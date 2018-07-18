Madrigal Is Unreasonably Priced For Perfection And Limited Competition

Madrigal's valuation seems bloated following positive phase 2 NASH data. At the least, it is certainly difficult to argue shares are undervalued.

"She was here on earth to grasp the meaning of its wild enchantment, and to call each thing by its right name. By its right name." - Into The Wild

I've written in depth concerning the potential and history of thyroid receptor agonists in treating NASH. There's no doubt about it - Madrigal Pharmaceutical's (MDGL) NASH data is an enchanting development for both NASH and the class of thyroid receptor agonists. I am not discounting that. However, despite the promising prospects, the valuation for Madrigal seems bloated (by its right name) at the moment. And if not bloated, it's certainly difficult to argue the stock is undervalued. (Note: I am aware Madrigal is seeking additional indications besides NASH)

First, let's take a look at the actual valuation in light of future walls that still require climbing over (a phase 3 trial, for example).

Proper Valuation

We will assign a 50-60% likelihood that MGL-3196 succeeds in a phase 3 NASH trial. These odds are based on a mix of historical success rates with endocrine, metabolic, and chronic disease drugs (that also happen to be new chemical entities) in phase 3 trials. Assuming the market is aware Madrigal requires a phase 3 trial with a greater amount of patients assessed over a longer period of time, the market is valuing Madrigal at a $7.5-9B valuation (60% of $7.5B is $4.5B) upon phase 3 success. We will say $8B for simplicity's sake. So, current valuation assumes their drug will not only be a blockbuster drug, but may exceed $2B in peak annual sales!

The following article will discuss the three primary reasons Madrigal Pharmaceuticals is likely overvalued.

Three Reasons Madrigal Is Overvalued

1. The NASH field is wide open at the moment, but Madrigal's drug is exceedingly likely to be met with fierce competition if and when it ever reaches the market.

Now, there are no current approved therapeutics for NASH; however, the field is likely to become saturated with candidates. Some of these candidates are more advanced than Madrigal's and are associated with companies that have far greater manpower than Madrigal.

Biopharma Dive provides great insight into the field of NASH. According to their data, as of May 2018 there are four phase 3 candidates (e.g. ICPT, GILD, AGN; all with data next year) and as many as thirty phase 2 candidates.

The NASH market is anticipated to hover around $20B in 2025. I imagine the big pharmaceutical companies will likely secure a large chunk in this chronic disease space.

2. The "Kindergarten-like" sentiment surrounding the NASH field will inevitably give way to a more competitive spirit.

As we've seen while still early, if one NASH candidate reports great data, we see a bump in valuation in a lot of other NASH companies (everybody wins!). This sentiment is likely to give way as the reality of competition sinks in the closer these drugs get to commercialization.

For example, Viking Therapeutics (VKTX) and Ligand (LGND) have an extremely similar drug due to net NASH data of its own. As long as the drug remains safe, it is likely to produce competitive NASH data within a few months. Ironically, this could negatively impact Madrigal's valuation, especially if the drug happens to post better data (ironic because Viking has only benefited from Madrigal developments). We could reasonable see a major cut in Madrigal's valuation depending on Viking's own data and this would be warranted because it's a competitor.

3. Madrigal's current valuation is trading on promise, not reality. Reality of competition and the need to spend hundreds of millions of dollars to make the drug successful will sink in.

Madrigal is trading as if it will be the king of NASH. It very well may be, but this is unlikely. As we often see in biotechnology, companies with focused pipelines that report amazing phase 2 data often trade at a price that values the drug as if it is guaranteed to hit the market the day of phase 2 data.

In the event Madrigal reports great phase 3 data that is similar or better than previous data and Viking is either inferior, far behind, or out, Madrigal's valuation, reasonably, could go higher. However, I imagine the upside from its current valuation is limited.

In light of the spotlight being taken off of Madrigal and being turned on its competitors, I think it's reasonable to project a retracement in shares of Madrigal. We expect share prices in Madrigal to dip near $200 as competitive pressure mounts during the next 6-12 months.

We saw a similar retracement after initial phase 2 data (from ~ $150 to $100):

Figure 1: Madrigal has been an absolute monster within the past year (Source: StockCharts)

Even monsters have to rest sometimes.

In Summary

Madrigal's recent run has been astonishing. Anyone who made the bet on thyroid receptor agonists profited mightily. And I salute you! However, Madrigal's valuation rush may have gotten a bit out of hand. Increasing competitive pressure and fading hype surrounding phase 2 data is bound to correct Madrigal's valuation to something more reasonable.

