AB Electrolux (ELUXF) CEO Jonas Samuelson on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

AB Electrolux (OTCPK:ELUXF) Q2 2018 Earnings Conference Call July 18, 2018 3:00 AM ET

Executives

Anna Ohlsson-Leijon - CFO

Jonas Samuelson - President, CEO and Director

Sophie Arnius - Head of IR

Analysts

Andreas Willi - JP Morgan

Lucie Carrier - Morgan Stanley

Andre Kukhnin - Credit Suisse

Martin Wilkie - Citi

Johan Eliason - Kepler Cheuvreux

Björn Enarson - Danske Bank

Christer Magnergård - DNB

James Moore - Redburn

Johan Eliason - Kepler Cheuvreux

Jack O'Brien - Goldman Sachs

Karri Rinta - HCB

Jonas Samuelson

Good morning. And thanks for joining the Presentation and Discussion of Electrolux Second Quarter Results. With me today I have our CFO, Anna Ohlsson-Leijon and our Head of IR, Sophie Arnius. Before we start the presentation, I would like to mention that this session is recorded, and will be available on our Web site as an on-demand version.

Now, let's kick off the presentation with our business overview, including the quarterly highlights. In the second quarter, we continued focusing on executing on our profitable growth strategy. And the group delivered good growth across most of the business areas. Our reported sales were up 1.3% to SEK31.4 million. Price increases and improved mix in core brands resulted in an organic growth of 0.4%. Adding acquisition, sales growth was 0.7%. I am pleased that we in the quarter gained market shares in all key regions and continue to take market share in our core products and brands.

Despite significantly higher raw material costs and currency headwinds, we delivered solid earnings. And the performance in the second quarter was in line with our overall expectations. Operating income was SEK1.6 billion, excluding the provisions in EMEA of SEK564 million related to the competition authority investigation and SEK254 million to the unfavorable court ruling in France that we announced yesterday. Adjusted for these non-recurring items, the margin was 5.2% compared to 6.2% last year. We intensified our cost actions and reprioritized some activities to mitigate the increase in currency headwinds. In addition to cost efficiencies, higher prices and mix improvements also contributed positively to the earnings.

Looking at our business areas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific continue to deliver growth and solid earnings. And I'm very pleased of our Professional Products achievements. They had a strong quarter, really showing the essence of delivering targeted growth, 14.7% operating margin and 6.7% sales growth. Home Care & SDA is in a transition phase, and is investing for important product launches for the second half of this year. North America showed growth in core appliances on our owned brand while volumes, especially on our air conditioners but also private labels declined. Latin America delivered strong organic growth. However, earnings was impacted by cost inflation, currency and the nationwide truck driver strike in Brazil.

Turning to the very important innovation story that we’re leveraging to drive mix improvement and profitable growth, we’ve talked a lot about the re-launch of the Frigidaire brand. In the second quarter, we celebrated 100 years of innovation under the Frigidaire brand. And we're really leveraging the design and innovation launches that we have made targeting the Frigidaire consumer. We’ve introduced a market-first affordable induction ranges and a range of affordable black stainless products. And this is resulting in, as I mentioned before, core branded market share increases in the first half of 2018. So we're extremely pleased with the success of the new Frigidaire range.

In Europe, we're continuing our journey of profitable growth in premium laundry and in built-in kitchen. We're focusing on closed care and leveraging our innovations, and introducing connectivity solutions in our laundry products. Also, in built-in cooking, we launched a new range of ovens with integrated cameras for greater consumer case experiences. And in connection with that, we also launched collaboration with the California based food tech startup, Innit. In Latin America, we're investing to strengthen our positions in our core market sweet spots through product and manufacturing reengineering investments in primarily refrigeration and in food preparation. And in Asia-Pacific, we started the launch of an extremely important range of multi-door refrigeration products that are featuring market leading innovation in taste and texture preservation, effective for produce meat and fish.

Turning to Major Appliances, EMEA. If we turn to the business areas looking at our operations in Europe, the business areas strong performance continued. Organic growth was 4.2%. Overall, European market demand was favorable during the period, driven by Eastern Europe. Electrolux sales volume show growth in built-in kitchen and laundry, and we continue to gain market share in our premium brands, thanks to innovative products. Product mix continued to be positive for the quarter.

