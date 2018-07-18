Costco Or Walmart For Dividends?

We use our financial planning tools to project 20 years of dividend payments for both companies.

Even though interest rates have been ticking up a bit lately, so has inflation, which means that the real return from investing in bonds is still historically low.

With inflation now running at a 2.9% annual clip, this makes the real return from investing in a 10 year treasury 0%. If the treasuries are held in a taxable portfolio, the after-tax return would be negative. This makes solid dividend paying stocks still quite attractive when looking to generate income.

Dividend Yield And Dividend Growth

A large dividend yield can be enticing, especially in today’s environment where interest rates are relatively low and many stocks seem overvalued. But it would be a mistake to overlook solid companies that have a lower dividend yield, but have been increasing their dividends at a healthy clip.

Over time, a company with a low dividend yield and a strong dividend growth rate can generate more overall dividend income than a company with a large dividend yield, but a low dividend growth rate.

Let’s take a look at a case study of two such companies. Currently Costco (COST) has a dividend yield of only 1.08%, while another giant of retail, Walmart (WMT), has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Below you will find some more information about their dividends and payout ratios:

Company Dividend Yield Growth Rate (Annualized) Payout Ratio COST 1.8% 12.4% 31% WMT 2.4% 5.1% 143%

Costco has been on a tear lately, both with its stock price and its dividend payout. With stellar earnings in 2017 and into 2018, its stock price is up over 40% over the past year. Its strong earnings have allowed it to keep its dividend growth rate above 12%, while its payout ratio is relatively low at 31%. A low payout ratio means there is more room to increase dividends with current earnings.

Walmart on the other hand has not been having a good year. So far in 2018 its stock is down over 10%. Its dividend growth rate keeps declining and is now at 5.1%. With large acquisitions, such as the $3.3 billion purchase of Jet.com, Walmart has been spending earnings and going into debt. This is why its payout ratio is a whopping 143% currently.

Projecting Returns

Let’s get to the heart of the matter. Over time, which company will generate more dividends? If we are looking for income in retirement we need to be able to make a projection for our financial plan. For most people in retirement, making sure income covers expenses in retirement is the goal. Even if one has over a million dollars saved for retirement, if income isn’t covering expenses then the principal will dwindle.

I ran some projections in our dividend calculation tool and I found that if we hold the 5 year dividend growth rates constant over time and assume no price appreciation, over a 20 year time period we see the following:

Notice how Costco’s dividend return over time swamps that of Walmart, 172% to 105% (5.1% vs. 3.7% annualized). This is due to the higher dividend growth rate.

I also found that the returns from these two companies break even after 10 years, assuming no price appreciation of their stocks. Another interesting way to look at it is that, assuming Walmart keeps its dividend growth rate where it is, Costco’s dividend growth rate could fall to 8.2% and the two companies would break even over a 20 year time frame.

Using Dividend Payers For Retirement

It sometimes surprises people how big of an impact strong dividend paying stocks can have on a retirement portfolio. I plugged various dividend yields into our WealthTrace Financial & Retirement Planner and I found that if we can find solid dividend payers that return 2% more than bonds, one can increase the life of their retirement funds by more than ten years.

Another wonderful characteristic of dividend payers that keep increasing their dividends is that eventually the price movements barely matter. You can live off the dividends and not worry so much about the fluctuating stock price.

Disclosure: I am/we are long COST.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.