BioLife Is Going Parabolic

Unfortunately, valuation is already such that we can't advice buying at this time.

Revenue growth is accelerating, gross margins are increasing, there is a great deal of operational leverage and the company generates cash.

Terrific acceleration at BioLife and it's no surprise that the share price has gone parabolic.

We hope we can be forgiven to coming to this name a little late, the company is BioLife Solutions (BLFS), and the company produces (FinViz):

BioLife Solutions, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets patented tissue hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs in the United States. Its products are serum-free and protein-free solutions, which are formulated to reduce preservation-induced, and delayed-onset cell damage and death. The company offers HypoThermosol FRS, a hypothermic storage and shipping media product to mitigate temperature-induced molecular cell stress responses that occur during chilling and re-warming of biologics, intermediate products, and final cell products intended for research and clinical applications; and CryoStor cryopreservation freeze media products to mitigate temperature-induced molecular cell stress responses during freezing and thawing.

We only noticed after coming across this incredible graph:

The shares are basically going parabolic, so we're investigating what to do, whether one should still jump on board or perhaps even short the company.

At first sight, essential company metrics are a little less bullish than the stock price, to put it mildly, even if there is solid improvement, especially in Q1, from the earnings deck:

The company sells to three market segments:

Regenerative medicine (55% of revenues, 100% growth in Q1).

Drug discovery (10% of revenues, 36% growth in Q1).

Domestic and international distributors (27% of revenues, 37% growth in Q1).

Biobanking (8% of revenues, 6% growth in Q1 2018).

From the earnings deck:

And a diverse set of customers:

The first segment is the most important, it involves customers which are doing research in stem cell therapies and this is of course a pretty important growth opportunity for the company.

Much of the share price explosion seems to be predicated on the lack of competition for their two main products, combined with the large growth opportunities.

The two main products are CryoStor and HypoThermosol, and SA contributor Overlooked and Underfollowed has set out why these products are unique, providing two links from the evidence section of the company website:

An analyst also mentioned a recent study in Nature (March issue) during the Q1CC which one can find here. That study indeed indicates better outcomes with CryoStor:

We sought to compare the performance of “Standard” and “Specialized” cryoprotectant media on various cryopreservation and reanimation outcomes in PDX tumors. Standard (10% DMSO media) and Specialized (Cryostor®) media were compared between overall and matched PDX tumors.

We'll spare you the technical details and refer to the article. SA contributor Overlooked and Underfollowed also provided a host of customer testimonials. With the proviso that we are economist and no specialists in tissue preservation, we assume the BioLife Solutions products are indeed having a very good competitive position.

As economist, we can also point to some additional evidence here, we have to quote from SA contribotor Overlooked and Underfollowed (our emphasis):

From a clinical trials perspective, the number of regenerative medicine and gene/cell therapy product clinical trials expanded to 946 in 2017, up 18% year over year (see graphic below from the ARM's website). According to clinicaltrials.gov, there are 5,657 'recruiting' cell therapy studies and 792 'recruiting' gene therapy studies globally.

An 18% growth of the market, while the company's segment is growing much faster seems to indicate a gain in market share and corroboration for their competitive position.

Indeed, the list of customer gains (Maverick Therapeutics, Cytotherapeutics, TCR2 Therapeutics, P-Cure and Windmill Therapeutics in Q1) in this segment continues to impress and we assume these aren't all new customers.

Then there is another little sentence used in the Q1CC by management which indicates a strong competitive position (Q1CC, our emphasis):

The increase in revenue was a result of a combination of more leaders of our biopreservation media sold, primarily to our regen med customers as well as higher realized ASPs from both our direct and indirect channels.

So lots of new customers, their most important segment growing much faster than the overall market and price hikes all seem to indicate a strong competitive position.

Margins

Gross margins are expanding, and it's no surprise why, here is management (Q1CC):

But given the fact that most of our cost of goods the very substantial part of it is fixed or fundamentally fixed at these levels of production. So we have a great amount of leverage, , and so to the extent that we're able to produce more to fulfill the demand then we do expect to see an increasing trend of margin expansion throughout the year...

Where can these margins go, well they also indicated that (Q1CC):

what would our margins look like as we look out two or three years assuming a double and another double in revenue. And what I would say at this point in time is when we look at it double in revenue, you'd be looking at margins sort of in the low 70's to mid-70's.

There is also a good deal of operational leverage already. Operational expenses were $7.8M in 2017, but in 2018 they are guided to $8.5M-$9M. So while revenue is projected to increase by at least 68% (see below), operational expenses are growing 15% maximum.

Cash

It is pretty reassuring to see that the company is already generating cash, but as you would expect, share based compensation is responsible for that and there is also a considerable amount of dilution. Not anything out of the ordinary for a company at this stage though.

The dilution comes mostly from the exercise of warrants these days, in Q1 they raked in $5M as a result. Fully diluted the number of outstanding shares is 24.5M:

Guidance

Well, that was the guidance in May at the Q1CC anyway, early July management sharply increased that guidance when presenting preliminary Q2 results:

Second quarter 2018 preliminary revenue from sales of BioLife's biopreservation media products reached a record $5.2 million. This represents a 103% increase from the second quarter of 2017 and a 36% increase from the first quarter of 2018. Biopreservation media revenue is now expected to be in a range of $18.5 million to $20 million, representing growth of approximately 68% to 82% over 2017. This is an increase from the Company's prior revenue guidance issued in April 2018 of a range of $14.5 million to $15.5 million.

That's quite an acceleration, revenue growth in 2017 was 34% ($11.2M).

Valuation

The parabolic move in the share price has taken the valuation metrics to rather dizzying heights, needless to say. Analyst expect an EPS of $0.11 this year rising to $0.25 in 2019.

Conclusion

There is no denying that the company's products seem to have cornered a serious part of the market for preserving tissues, and as a result it has multiple growth opportunities in various segments.

That growth is accelerating and reached 61% in Q1 and are accelerating further to triple digit territory in Q2, impressive indeed. To boot, the company is also cash flow positive, and margins are increasing.

But we're afraid this has been priced in already, at least for now. But this is certainly a company worth following and buying on dips.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.