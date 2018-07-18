Drive Shack Inc.: Can The Model Succeed?

Drive Shack Inc. (DS), now a competitor to the popular Topgolf, got its start as a commercial lending business called Newcastle Investments. That business, which was managed by Fortress Investment Group (FIG), was eventually spun off into multiple different entities. Then, after a 2013 acquisition of American Golf, DS decided to fully transform into a golf business. Since then, the company's traditional golf segment has consistently struggled to make a profit as expenses overcome revenues. This is why management, once again, decided to change their business plan with the addition of new driving range entertainment facilities following the model set by Topgolf.

The market has undoubtedly taken a liking to this news. Topgolf, and its concept, is beloved by investors which led to minority owner Callaway Golf's (ELY) stock taking off over the past year. Similarly, Drive Shack has made a strong recovery after years of declining share prices. The company has now more than doubled in value since mid 2017, despite their first venue opening just this April.

I believe investors are getting ahead of themselves when it comes to DS. Value is being attributed to the company based on the potential of future development rather than actual earnings. We have yet to see if management can make their new business model a success. There are considerable risks when investing in DS, and given the run-up in price over the past year, I believe there are better investment options on the market.

The Changing Business Plan

Drive Shack has a history of business transformation, and once again, the company will be forced to flex its muscle in order to push into a new industry going forward. Luckily, DS owns some 26 golf courses in its legacy business across the U.S which are now up for sale, valued at $168 million. This will add necessary and substantial spending power in the coming quarters. DS's traditional golf business isn't just owned courses, though. In fact, the company operates 74 total properties, 39 of which are leased and 9 are managed. DS plans to continue to operate the leased and managed facilities going forward, despite historic losses.

In the Q1 2018 conference call, management reaffirmed the business transformation underway at the company, as CEO Sarah Watterson details:

So, in conclusion, our plan for the company remains unchanged from our fourth quarter call. We continue to work to monetize our own courses and remaining legacy debt, operate and grow our leased and managed portfolio and then we'll utilize our cash on hand sale proceeds and ideally other self-funded avenues, which we hope to elaborate on in the future, to build and successfully operate our golf entertainment Drive Shack venues.

The Model of the Business Model

Drive shack opened their inaugural venue in Orlando, Florida, on April 7, 2018. The success or failure of the company depends on the results of this model facility. This is especially true considering competitor Topgolf already has an Orlando venue that sports a superior location near the center of town surrounded by other entertainment locations. Drive Shack's facility is in the Lake Noona Suburb near a toll road.

Location aside, thus far reviews on Yelp have been solid for Drive Shack's Orlando facility. With 51 reviews since April, the company has received an average of 4 out of 5 stars. Luckily, Golf Week's Martin Kaufmann did some more in depth due diligence on the two facilities for us and reported his findings in a recent article that should be required reading for potential investors in Drive Shack.

Mr. Kaufmann's insightful takeaways will undoubtedly give both bears and bulls ammo going forward. For example, a DS bear might point to statements like...

The biggest difference evident between the two facilities was that Topgolf’s main bar and restaurant was much busier than Drive Shack’s.

and...

That brings me to the final takeaway from the evening: Drive Shack can provide customers with a golf product that is comparable to Topgolf’s. If my anecdotal experience is any indication, where Drive Shack will need to close the gap is in the lucrative food-and-beverage category. In visits to several Topgolf locations around the country, it’s been evident that the facilities are community hangouts – places for locals to eat, drink, socialize and perhaps even hit a few golf balls.

as evidence of the superiority of Topgolf. Topgolf's superior location and strength in the food and beverage category are clear advantages. That being said, the food and beverage category has been the highest margin business for Drive Shack's traditional American Golf business for years, so it is not as though management doesn't understand the necessity of success there. In fact, even Mr. Kauffman commented on the quality of the food at Drive Shack. Still the location may affect the venue's ability to draw in corporate clientele and a weaker food and beverage category will surely hurt margins.

