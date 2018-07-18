Phillips 66 Partners: One MLP Worth Holding?

Considering the yield, its high-quality GP, and the number of very attractive demand-pull growth projects, the answer is "yes."

But if the MLP model is "broken" as so many (including myself) believe, is even a high-quality MLP like PSXP worth holding?

Phillips 66 Partners (PSXP) raised its distribution 5.3% Wednesday. That continues the LP's torrid 30% CAGR since its general partner ("GP"), Phillips 66 (PSX), formed the partnership back in 2013. The $0.752/unit quarterly distribution equates to $3.01 on an annual basis for a yield of 5.7% - and that's after the units rallied 4% today:

Source: Yahoo Finance

The 5.7% yield is certainly attractive considering it's double the current 10-year yield of 2.88%. Investors should note the 10-year yield is still historically quite low despite six Fed rate increases that have doubled the discount rate to 2.50%.

But the question investors must be asking themselves considering:

PSXP units have been flat for two years now. The entire MLP sector is out of favor in the capital markets. Some analysts (including me) believe the MLP model is essentially broken. The recent FERC decision on interstate pipelines. Yet PSXP is growing rapidly and has a high-quality GP.

... should be: Is even a high-quality MLP like PSXP worth owning in this kind of negative market sentiment toward the sector?

Considerations

As for the units being flat for two years, the truth is that the units got ahead of themselves a couple years back (price wise, and therefore with respect to their yield), and have had to consolidate while the distributions caught up. Truth be told, it's a mistake that I made. My rationale was that the market was pricing in the massive inventory of high-quality assets at the GP level. Wrong. At the end of the day, current yield matters for MLPs and two years ago PSXP's yield was under 3% - too low for an MLP no matter the quality.

As for the MLP sector being out of favor, there's simply no doubt about that. According to Yahoo Finance, over the last five years the Alerian MLP Index (AMZ) is down -41% while the S&P 500 is up 66%:

Source: Yahoo Finance

So the general capital market outlook toward the MLP sector is solidly negative, and includes many analysts who feel that the MLP model is simply broken and biased heavily in favor of the GP. I agree with that sentiment, and a recent article on TLP is an example of why (see TransMontaigne Partners: ArcLights Bids $38 (Whoopee-Do)).

High-quality, middle of the road, or low-quality - this kind of massively negative sentiment for the sector is bound to impact all MLPs in terms of valuation. So the promise several years back of a thriving MLP sector due to a huge increase in domestic oil and gas volumes due to the fracking revolution, well, it simply didn't happen. In fact, if one can believe the chart above, it has led to massive investor losses. The recent FERC decision seemed to be the nail in the coffin to a sector that already was on life support.

But Then Again ...

However, every MLP should be analyzed on a case-by-case basis, and if you had to own only one, you certainly could do worse than PSXP. As mentioned before, despite a general collapse in the MLP sector, PSXP has significantly raised the distribution every quarter since its IPO:

Source: PSXP Q1 Presentation

Yet, note that despite the 30% CAGR in the distribution, the coverage ratio at the end of Q1 was a very conservative 1.4x. This is due to the combination of high-quality, large-scale asset dropdowns from PSX as well as organic growth projects coming online. In Q1FY18, adjusted EBITDA and distributable cash flow were $247 million and $194 million, respectively. Those were up 52% and 56%, yoy. Note that per barrel metrics also were up nicely in Q1FY18 compared to Q4 of last year:

Average pipeline revenue was $0.65/bbl versus $0.62/bbl.

Average terminaling revenue was $0.37/bbl versus $0.34/bbl.

Meantime, the debt to EBITDA ratio at the end of Q1 was a very conservative 3.1x. So the growth rate is definitely there for PSXP, while the partnership has maintained a relatively conservative leverage ratio.

In addition, note that GP Phillips 66 always seems to be a step ahead of its competition when it comes to building large-scale pipelines. It was true with the Bakken Pipeline System, the Sand Hills and Southern Hills NGLs pipelines, and it is true again with the Gray Oak Pipeline from the Permian Basin - which could transport up to 1 million bpd and terminate at a new export terminal in Corpus Christi to be operated by Buckeye Partners (BPL). PSXP will own 75% of the Gray Oak joint venture. But note that Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) has an option to acquire up to 32.75% of the JV. If all options are exercised, Phillips 66 Partners’ ownership would be 42.25%. Still, note that 42.25% of a potential 1 million bpd is 422,500 bpd. At PSXP's average pipeline rate of $0.65/bbl, that's an incremental revenue increase of an estimated $100 million annually. With only 135.4 million fully diluted units outstanding at the end of Q1 (see Q1 supplemental data), that equates to an estimated increase in revenue/unit of $0.74. And while that's only revenue (not distributable cash flow), note that estimate doesn't even take into account additional terminaling fees from the company's interest in the Corpus Christi terminal.

Also note that Gray Oak is just one of a number of very attractive large-scale, demand pull, growth initiatives that PSXP has on its plate:

Source: PSXP Q1 Presentation

Summary and Conclusion

There's no doubt the domestic MLP industry has been a huge dud in comparison to the expectations of a fracking-led bull market. I sold all my MLPs except PSXP quite a while back. I know I would have been better off simply buying more shares of PSX (which in retrospect I certainly wish I had done!), or even an S&P 500 index fund. But I still hold my PSXP units. Why? I suppose one reason is that I'm stubborn and hate admitting I was wrong. The other is that of all the MLPs out there, PSXP has one of the best growth rates while also maintaining a fairly conservative financial footing. It also has one of the highest quality GPs out there: Phillips 66. Bottom line is I'm very comfortable owning PSXP for the long term despite being somewhat underwater in my average unit price.

At the end of the day, PSXP offers a tax-advantaged 5.7% yield - which is 2x that of the 10-year. Some investors may find that attractive. Me, I find the income nice, but PSXP's numerous large-scale growth projects are too attractive to ignore. As a result, I will hold on to my units and smile every time the partnership raises the distribution another 5%-plus. That typically happens every quarter.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PSX, PSXP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am an engineer, not a CFA. The information and data presented in this article were obtained from company documents and/or sources believed to be reliable, but have not been independently verified. Therefore, the author cannot guarantee their accuracy. Please do your own research and contact a qualified investment advisor. I am not responsible for investment decisions you make.