Operating income increased 8% year-over-year despite increasing headwinds, and the margin was solid at 5.9%. Excluding the provisions relating to the competition authority investigation and the unfavorable court ruling in France we received yesterday that reorganization procedure of a former subsidiary has been extended to our sales company for Major Appliances in France. We’re surprised and disappointed, and we’ll now evaluate our options. We’re working very hard to resolve this situation quickly. But in the second quarter, we took a one-time charge of SEK254 million. Earnings was driven by good volume growth, mix contribution and continued focus on cost efficiency, which more than offset the negative impact from increased raw material costs and currency.

Let’s move to the market development on the next slide. The European market showed a stable demand trend in the quarter with total unit shipments up 1%. This was driven by the continued strong growth in Eastern Europe where the demand grew by 8% in the second quarter, driven mainly by Russia. Markets in Western Europe remained at a high level but declined somewhat as demand in UK, Italy and France was slightly weaker. We expect European market to remain favorable in 2018 and reconfirm our full year growth outlook of 1% to 2%.

In North America, sales was mainly impacted by the lower volumes of air conditioners due to lost listings, which we previously called out, but also the continued decline in private labels and slower market demand. It’s however encouraging to see that this is partially offset by our growing core branded appliance business. In the quarter, we continue to gain market share in our core banded products. The previously announced price increases is starting to generate a positive effect. Our average sales price were roughly 2% higher compared to last year but were partially offset by promotions related to the 100-year anniversary of Frigidaire.

Operating income in the quarter declined mainly as a result of significantly lower Aircon business. In addition, we also faced higher costs for raw materials, source products and logistics. We focused on mitigating these headwinds through price increases but also through cost measures. Following the first round of pricing, we announced additional price increases that we aim to implement towards the end of the third quarter as a result of continued cost inflation, as well as the recently introduced Section 301 tariffs on certain components.

Now, let’s turn slide to the market development in North America. Market demand for core appliances in the U.S. is estimated to have declined by 5% in the second quarter. While demand for microwaves and home-comfort products was up 5% year-over-year. The weak demand can partly be explained by good growth in the same period last year. But in addition, we also saw a pre-buying impact from retailers before the price increases in the first quarter. We estimate that the retail sellout to be unchanged in the quarter.

The macro environment in the U.S. has, in general, been quite favorable; consumer confidence index in the U.S. is high, the unemployment is at record low levels; and in addition, growth in the housing sector remains positive; although, we’ve seen growth slowing down somewhat. Based on this and higher price increases in the market, in combination with ongoing uncertainty around trade actions, we now estimate U.S. industry shipments to grow by zero to 2% for the full year of 2018.

Now, let’s turn to next slide and talk about Latin America. The second quarter started with good consumer demand similar to previous quarter. However, political and economical uncertainty increased towards the end of the quarter, especially in Argentina while the market experience has slowed down. Consumer demand in our largest market in Brazil is estimated to have decreased in the quarter, and the country was heavily impacted by the nationwide truck driver strike, lasting for almost two weeks in the end of May. The FIFA World Cup event also had an adverse impact.

Based on the FX and political uncertainty and the resulting market price increases in Argentina and Brazil, we now expect a slightly weaker market demand for the full year of minus 2% to plus 1%. On a positive note, we continue to gain market shares in all three regions and achieved an organic growth of 21%. This was a result of improved volumes, mainly in Brazil, supported by higher prices. Operating income, however, declined in the second quarter year-on-year; firstly, our earnings were negatively affected by higher raw material costs and increasing currency headwinds; and secondly, the truck driver strike in Brazil significantly impacted in and outflows in operations. We expect profitability of our business to recover in third quarter. And in July, we began implementing further price increases in Brazil and Argentina that should come into effect during the third quarter.

