JPMorgan: Leading The Pack

There's been lots of chatter the past month about the Financials (NYSEARCA:XLF) being in a bear market, and while I don't agree with that assessment, it indeed is a lagging sector. The good news for the sector and the banks was that one of my favorite people I like to fade got ultra-bearish the banks at the end of last month. Thus far he's done it yet again as he's put the bottom in for the sector short term. The only two certainties in life are death and taxes, but a market bottoming when BamaBroker gets bearish is the one that Benjamin Franklin missed in his quote. While the financial sector is still 10% off of its highs and most banks still need a lot of work, JPMorgan (JPM) seems to be holding its own. The stock is within 7% of all-time highs after the false breakdown near $106.00, and the stock is now working on getting back above its 40-week moving average on a weekly closing basis. There's no question that the stock is a leader within the group, and it is the only bank I am currently long precisely for this reason.

(Source: Twitter)

(Source: Twitter)

As we can see from the below chart of JPMorgan, the stock had spent nearly two years above its 40-week moving average (blue line), before it finally lost that level a few weeks ago. While this was a negative development and could have had some ugly ramifications, the stock was already quite oversold as it was heading into these levels. The breakdown below $106.00 has so far been a bear trap as the stock is rallying back nicely after briefly breaking support earlier this month. A weekly close back above $108.55 at the 40-week moving average would be a positive development for the bulls.

(Source: TC2000.com)

What's most notable about the stock trying to rally back above its 40-week moving average is that this is despite the other banks still sitting below broken support levels. Citigroup (C) shown below is still stuck beneath a declining 40-week moving average, and it's broken support near $71.50. Goldman Sachs (GS) is quite a distance below its broken support at $245.00 and a declining 40-week moving average, and Morgan Stanley (MS) is rallying up to its broken support level today after its earnings report. JPMorgan was one of the only big banks to maintain a positive sloping 40-week moving average through this weakness in the financials and was the first one to close back above broken weekly support. These are clear-cut signs of leadership for the stock.

(Source: TC2000.com)

(Source: TC2000.com)

(Source: TC2000.com)

While JPMorgan's recent earnings report wasn't a blow-out quarter, it wasn't a disaster either. The company has now reported $4.55 in earnings per share for the first half of the year, and this is on track to meet estimates of just over $9.00 per share for full-year 2018. If the company can meet these estimates, this would represent EPS growth of over 30% year-over-year from full-year 2017 EPS of $6.84. Revenues also saw double-digit growth for the second quarter in a row, after two quarters of single-digit revenue growth in Q3 and Q4 of last year.

JPMorgan Revenue Growth Past 4 Quarters:

Q3 2017: (+) 9%

Q4 2017: (+) 9%

Q1 2018: (+) 16%

Q2 2018: (+) 14%

JPMorgan EPS Past 4 Years:

2015: $5.80

2016: $6.19

2017: $6.84

2018: $9.13 (estimates)

Although JPMorgan has the potential to reclaim its 40-week moving average this week, the stock is still not entirely out of the woods. As we can see in the below daily chart, the $114.00 area has been a formidable area of resistance for the stock going back several months now. Each time the stock has risen above this level, it's been sent right back below it, and the most recent three tests that have increasingly shorter in duration and weaker than the previous ones. While the stock was able to hover above the $114.00 level for a couple of weeks at a time in early 2018, any tests of this level have led to quick sell-offs since April of 2018.

This is an area where the bulls are going to want to get through on a weekly close, and I'd expect it might provide some issues for the stock on the first test. This is not a deal-breaker for the bulls, but it is a level that needs to be reclaimed to move the stock back into a daily uptrend.

(Source: TC2000.com)

So how am I positioned?

As mentioned in my early March article "JPMorgan: Taking Some Profits", I sold 30% of my position for a 66% gain in Q1 from my $67.90 entry and sold another 1/4 of my position on the recent breakdown in order to play some defense just in case a top was forming. Typically, I would have sold my full position after a couple of consecutive weekly closes below the 40-week moving average, but I decided to loosen my stop slightly as the stock was coming into this area from already oversold levels. After selling just below 1/3 of my position and another 1/4 of my position, I am down to roughly a half position in the stock left. As long as the stock does not break down below the $102.00 level on a weekly close, I plan to stay with my position.

(Source: TC2000.com)

Based on JPMorgan putting up a first-half outlook that is in line with already robust estimates and the stock trying to get back above its 40-week moving average, I currently see the stock as a hold. If the stock could spend a few weeks building a base between $110.00-119.00 and then make new highs, I would consider adding to my position.

While there's lots of drama and fear about the financial sector and there's no question the sector has lots of work to do, JPMorgan is the shining star of the group and holding up well for now. The key for the bulls will be getting through the $114.00 level on a weekly close to put the short-term trend back in an uptrend, but for now, the bulls have played defense where they had to; more than can be said for most of the other banks that continue to trade under support.