Perhaps the most important point of the entire article for bulls was an observation made about the diversity of clientele at the two facilities. Golf's traditionally narrow appeal has been a concern, and it is a positive sign to see a an influx of new customers enticed by the entertainment strategy:

One other point struck me as I walked the floors at Topgolf and Drive Shack: They attract a broad swath of consumers. While traditional golf has struggled to attract minorities – middle-aged and elderly white men still drive the rounds-played numbers – there’s no shortage of diversity at Topgolf and Drive Shack. The customers filling those hitting bays look like a cross-section of any American city. These are people simply looking to have fun with friends and family. In that sense, what both companies seem to offer is something akin to golf’s version of bowling.

All of the anecdotal evidence above can help investors get an idea of how company assets are performing. However, it is important to remember the real proof of the success or failure of the Orlando facility will be seen in Q2 and particularly Q3 2018's reported figures. A lot is riding on the EBITDA and visitor figures of upcoming quarterly reports, especially given Drive Shack's, let's call it, optimistic expectations. From Q1 Earnings Call Slides

Still, until year end 2019, it will be difficult to determine whether or not DS's new core business is going to be viable. 5 more locations are expected to open during 2019, in Marietta, New Orleans, Raleigh, Richmond and West Palm Beach. However, these locations are at varying stages of development, and given the fact that the company's $29 million facility in New Orleans only recently received approval from local governments to go ahead with construction, I believe year-end 2019 may be once again an optimistic timeline expectation from management.

Q1 Results

EPS of $-0.08

Revenue of $66.66M (+ 12.7% Y/Y)

Q1 was another in a string of unprofitable quarters for Drive Shack. GAAP losses reached $18 million, or $0.26 per share vs. $14 million, or $0.21 per share, in Q1 2017. The company's traditional golf business continues to struggle. Even in a quarter that saw a 15.7% increase in golf course operating revenues, they weren't able to turn a profit. This is in large part due to the poor business model of traditional golf which has been historically hampered by excessive costs. Below is the summary of operations for the traditional golf business and as you can see things are not going well. The quarter had multiple tailwinds, including the lack of management fees (more on this later) and a small gain on investments vs. a ~$3.4 million loss in Q1 2017. However, the pre-opening costs of the Orlando facility and an impairment charge taken on one of the company's golf courses evened things out, and the segment failed to perform.

From Q1 2018 10-Q

There were some minor positives for the traditional golf business in Q1, however. On the company's public courses, there was an increase of approximately 4,000 Player's Club members vs. Q1 2017. On the private courses, DS added 464 members vs. Q1 2017. Average annual dues per full golf private member also increased by $302 over the trailing twelve months. This is important because although Drive Shack has committed to the sale of its owned golf courses, the company still expects to manage and lease(with renegotiated agreements) certain courses.

Next, I would like to touch on DS's debt which is quite substantial. The company holds a $112 million credit facility, $51 million in junior subordinated notes, and $88 million in notes payable. This makes a total of $250 million, which is far more than the company's current cash position of just $137 million. Perhaps even worse when looking at debt maturities, we can see 2019 holds a large portion of that debt.

From Q1 2018 10-Q

Undoubtedly, Drive Shack's 2019 plans will require a large amount of spending. This is especially concerning with the company's debt burden added to the fray. Of course, as we have discussed DS is prepared to sell $168 million in assets over the next year which should provide them with enough cash for the upcoming spend.

With the current performance of DS's legacy business, I believe the company's future rides solely on the outcome of its new entertainment golf venues. The sale of traditional golf assets and the reinvestment into a more 21st century entertainment model is the best option the company has. Hopefully, it will be a successful one.

Risks

Other than the debt, the less than ideal location of Drive Shack's first entertainment golf facility and perhaps the weakness in food and beverage category (although we only have anecdotal evidence of this), there are a few associated risks when investing in Drive Shack. A 2017 pro article written here on SA by Ivan K. Wu entitled Drive Shack: Non-GAAP Value Trap Is An Eventual Short elaborates on some of these risks and is well worth the read. Almost a year ago, Mr. Wu criticized DS's external management on a number of issues including: the associated fees, obscured earnings due to the use of Non-GAAP figures, overly optimistic expectations of the new entertainment model's potential, and the youthfulness of the management team as a whole.

As of July 2018, some of these issues have been addressed while others remain pressing. First, we can discuss management fees, which, as of January 2018, no longer exist because management was internalized. This meant a reduction of around $2.6 million in costs in Q1 as well(as illustrated in the American Golf segment results in the section above).

