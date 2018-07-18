AFG Holdings' IPO Price Is Tempting, But Proceeds Will Fund Debt Repayment

The proceeds will be used to repay the debt. With that, the shares are sold at a low price as compared to peers.

The company emerged from bankruptcy in June 2017. Lenders Carlyle and CVC among others now own large stakes in AFG Holdings.

AFG Holdings is an original equipment manufacturer serving the global oil and gas industry and other general industrial end markets.

(All graphics and images in this article are sourced from AFG Holdings' S-1/A filing.)

With a stable balance sheet, adjusted EBITDA of $46.2 million, and EV/EBITDA of 24.8x, AFG Holdings (NYSE:AFGL) seems attractive as compared to other peers operating in the same industry. Additionally, it seems beneficial that affiliates of The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) own a 30.7% stake and CVC owns 2.2%. With that, the fact that the company will use the proceeds from the IPO to pay debt and large amount of intangible assets are not ideal features.

The company elected remarkable underwriters to sell shares. Have a look at the image below for more details:

Business And Recent History

Founded in 1996 in Houston, Texas, AFG Holdings is an original equipment manufacturer designing highly-engineered, mission-critical equipment and provides complementary consumable products, parts, and aftermarket services. AFG Holdings serves the global oil and gas industry and other general industrial end markets.

After emerging in June 2017 from bankruptcy, many investors will be willing to have a look at the resulting business in this IPO. AFG Holdings seems to have improved its liquidity and solvency profile through the sale of divisions that were not performing. In addition, the number of facilities has decreased from 25 in 2014 to 15 currently, which have resulted into more than $90 million of annual cost savings.

Segments And Products

The company has three segments: Onshore Oil & Gas OEM, Offshore Oil & Gas OEM, and Connectors & Precision Manufacturing. The following is a comprehensive table, which includes key segments as well as products and services provided by AFG Holdings:

In 2017, with 56% of the total revenues, Onshore Oil & Gas OEM was the most significant segment in terms of revenues. Connectors & Precision Manufacturing accounted for 35% of the total revenues, and Offshore and Oil OEM was responsible for the remaining 9%. The total amount of revenues in 2017 was equal to $442 million. The image below from the prospectus shows the backlog in millions of dollars:

Intangibles And Goodwill Comprise 50% of Assets

On the assets front, the company reported total assets of $789 million including $73 million in cash as of December 31, 2017. With that, the most significant assets are property and equipment of $134 million, goodwill of $96 million, and intangible assets of $306 million. With this amount of fixed assets, the impairment risk seems quite significant. Depreciation or impairment of these assets could reduce the value of the assets dramatically, which could lead to share price depreciations:

What are these intangible assets? These are assets that were acquired as a result of business combinations that took place in 2017. Prior to the bankruptcy, the company reported intangible assets with total value of $84 million. Total amount of intangible assets after the bankruptcy was equal to $306 million. The image below provides more information in this regard:

Liabilities: The Proceeds From The IPO Will Be Used To Pay The Debt

On the liability front, the amount of liabilities of $292 million does not seem a problem at the moment. Have a look at the image below:

In addition, with $73 million in cash and the proceeds from the IPO, AFG Holdings is not expected to have liquidity problems in the next four years. The company expects to use the proceeds from the IPO to pay most of its debts.

With this information in mind, after the IPO, AFG Holdings expects to have $80 million in debt and only $0.162 million in total debt:

Income Statement

Following the revenue growth is a bit difficult since the company had to sell divisions. In addition, the way the revenues were reported in the prospectus is a bit misleading. The revenues reported were equal to $285 million, but these revenues are for the period from June 9, 2017, through December 31, 2017; after emerging from bankruptcy. In addition, AFG Holdings reported $156 million in revenues for the period from January 1, 2017, through June 8, 2017; before emerging from bankruptcy.

The same applies to the net income from operations. The company reported net income loss of -$3 million for the second part of 2017 and $316 million for the first part of 2017. Shareholders should check the second part of 2017 as more meaningful in order to understand the business. Have a look at it in the image below:

On the cash flow front, the situation is somewhat similar. The company provided cash flow of $22 million from operations in the second part of 2017 and -$48 million in the first part of the year. The following image shows the cash flow statement reported in the prospectus:

With this financial situation, it seems intelligent to wait a few quarters to see the evolution of the profit and loss account. After some time, we may have a clear idea of the annual revenues, and whether the company is profitable or not.

Competitors And Valuation

With $80 million in cash after the IPO, no debt, and 76.9 million shares outstanding sold at $16, the expected market capitalization would be $1.23 billion, and the enterprise value would be $1.15 billion. With adjusted EBITDA of $46.2 million as shown in the following image, the EV/EBITDA ratio is equal to 24.8x.

The image below shows the list of competitors that AFG Holdings has provided in the prospectus:

Among the list of competitors, the following peers seem good comparable companies:

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) with no debt, enterprise value of $1.9 billion, and EV/EBITDA of 36.98x.

National Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) with enterprise value of $15.42 billion, $1.4 billion in net debt, and EV/EBITDA of 32.49x.

Oceaneering International Inc. (NYSE:OII) with enterprise value of $2.22 billion, net debt of $393 billion, and EV/EBITDA of 11.24x.

Oil States International Inc. (NYSE:OIS) with enterprise value of $1.86 billion, net debt of $352 billion, and EV/EBITDA of 29x.

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) with enterprise value of $11.29 billion, no net debt, and EV/EBITDA of 5.61x.

Does AFG Holdings look expensive at 24.8x and $16 per share? It does not seem so. There are other competitors, like DRQ that with no debt trades at 36.98x, and OIS, which has debt and trades at 29x.

Perhaps, underwriters are having issues to sell shares because AFG Holdings emerged from bankruptcy very recently. In addition, investors usually don't appreciate IPOs in which the proceeds serve to pay the debt. This feature may reduce the demand for the shares, which could force the underwriters to reduce the share price.

List Of Shareholders And Equity Structure

The following image shows the list of shareholders. Some of them are Carlyle, whose affiliates own 30.7%, or CVC, which owns 2.2%. Have a look at it:

How did these shareholders acquire their shares? Many of these private equity funds acquired their stakes as a result of a debt-to-equity conversion that took place on June 8, 2017. The lenders received a combination of loans and new shares of AFG Holdings after the bankruptcy. The following lines provide further information in this regard:

Why is it so important for the company to repay these loans? The principal of these debts is due in 2021-2022. However, the company seems to prefer paying these loans right after the IPO. Why? The interest payable for the term loan of 10.7% is too high:

The most significant lender seems to be Carlyle, owner of 30.7% of the company:

With the debt conversion, the equity structure seems simple. There are no convertible preferred stock, only common stock. The image below shows the expected equity structure after the IPO:

With that, it seems important to mention that there is a warrant agreement, under which warrant holders could purchase 1.428 million shares at the rate between $8.66 and $61.50 per share:

Conclusion

After a strong reorganization process and the conversion of the debt, private equity groups are organizing this IPO to sell shares of AFG Holdings. The fact that the proceeds from the IPO will serve to pay debts is not ideal. As a result, it seems that underwriters are selling the shares at a discount with respect to other comparable peers.