In the Asia Pacific region, our operations continued to perform well, and achieved an organic sales growth of 2.8%. Sales growth was supported by favorable demand trend in East Asia. Towards the end of the quarter, however, we saw the Australian market slowdown. We took market shares in all our key regions; Australia, New Zealand and East Asia. As a result of the weaker housing and demand outlook, we have adjusted down the full year market outlook for Australia to flat from previously 1% to 2%. The higher sales was mainly driven by East Asia and, especially in laundry.

Our operating income declined somewhat year-over-year, primarily due to the increased currency pressure but also higher raw material costs. Higher volumes and mix improvements contributed positively, while the ramp up costs for the JV in China impacted earnings negatively. Despite the headwinds, our margins remained at a solid level of 8.1% in the quarter.

Let’s continue with Home Care & SDA. Home Care & SDA continues to execute on its strategy, and is in a transitional phase preparing for our upcoming launches. In the quarter, market demand shift towards the cordless category continue to accelerate, while demand for corded vacuum cleaners declined. The market shift in vacuums impacted the business area sales negatively as important product launches in the cordless category are scheduled for H2 2018. The business area reported an operating income slightly lower than the second quarter in the previous year.

Increasing spending in innovation and marketing related to the upcoming major product launches had an adverse an impact on operations. Higher prices and mix offset to some extent the lower volumes and currency effect. In the quarter, Anova had negative results impacted by investments and product launch delays. This was more than offset by an earn-out adjustment of roughly SEK100 million in the quarter.

Let’s turn to our Professional business. Professional Products had a strong quarter, where the business areas continued to deliver on the target growth strategy and posted a sales growth of 6.7% in the quarter. Sales increased across our segments and the volumes growth was especially strong in laundry, also contributing to mix. Sales grew in most key markets and continued positively -- contributed positively to the top-line. Earnings increased compared to the same period last year and benefited from a strong volume, price and mix contribution. Operating margin was at a record level for second quarter and improved to 14.7%. This was achieved despite ongoing investments for new product launches.

With that, I’d like to hand over to Anna to go into the financials and cash flow in the second quarter.

Anna Ohlsson-Leijon

Thank you, Jonas. Let’s look at the financial overview. As Jonas said, higher prices, in combination with improved mix in our core branded products, resulted in an organic sales growth of 0.4%; four of our six business areas showed organic growth; EMEA, Latin America, Asia-Pacific and Professional Products. Sales growth, excluding currency, was up 0.7%. Gross operating income, defined as net terms minus cost of goods sold, declined year-over-year to SEK5.9 billion, corresponding to margin of 19%. The gross profit was impacted by increased cost for raw material, logistics and source products together with currency headwinds, which were only partially offset by cost productivity and price increases in the quarter.

Operating income, excluding NRI, was slightly lower year-over-year comparing with the strong quarter last year. We manage to partly mitigate higher cost inflation and unfavorable currency effect with price improvements and cost efficiency. The EBIT margin, excluding non-recurring items, decreased 1 percentage point to 5.2%. Reported earnings per share decreased to SEK1.80 versus SEK4.49 last year. Earnings per share, excluding non-recurring items, was SEK4.35.

Let’s look more closely at the EBIT bridge on the next slide. Volume price mix combine had a positive impact on operating income in the quarter. Sales volumes were negative, mainly due to significantly lower volumes in air care in North America. Price in the quarter was slightly positive as the price increase is mainly in North and Latin America, have started to come into effect. Moreover, we had good leverage from mix across our core categories that contributed positively to the organic development. The headwind from raw materials was SEK434 million in the quarter as forecasted. In addition, the negative currency impact intensified during the quarter and was, in total, SEK247 million, mainly related to currency headwinds in Latin and EMEA. I will come back to this in more detail.

During the quarter, we intensified our cost actions and reprioritized activities. We achieved a net cost efficiency of close to SEK300 million. Earn out for Anova was approximately SEK100 million. We continue to track well on our variable product cost activities, but face challenging cost inflation related to source products and logistics cost. We continue investments in R&D and have reduced spending structure costs, mainly related to sales and admin. The acquisitions have no major impact on the Group. Adjusting for non-recurring items of SEK880 million, the operating income was SEK1.645 billion, corresponding to margin of 5.2%.

