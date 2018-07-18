Reaching The Trygger Point To A Gradual Increasing Dividend

In my opinion, Tryg A/S' stocks could be eligible for inclusion in a dividend growth portfolio, as the dividend increases slowly but surely each year.

In spite of the drop in EPS, I believe the quarterly dividend is sustainable.

Suffering from the turbulence in the equity markets and the low or negative interest rates, the quarterly profit after taxes declined to DKK 735 million.

Executive Summary

On 10th of July, Tryg A/S (OTC:TGVSF)(TGVSY) has published its Q2 and H1 results for 2018. Following the trend in Q1, the company reported excellent technical result offset by a negative investment return, because of the negative interest rates; the combined ratio of the P&C activities was 81.4% in Q2. On a year-to-date basis, the reported combined ratio improved slightly, affected positively by the premium growth, continuous efficiency improvements, and lower than expected claims. In the meantime, Tryg has continued to integrate the newly acquired portfolios of Alka. With a forward dividend yield of 4.5% and quarterly dividend payment, Tryg could be held in a dividend growth portfolio.

The Underwriting Results Are Under Control

The company is split into four branches: Private, Commercial, Corporate and Sweden. Tryg A/S operates mainly in the Nordic countries with a leading position in Denmark, its domestic market. In Sweden and Norway, Tryg's 2017 market share was 3.1% and 13.3%, respectively.

Source: Tryg’s Q2 2018 Investor Relations

The private segment sells insurance products to private customers in Denmark and Norway. This business area accounts for 49% of the group’s total premium income. In Q2 2018, the technical result grew by 9%, driven by a 3.6% gross premium increase and an improved combined ratio of 78.6%. In spite of higher weather-related claims in Norway, the gross loss ratio improved by 1.5 percentage points, mainly because of the claims reduction initiatives and the price adjustments.

Source: Tryg’s Q2 2018 Report

On a year-to-date basis, the private business area reported a combined ratio of 83.5%, or a slight improvement compared to the first half of 2017. The technical result grew to DKK 736 million, positively affected by the lower combined ratio and the premium income growth.

On the commercial segment, which accounts for 22% of the group’s total premium income, the technical result declined slightly to DKK 169 million. The drop in the underwriting profit was mainly related to an increase in the expense ratio partially offset by the lower net loss ratio.

Source: Tryg’s Q2 2018 Report

To improve the expense level, the number of distribution agreements with different organizations was reduced. As announced by the management, this move will improve efficiency and thereby reduce the overall expense level. On a year-to-date basis, the technical results declined by DKK 14 million to DKK 340 million, mainly because of higher weather-related claims in Norway.

On the corporate business area, the technical result amounted to DKK 109 million, with a worsened combined ratio of 88.9%. The DKK 47 million decline in the underwriting profit was mainly due to the deterioration in the loss ratio which deteriorated by 6.2 points to 79.3%.

Source: Tryg’s Q2 2018 Report

The loss ratio worsening was explained by the increase in the large losses, partially offset by the positive development in Tryg Garanti, the credit insurance and bonding subsidiary of the Danish insurance company. For the first half of 2018, the picture is slightly the same, with a lower technical result compared to last year. The year-to-date underwriting profit declined by DKK 8 million to DKK 235 million, affected by the higher level of large claims in Q2 2018.

Last but not least, the Swedish subsidiary recorded an improved technical result of DKK 85 million in Q2 2018 or DKK 42 million more than last year.

Source: Tryg’s Q2 2018 Report

The improvement in the loss ratio was mainly due to the higher run-off related to motor insurance. Affected positively by the results of the second quarter, the year-to-date underwriting profit grew by DKK 25 million to DKK 106 million.

An Expected Underwriting Profit Offset By An Unexpected Negative Investment Return

The insurance companies make money by two means: delivering a positive underwriting result and investing the premiums they receive from their policyholders. Unfortunately for Tryg A/S, the investment return of the portfolio was negative.

Source: Tryg’s Q2 2018 Report

The DKK 90 million reported loss was related to the market volatility resulting from the Italian election (and the formation of a populist government) and the so-called trade war between the U.S. and China. Furthermore, the company suffered from negative yields on DKK 4.5 billion of its portfolio (mainly covered and government bonds).

A Dividend In Line With The Q1 Level

One of the specificities of the company is that the insurer pays a quarterly dividend, which is rare for a European company. The Q2 2018 declared dividend was DKK 1.65 per share, or a 3% increase compared to Q2 2017. Since 2016, Tryg A/S has stopped to buy back its shares and started to pay an extraordinary dividend; furthermore, the dividend has increased each year from 2012, the capital distribution policy of the company being focus on the shareholder remuneration increase

Source: Tryg’s Q2 2018 Report

Regarding an extraordinary dividend paid in addition to the regular one, I would say it would depend on the profit of the company. For the 2018 exercise, in particular, Tryg’s management mentioned it did not expect to pay an extraordinary dividend. In my opinion, it was the right move to warn upfront the investors that the stability of the ordinary dividend and RoE targets are the top priorities of the company.

Conclusion

On the underwriting side, the results were in line with the expectations, in spite of adverse weather conditions in Norway. Unfortunately, the market volatility impacted the investment return negatively and the profit before taxes accordingly. However, the quarterly dividend remained sustainable and should grow over the years, the company making the efforts to reduce its costs and keeping the same level of profitability. An investor willing to invest in Denmark could be tempted by the quarterly dividend, growing over the years, and charmed by the leading position in the domestic market and the excellent operating performance of the company.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.