarya Prasanna as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to the SA PRO archive. Click here to find out more »

Urban Outfitters (URBN) recently reported one of the best quarters they've ever had with increased net sales and a steady increase in sales in all three of its major brands (Urban Outfitters, Free People, and Anthropologie.) In Q1 2019, Free People reported an increased sales growth of 15%, Anthropologie was up 10%, and Urban Outfitters was up 8%. But it remains to be seen whether this growth rate is sustainable. Investors should pay attention to the growth at Urban Outfitters' namesake stores to see if the growth rate can increase.

Exhibit: URBN Price

The fashion industry is ruthless, with consumers changing their tastes in an instant. Trends send companies skyrocketing or free-falling, and the ability to adapt to change decides a company's future. Despite the fact that their net sales have been up year over year, the growth rate has been consistently down for the past four years. In Q4 2018, Urban Outfitters, the namesake brand, reported a growth rate of 2%. This means the growth of Urban Outfitters does not outpace the economy. And since Urban Outfitters is the majority of the Urban Outfitters brand, it brings the whole growth rate down. For the record, in Q4 2018 Free People grew at a rate of 8%, and Anthropologie grew at a rate of 5%.

Exhibit: Net Sales and Growth Rate

In addition, the company's gross margin has declined because of increased spending on e-commerce - specifically, with an increase in shipping and delivery cost. Also, even with increased revenue Urban Outfitters is still performing below the S&P 500 Apparel Retail Index.

Exhibit: Comparison of the Five-Year Cumulative Return

Free People is the fastest growing brand at Urban Outfitters. In Q1 2019, the CFO reported record growth of 15%. This might be in part because it's the only brand of Urban Outfitters that can be found in other stores. But Free People's marketing seems to resonate more with the target customer, Millennials. For example, according to management, the Free People marketing team released a "Dream" video that reached a combination of 17 million views between both YouTube and Instagram. It became Urban Outfitters' highest viewed piece of branding. Also, the Free People marketing team continues to host more events in order to build a stronger connection with the consumer. This is not to say that Anthropologie and Urban Outfitters doesn't resonate well with Millennials, but Free People does the best marketing.

Another primary concern, however, is not even with their declining growth rate, but their aggressive share buyback strategy. In the graph below, it shows the EPS with and without share buybacks, using the number of outstanding shares in 2014 as the basis. This shows how much the buybacks have helped the EPS. The 2018 EPS was affected by the one-time charge from the Tax Act.

Exhibit: Comparison of EPS Basic With and Without Share Buybacks

In conclusion, Urban Outfitters has the potential to do remarkably well for years to come if they manage to successfully expand the Free People brand. Currently, Free People operates 132 stores in North America and zero stores in Europe. Most retailers have deemed a necessary amount of 900 stores for the United States. Also, if they continue to expand their e-commerce business vigorously, they'll have a better market advantage.

'With their effort to open stores internationally, they can penetrate foreign markets and spread out the risk. Even though Urban Outfitters has a lot of flaws currently, if they continue to match trends and successfully target Millennials, over time they could consistently improve their growth rate. We need to play the long game to find out whether or not they can sustain the growth, and whether or not their fashion continues to remain on trend.

