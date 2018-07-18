Disney: The Star Wars Franchise Is In Trouble

The strategic pivot could mean life or death for the multi-billion-dollar franchise, which could be a significant driver of Disney's stock performance long into the future.

Disney has pivoted strategy, scrapping several planned films and turfing out the head of Lucasfilm in an attempt to right the ship.

Controversy and audience dissatisfaction surrounding "The Last Jedi" was followed by the financial failure of the recently released "Solo", leading to wide speculation about the health of the franchise.

Disney (DIS) has done an amazing job of expanding its iconic brand through the acquisition of ludicrously profitable intellectual property. Buying Marvel was a masterstroke, as the massive movie franchise it has spawned will attest. The acquisition of the Star Wars franchise from George Lucas in 2012 seemed like another triumph in the making, especially after the big screen debut of Episode VII: The Force Awakens, the first entry in a new trilogy that promised to carry the Star Wars story – and profits – long into the future.

But recent developments have soured public perception, and could affect market perception of Star Wars’ staying power. The recent failure of the Solo: A Star Wars Story spinoff film to make back its cost of production has caused a great disturbance in the Force.

Is the Solo flop a solo flop, or is it a harbinger of worse things to come?

Let’s take a look at the state of Star Wars, and what it could mean for Disney as an investment.

The Franchise Awakens

Initially, Disney’s purchase of LucasFilm was met with some trepidation, thanks to the quite massive $4 billion price tag. Disney was not perturbed. After all, it had paid a similar price for Marvel Studios in 2009, a much riskier bet at the time, given the comparatively limited appeal and earning power of superhero franchises. Of course, fears over the Marvel price tag proved to be unfounded, with the studio’s film franchises turning into a profit juggernaut over the past decade. Disney bet it could do the same with Star Wars, a series that has become an indelible part of the popular zeitgeist.

In the years since, Disney’s bet looked like it was paying off handsomely. With the release of Episode VIII: The Last Jedi, Disney had brought in more than $4 billion from the box office alone. Toys, apparel, souvenirs, and all manner of other branded merchandise has padded that figure substantially, as have sales at Disney theme parks. Of course, the cost of producing these films is not cheap, so the actual profits to Disney from the franchise. Still, production and marketing costs were dwarfed by the returns. It is likely that, by early 2018, Disney had recouped most of its initial investment.

A Great Disturbance in the Force

The Force Awakens was a massive success with both viewers and critics, bringing in over $2 billion in box office revenue with an all-in production and marketing cost of perhaps $500 million. Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, the first attempt at a spinoff from the main storyline also did well, raking in over $1 billion.

At first, The Last Jedi seemed to be another homerun, bringing in more than $1.2 billion. But then something strange happened: Despite near-universal critical praise, audiences did not really like the movie. Indeed, a look at Rotten Tomatoes shows critics giving the film a 91% “certified fresh” rating while audience gave it a dismal 46%. That is a massive divergence, especially compared to the 93% and 87% positive reviews of The Force Awakens by critics and audiences, respectively.

Initially, Disney attempted to laugh off the negative audience reviews of The Last Jedi. But fan displeasure only grew, turning into real anger. Fan outrage was played off by the media as a small group of hardcore fans. Many were accused of various prejudices, leading to hundreds of articles, videos, and reports throwing accusations back and forth about “who ruined Star Wars” and, of course, whether it was ruined at all.

We are not particularly interested in addressing the particular grievances or their merits. This is an investing article, so all we really care about is the financial impact. The only question Disney investors needed to care about in the wake of the fan backlash and subsequent media firestorm was this: Will audience and fan displeasure impact future earnings of the Star Wars franchise?

The Last Spin-Off

The financial success of The Last Jedi, despite the fan and audience controversy that blew up in the wake of its release, seemed to portend that demand was still strong. However, this was a backward-looking forecast insofar as excitement in the run-up to the release of The Last Jedi was truly massive. With fan distaste still evident many months after the fact, all eyes turned to the next entry in the Star Wars saga: Solo.

