Fannie Mae: The Boys Are Back In Town

The fifth circuit court of appeals ruled that FHFA is illegally structured, but that existing law could be amended and the net worth sweep stands.

It's more than a feeling. Brian Brooks was Mnuchin's #2 at OneWest. He now is at Fannie Mae (OTCQB:FNMA) serving as their General Counsel and has been having meetings inside the government advocating for administrative action. Mnuchin's prior business partner and Trump's economic advisory team member John Paulson and Trump's advisor Schwarzman's Blackstone hired Trump's million-dollar coin flip Ken Moelis's firm to put together a capital restoration plan about a year ago. The administration has proposed enterprise capital requirements of 3.24% which are effectively the exact same as the Moelis plan of 3.25%. The September deadline is the most important:

More interestingly enough, Treasury's Craig Phillips noted the importance of the proposal. What this does it aligns Treasury, FHFA and Moelis:

Investment Thesis: I own Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac (OTCQB:FMCC) preferred securities. The government appears to be setting up a utility model where the historical level of guarantee fees basically double and the capital requirements more than double. What this does is forces them to hold so much capital that even if FHFA stepped in and recklessly wrote down all of their assets while their auditors signed off on it, that even during 2008 the companies would have remained solvent. If you study the recapitalization plan put forward a year ago by insiders, the common shares IPO around $8 while the preferred shares get par. From these current market prices, that puts the common upside at about the same as the preferred. This is moving like a glacier on a collision course for recapitalization and release.

Collins Ruling

The Collins ruling is generally a loss for shareholders in my opinion as it says that although FHFA is unconstitutionally structured, that can easily be fixed by amending the statute and that the net worth sweep still stands. The minority opinion is an absolute goldmine. The court agrees that divesting the shareholders of their property rights caused a direct injury:

The judges also open the door to the conspiracy from congress for the first time:

The court sees that the GSEs remained solvent and took a relatively conservative approach while the distressed banks failed for participating in riskier mortgages:

The conclusion is an unconstitutionally structured agency can sweep all of the profits from private companies and the remedy is simply to amend the existing law:

I expect that this will get appealed by both sides since it seems to be split down the middle.

Collins References CedarMinn (an Eighth Circuit Precedent)

CedarMinn is correctly referenced twice in the Minority opinion. This is especially relevant in an upcoming ruling in the Saxton case:

This reference to CedarMinn should be expected to have significance in the eighth circuit court ruling coming for Saxton plaintiffs likely in the coming weeks and months. It came up there during oral arguments when the government's lawyer Howard Cayne was stopped in his tracks in the middle of his parade of narrative where the government can do nothing wrong and that 4617(F) basically prevents the government from being held accountable for implementing the net worth sweep to take all of the GSEs money for no meaningful/material consideration:

The Saxton case references CedarMinn as precedential with emphasis on "this Court":

I'm not a lawyer, but my understanding is that if you have a precedent in the circuit you are issuing a ruling in, that's something that needs to be taken seriously. If you asked me, the original lawsuits should have been filed here in the eighth circuit because of this precedent instead of in the DC courts which largely have a history of issuing rulings favorable to the government.

Summary and Conclusion

I have 4050 FMCCH, 8094 FMCCI, 10141 FMCCL, 400 FMCCN, 12608 FMCCP, 5042 FMCCT, 9085 FMCKP, 11132 FNMFN and 5 FNMFO. Things are looking really good and it is pretty amazing that you can get involved at the current prices given that all this information about what is happening is out there. People simply must not want to believe it. That's fine. I think Saxton is a case to watch because of the precedent. I don't think we need a legal victory at this point. The administration is pretty clear about setting 3.25% capital requirements and the next step is to acknowledge that the net worth sweep makes it impossible to achieve any capital requirements. The Moelis plan envisions the Treasury saying publicly that the liquidation preference has been paid off in order to settle the lawsuits and take the warrants. If you do the math from their perspective, the outcome isn't materially different from if they try to cramdown on the existing equity by trying to convert their liquidation preference to common.

Good luck settling the lawsuits that way. Overall, this entire thing has been relatively disappointing. The government from my vantage point has committed accounting fraud, lied publicly, convinced courts to buy into its bullshit paradigm that literally doesn't make any sense and seems to purposefully misread HERA out of context. I can go on and on, but the point is that the government is still in control of outcome and there is a plan where everyone there gets to declare victory and exit without being held accountable. The best part is that their buddies made the plan and they seem to be going along with it.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FMCCH,FMCCI,FMCCL,FMCCN,FMCCP,FMCCT,FMCKP,FNMFN,FNMFO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.