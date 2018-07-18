Mellanox Looking Like A Multiheaded Growth Monster

Hitting the agreed-upon margin target for 2019 puts a triple-digit fair value in play next year, but the shares hold appeal even on less demanding, nearer-term metrics.

A lot of things are starting to go right for Mellanox (MLNX). Not only is Mellanox well-placed to benefit from the growth of high-performance computing demand in general, it is taking share from rivals like Broadcom (AVGO) and Intel (INTC) as customers upgrade beyond 10G Ethernet and now stands to benefit from both reacceleration in enterprise storage demand, but also the commercial ramp of its Bluefield chip. Add in the fact that management has committed itself to significant operating margin improvements over the next couple of years, and I think Mellanox is a rare mix of expanding markets, growing share within those markets, and improving margin leverage.

Although Mellanox does not look all that cheap on an adjusted DCF basis, growth tech stocks rarely do. What's more, operating margin is typically a powerful driver/determinant of multiples for companies like Mellanox, and progress toward a high 20%s operating margin could put a $100-plus fair value on the table by this time next year.

Performing Well Against A Raised Bar

Mellanox updated guidance back in May (favorably), which took some of the surprise out of the second quarter results. That's not to say that it wasn't a strong quarter, though.

Revenue rose 27% from last year and 13% from the prior quarter, as the company continues to see excellent growth in its Ethernet business (now close to 60% of revenue). Ethernet revenue rose 81% yoy, with over 100% growth in switches and likely something in the neighborhood of 70% growth for NICs. InfiniBand was weak again, with revenue down 6%, though EDR did outperform (flat yoy).

Despite the significant mix shift, gross margin is staying fairly stable, with a 150bp year-over-year decline, but a slight (10bp) sequential improvement. Operating income rose 151% year over year on a non-GAAP basis (and 74% sequentially), with operating margin nearly doubling.

Setting Aside The Cobra-And-Mongoose Routine

Mellanox also recently announced a peace treaty with Starboard, an activist investor that has been agitating for significant reductions in corporate spending at Mellanox. The settlement called for Mellanox giving three board seats to Starboard appointees, all of which have some relevant industry experience (including the current CEO of Integrated Device (IDTI). The settlement also requires Mellanox to hit specified non-GAAP operating margin targets on a schedule (23.5% for FY'18, 28% for FY'19) or Mellanox gets a fourth seat.

All in all, it seems like a reasonable deal for both parties. Starboard will likely get the margin improvement it wants (which will likely lead to higher multiples for the stock), while Mellanox management gets Starboard off its back and the room/freedom to achieve those targets by the means it deems best.

How Mellanox will get there remains to be seen. In the press release and on the call, Mellanox did not sound like a company looking to significantly cut back on its product development initiatives. I'm sure there are still opportunities to cut costs at the SG&A and R&D levels (with the latter likely taking the form of more "do more with less" efficiency initiatives as opposed to full-scale program cuts), but I have to wonder whether Mellanox isn't staking at least some of its margin improvement on operating leverage from accelerating revenue growth.

I don't think that's a bad assumption. Between high-performance computing (including AI/machine learning), cloud deployments/expansion, and storage, I don't see much issue with robust end-market demand for Mellanox's products. Likewise, I believe there remain significant opportunities for Mellanox to gain share in expanding markets as more enterprise customers migrate to 25G and beyond in Ethernet and 200G and beyond in InfiniBand.

I'd also note that the consequences don't necessarily put Mellanox's feet to the fire. Breaking the settlement terms and having to give Starboard another seat (four out of 11) isn't a desirable outcome, but it's not catastrophic either.

Ongoing Accelerations

Depending upon the source you use, Mellanox has something in the neighborhood of 45% to 65% share in 25G Ethernet, but high-speed Ethernet (25G and up) is only about 20%-25% of the market now. As companies upgrade, Mellanox is more than holding its own with Broadcom and Intel, even though Broadcom remains committed to fighting hard for its Ethernet business. With interconnect speed an increasingly important factor in high-end cloud/Web 2.0 installations, I expect this to be a significant growth opportunity.

Mellanox is also placed to benefit from recovering enterprise storage demand. Looking at Dell, Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) and others, it looks like storage demand has been improving, and storage figures a little more prominently recently in sell-side CIO spending priority surveys. Storage has always been an important market for Mellanox, but now, the company is also about to see a ramp-up of its BlueField chip, a non-volatile memory express (or NVMe) system on a chip that is custom-built to optimize NVMe storage.

The Opportunity

Once again, I find myself boosting my growth expectations for Mellanox, though my 2018 revenue estimate is only about 5% higher than it was this time last year (there was a downward revision along the way too). My long-term revenue growth expectation is back close to 10%, and I'm still looking for the company to get its adjusted FCF margins quickly into the mid-teens, up to around 20% within five years, and then into the mid-20%'s. Discounting those cash flows back, the valuation looks pretty interesting; I can't say Mellanox looks undervalued on this metric, but the implied total return is still pretty appealing.

Arguably more important is the upward revision in operating margin expectations. Margins are typically a significant (and reliable) factor in setting the forward multiples for stocks like Mellanox, and the "fair" EV/revenue multiple over the next 12 months moves up over 4x. If Mellanox can hit that 28% operating margin target for 2019, a forward multiple above 4.75x comes into play, which would support a fair value over $100 today (on 2019/2020 revenue) even after discounting back.

The Bottom Line

If you're confident in the margin improvement and revenue growth outlooks, I suppose $100 is a valid fair value to work with, though I tend not to like to reach out that far. Even so, a more conservative view that uses 2018 targets still supports a fair value above today's price. Although I'm a little concerned that expectations are accelerating, and there may be some risk of expectations getting ahead of reality, I think the valuation here has enough potential to at least consider.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AVGO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.