In the quarter, we have SEK265 million in negative currency effects year-over-year. This is mainly result of emerging market currencies in Latin America with weaker Argentinean Peso and Brazilian Real versus the strengthening U.S. dollar in combination with headwinds in Europe with dollar denominated import and weaker Swiss Franc and Ruble versus the Euro. The translation effect was positive SEK18 million. At current rates, the negative transaction effect would continue impact Latin America and EMEA negatively.

All our business areas contributed to the 0.7 point EBIT margin accretion on the group level from price and mix. EMEA had a favorable mix, fueled by market share gains in premium brands, particularly driven by built-in-kitchen and premium laundry. The price erosion continued but at the lower level. In North America, the positive contribution was driven by price improvements. In the quarter, we saw price increases taking effect and sequentially improving versus the first quarter. Total price increase in Q2 was approximately 2%. This was partially offset by the planned promotional spend for the 100 years anniversary of Frigidaire. Mix contribution declined, partly relating to shift in the product mix.

In Latin America, the implemented price increases are also taking effect and had a positive contribution. We continue to go for price and announced in Q2 further price increases North and Latin America, as well as Australia that should be implemented before the end of Q3. In Asia-Pacific, the price mix contributed positively. Home Care & SDA benefited from both price and mix across most regions. Also, Professional showed positive price and mix in Q2 on the back of price increases being implemented.

Cash flow after investments but before acquisitions came in at SEK1.8 billion and was at a lower level versus previous year. The lower cash flow generation versus last year can be explained by lower EBITDA combined with lower contribution from working capital and the higher CapEx. The average net operating working capital in relation to rolling 12-months net sales remained unchanged at 4.3% versus last year. Overall, the focus of working capital throughout the Group is continuing, and the working capital has now started to flatten out on good levels as predicted.

Investments in the quarter were slightly higher versus last year due to ongoing investments in reengineering, innovation and automation, mainly North and Latin America. With that, I would like to hand over to you, Jonas, and to review our outlook and conclusions for the quarter.

Jonas Samuelson

Thank you, Anna. Let's move on to the outlook and start with the market view. So we expect positive demand for home appliances across our markets to remain supportive. Although, current industry trends indicated slightly softer market demand outlook for North America, Latin America and Australia. For the markets in Europe, we've reconfirmed our total market increase by 1% to 2% for full year 2018. This will be driven by Eastern Europe, which we expect as a whole to grow strongly. Demand in Western Europe is expected to decline slightly, given the weak outlook for the UK and political uncertainty in country such as Italy.

We anticipate demand in North America to show positive growth, supported by continued good consumer confidence and macro-environment. Based on recent developments related to higher prices caused by higher input costs, however, we expect growth in the markets now be in the range of zero to 2% for 2018. Markets in Latin America started the year with good consumer demand, but we saw slowed down during Q2 and also a tendency that consumers mix down into lower price categories.

This was mainly related to increased political and economical uncertainties combined with volatility in the currency markets. We therefore expect full year 2018 demand for the region, including Brazil, Argentina and Chile, to be minus 2% to plus 1%. The overall demand outlook in East Asia remains positive, but in Australia, we’ve seen the stabilization in the market after several quarters of good growth. And therefore now expect the market to be flat for 2018.

Looking at our business outlook for third quarter and the whole year 2018, we expect the positive organic trend across our businesses. Average prices are expected to be higher in the third quarter and the full year. In North America and Latin America, we saw positive impact in Q2 and we expect the positive impact throughout the rest of the year. We have, as already mentioned, announced further price increases in these regions that should be implemented towards the end of Q3.

We have now more visibility on raw material exposure and therefore revised our view to the upper end of the previously communicated range of SEK1.6 billion to SEK1.8 billion. For Q3, we expect raw material costs to increase year-over-year by approximately SEK0.5 billion. As Anna showed, the currency headwind for this year is roughly SEK750 million based on currency rate as per the 30th of July. For the full year, we’re determined to mitigate these raw material and currency headwinds with price increases and cost efficiency measures. Therefore, we continue to focus on cost management and we expect the full year positive cost efficiencies, although we see higher input costs caused by Section 301 in the U.S. and also slightly higher or higher inflation in Latin America.