Solo is the second spinoff film, following on the massive success of Rogue One. But unlike its predecessor, and indeed all prior Star Wars films, Solo tanked at the box office. Meant to be a blockbuster of summer 2018, Solo raked in just $350 million worldwide. That might be a decent showing for other films, but not for a Star Wars movie. Production cost ran to more than $250 million and he marketing budget has been estimated at a similar figure. That means Solo now has the ignominious honor of being the first Star Wars film to lose money. The exact scale of the loss is not yet clear, but a conservative estimate puts it close to $100 million.

While Disney laughed off the controversies surrounding The Last Jedi, Solo’s failure has made it get serious. In the wake of the flop, Disney canceled a raft of other spinoff film projects, including one set to be led by Rian Johnson, erstwhile director of The Last Jedi.

What caused Solo’s failure is a matter of great debate. Some argue that the failure was the product of so-called “sequel fatigue”, meaning that the seemingly unending litany of blockbuster action movies is finally starting to wear out audiences’ patience. But the continued success of the “Marvelverse” superhero franchise makes this argument somewhat suspect.

Audience ambivalence and fan displeasure seems to have multiple causes. Toxic political and social debate surrounding Star Wars seems to account for at least some of it. But the main problem seems to be a general absence of vision at the helm.

When Disney made the groundbreaking decision to allow Joss Whedon to mastermind a multi-film, multi-superhero shared universe, it seemed like a tremendous financial gamble. Yet it paid off massively, and continues to do so. With Star Wars, Disney took a very different approach. Kathleen Kennedy, the head of Lucasfilm, seemed to prefer treating each film in the new trilogy separately, rather than as a single narrative. Thus, the first film was led by director JJ Abrams, but the next film in the trilogy fell to Rian Johnson. Johnson’s decision to scrap many of the narrative threads spun by Abrams proved to be one of the most controversial aspects of The Last Jedi.

When crafting a film that will, virtually of necessity, have considerable cultural importance, changing leadership willy-nilly with little thought to past entries is a recipe for disaster. The original Star Wars films were, for better or worse, guided by a single vision. For investors, thinking about narrative and vision may be a somewhat esoteric subject. But it matters a great deal when those narratives are the bedrock of incredibly valuable IP.

With fan backlash against The Last Jedi still hot long after its leaving cinemas, and the unambiguous failure of the following film, it looks like the vaunted Star Wars IP – and Disney’s massive investment therein – could be endangered.

A New Hope?

At last, Disney seems to be taking action. The decision to pivot away from spinoffs of questionable quality and demand represented a first step toward righting the ship. Ousting the tin-eared, and now fan-maligned, Kennedy from Lucasfilm appears to be another calculated – and probably wise – decision to change course.

There are other solid signs that creatively speaking, Disney is refocusing on delivering what audiences want. JJ Abrams, who delivered the monumentally successful The Force Awakens, is set to take back the reins for the as-yet-untitled Episode IX, for example. These are all good signs, but a lot of goodwill has been burned up over the last year.

Disney has far less room to maneuver in the wake of The Last Jedi and Solo. If it can deliver films, products, marketing designed to delight rather than enrage fans, then the Star Wars franchise should become the cash-printing machine Disney hoped for. Disney has spent decades doing just that. This rare misstep can and should be corrected.

Investor's Eye View

Star Wars is one of those rare franchises that transcends conventional IP or fandom. It is an integral part of our culture. Its characters, storylines, and quotes are ubiquitous the world over. $4 billion ought to be a small price to pay to control such an iconic – and profitable – series. Disney is investing hundreds of millions of dollars in theme parks and ancillary products as part of its expansion of the Star Wars brand. While it would take a lot to devalue Star Wars, recent events have demonstrated that big fans and general audiences are not incapable of walking away.

Disney stock is up more than 100% since it acquired Lucasfilm. With a share price of about $111, the stock trades about 17-times earnings. That multiple, and Disney’s ability to make profits is bound up in its ability to exploit its valuable IP and lucrative franchises. Marvel has delivered the goods. Star Wars can too. But without a clear-eyed reassessment of its Lucasfilm strategy, one that puts the fans and audiences at the center of everything, Star Wars could fail to add much magic to the Magic Kingdom.

That said, Star Wars is such a powerful force, and Disney such a shrewd operation, we are confident that the recent headwinds can and will be overcome.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.