Next, I would like to touch on the use of Non-GAAP figures in order to obscure real earnings. Unfortunately, I believe this is not just a trait of DS, but of the market as a whole. Adjusted figures are now often used almost interchangeably with GAAP numbers. Adjust, readjust and adjust again seems to be the motto of many management teams these days. Also, it's important to note DS does not hide its GAAP figures and elaborates the adjustments clearly. Sadly, this may be all we can ask for as analysts and investors these days.

This brings me to the youthfulness of management and their overly optimistic expectations. As Mr. Wu discussed in his article in 2017, the recently appointed Drive Shack CEO, Sarah Watterson, is just 30 years old. Ms. Watterson is also supported by a 38-year-old CFO and a 31-year-old COO. It's clear the management team at DS doesn't have a wealth of experience. However, Ms. Watterson did graduate from Cornell summa cum laude, and the team is backed up by their connections with Fortress Investment Group (FIG). Even though the company's expectations for their entertainment golf business seem optimistic, I believe this management team deserves a fair shot, and it's hard to give them one in the midst of a business transition. As I've said, the coming quarters will reveal the effectiveness, or lack thereof, of the management team. (Also, it's difficult to criticize someone for being too young when they're over a half a decade older than you.)

Finally, I would like to touch on the most disturbing possibility for Drive Shack. Their new model could fail. If competition from Topgolf saturates the market or a recession hits and discretionary spending falls, then DS could be left with not just one but two failing businesses. For example, recently Drive Shack was forced to cancel plans for a second Phoenix location. I believe this is evidence of an overly saturated market. Topgolf already has a two locations in the area, in Scottsdale and Glendale, while DS has plans to open a location in Glendale in 2019. It's clear DS is playing catch up to the market leader Topgolf. This means the inferior location of their model venue may be a permanent trait of all of DS's facilities.

Valuation and Conclusion

Classic valuation metrics aren't very useful when valuing Drive Shack due to its changing business model. However, looking at the year end 2017, value of Topgolf, we can get an idea as to the potential valuation of Drive Shack. Topgolf had 40 locations(including some under construction) at year end 2017. The company was valued at $2.1 billion, according to Callaway Golf which now owns 14% of the company. However, unlike Drive Shack, Topgolf does not own its facilities they lease them. Still, this illustrates the potential of this multi-billion dollar business.

Using estimated EBITDA figures, I believe most investors are using some pretty basic math to arrive at their valuations for DS. For example, if each drive shack facility is expected to produce $5 million of EBITDA, and there are 5 facilities currently under construction with additional funds ready for at least 5 more. Then, it is fair to assume in a little over two years DS could be earning $50 million in EBITDA from its new concept. Putting a 8x, 10x, or 12x multiple on that number depending on how bullish you are on the concept would then give you a ~$500 million value + the value of the traditional golf business.

Unfortunately, I do believe this method for valuing the company may be too good to be true. Surely, we can't just assume the success of the new business model without evidence and then value that business as if it is two years ahead of where it really stands? That seems to be what the market has done though, given DS's current market cap of almost $500 million. This is why although I do understand why investors see potential in DS, I believe the risks are too substantial at this time. Investors should wait until we have proof of management's ability to deliver returns from their new entertainment facilities while overcoming their legacy business.

Why? Well, let's imagine if things don't go exactly as planned, and the facilities end up struggling to cut costs. It's important to note this isn't a worse case scenario either, but rather a very possible outcome. If DS can only manage to earn $3 million in EBITDA from their new venues, then that makes a market value of ~$300 million + the failing traditional golf business, which in reality may be worth only tens of millions. Given a ~$350 million dollar market cap, the stock price would fall to just $5.23/share.

Overall, I believe DS is not the great investment it appears to be on the surface. Risks from a large debt burden, market saturation, rising costs, a failing legacy business and youthful management should not be taken lightly. In my opinion, the market is a little ahead of itself when it comes to DS as investors seek a way to profit from the new entertainment golf concept brought to the market by Topgolf. Shareholders could very well end up with a nasty surprise in the coming quarters if the company's new model facility doesn't meet lofty expectations. As a result, I cannot recommend shares of Drive Shack at this time, despite my belief that the company has hit on a winning concept.

