Snap-On: A Steady Long-Term Compounder For Your Portfolio

However, the company has grown into its then-excessive valuation and is now trading at fair value.

Snap-On (SNA) is a straightforward business. They make and sell mobile tools, equipment, diagnostics, software and provide services to various industries. However, vehicle dealerships and repair centers are their major customers and industry of origin.

Snap-On has presence in 130 countries and its largest geographical markets are the usual suspects: United States, Europe, Canada, and Asia/Pacific. Snap-On has been a market darling for many years due to its incredible moat which can be summarized in two words: Snap-On franchisees.

Watch the video below from the channel of a repair shop operator, and you'll see the Snap-On mobile shop in all its glory. You'll also hear how the Snap-On franchisee caters to his customers and tries to help them get back to work as soon as possible by repairing their tools (even if they mishandled them) or by selling them new ones. The personal relationship and the responsiveness of this approach is one of the best moats there is.

However, as you can see below, the market has been re-pricing Snap-On since late 2015. It no longer values it as a high-flying growth stock but as a mature slow-growing company. Just like it should. In 2015, the stock overshot, and for the following 3 years, the company has been growing into its excessive valuation.

Despite Snap-On's growth through bolt-on acquisitions and expansion to other industries, growth has been moderate at best. And although vehicle fleets are aging in the US and Europe, this doesn't mean that the company will grow faster over time. Don't be discouraged, though. Slow growth can be good if managed correctly and is protected by a moat (as is the case here).

Snap-On is trading a little higher than 10X its operating income or about 16X net income. A patient investor that is willing to methodically accumulate shares below 8X-9X operating income (currently $124-140 per share) will probably generate a good 10-15% average annual return over the longer term.

This is in line with the company's 11.9% EPS growth over the last decade. Add the 2% dividend and an occasional share buyback like the one the company did in 2017 (1.6million shares) and you can see how I arrived at the 10-15% range.

It may not seem much, but it is higher than what the S&P 500 has achieved historically (about 10% including dividends) and has the added bonus of a strong moat and more upside potential if the company manages to find unlock more growth potential in some adjacent market.

There are some sources of risk for Snap-On, but the main one is way down the road. Many investors are afraid of raw material inflation restricting margins, but I think this is a temporary risk as Snap-On can pass through these costs sooner or later. Technicians cannot work without their tools, and if tool prices rise, they will just pass through the cost to the helpless consumer that needs his/her car fixed.

The real problem Snap-On may face is a future where a couple of huge companies control vast fleets of autonomous cars and have centralized their repairs. If such a future comes to pass, Snap-On's margins will get destroyed as it will have no bargaining power against such behemoths. However, such risk is decades away and will be visible soon enough, giving us time to prepare.