We will mitigate this with higher prices, although with a lag. For Q3, we expect a neutral impact from the cost efficiency as we’re increasing our brand investments and marketing for upcoming product launches. A stronger product portfolio and investments in consumer experience innovation are key elements to drive profitable growth. Activities to strengthen our competitiveness through reengineering projects are also ongoing, and the CapEx outlook for SEK6 billion remains unchanged for 2018.

So at the beginning of this year, we announced that we’re moving towards the next stage of our journey on targeted growth -- on the journey to profitable growth. And as I mentioned, we are extremely pleased with success of our newly launched products and are focused on our key categories and brands, resulting in market share gains in all of our key regions. Our investments in brand and innovation and planned product launches in EMEA, in Home Care & SDA, in Professional are ongoing. Based on the cost headwinds, we saw positive pricing in North America and Latin America and we will receive further price increases going into the second half of the year. And we’re continuing to drive positive product mix, driven by our own core branded products and a great slate of new launches.

Again, with the higher cost inflation that we’re facing, both in raw materials, logistics and driven by tariffs, as well as the strong currency headwinds, of course, we will remain strongly focused on cost efficiencies. And of course, we will continue to generate the solid cash flow. With that, I’d like to pass it to Sophie Arnius to explain the procedure for the Q&A.

Sophie Arnius

Thank you, Jonas. We are now ready to take your questions. And I see there are many that want to ask questions, so please try to limit yourself to one question at a time. Please, operator, go ahead for the first question.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you very much [Operator Instructions]. Our First question comes from line of Andreas Willi of JP Morgan. Please go ahead, your line is open.

Andreas Willi

I have a question on the trade impact you mentioned it in the press release. Have you done any quantification, what it could mean for you in terms of cost impact, both from some of the products you have the tariff on imports, like vacuum cleaners or air conditioners, I guess so that one. Next year given the season but also then in terms of general component cost impact and how you expect that to phase in as we go forward in the next few quarters?

Jonas Samuelson

So to start with the Section 232 tariffs, which mainly impacted steel and aluminum, that’s captured in our raw material outlook for the year. The Section 301 tariffs that came into force here in beginning of July will affect our net cost efficiency. For this year, what’s currency in place is in the range of $10 million plus for the rest of this year. Then the most recent, $200 billion list, is not yet confirmed, it’s not yet in place. So it’s a little bit difficult to accurately assess what the impact is. You may know this we’re talking about a potential of 10% tariffs on a wide range of components and products. We expect the impact on this year, if it goes into effect, be relatively limited, but -- and that’s not fully included in our current outlook, I have to say, because we don’t really know exactly what’s going to happen yet. I don’t know, Anna, do you have any?

Anna Ohlsson-Leijon

No, that’s great.

Andreas Willi

And follow up question just on the growth in Europe, you mentioned UK and Italy. But it’s still surprising in Western Europe hasn’t grown now for the market demand for pretty much six, seven or eight quarters despite the very good economy. What do you see in terms of how the market breaks down the replacement market, new construction? Can it all be just explained by the UK? Or why is the Western European market not growing at a time of near record consumer confidence and good GDP growth, at least for the Europe?

Jonas Samuelson

The UK was the main explanation up until the early part of this year and in Q1 as well as in Q2, we saw softer demand or certainly not much growth in countries like, as I mentioned, France and Italy but also Germany. So I would say it’s a little bit different stories in different places, Italy, of course, we see a little bit of an impact on the political uncertainty. Germany is the market that it has been at a relatively high level for quite some time. And France I think has been impacted by a few short-term impacts, such as trains -- you’re aware that trains strikes, and we had some weather events in the first quarter. I think those are temporary. So I think it’s a little bit different as you go country by country. But as you know, we don’t expect a ton of growth coming out of Western Europe, because it’s mainly the replacement market, in general.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line Lucie Carrier of Morgan Stanley. Please go ahead, your line is now open.

Lucie Carrier

I will have two questions, the first one is overall on your expectation for underlying profitability this year. I think I remember that earlier in the year you were saying you were expecting underlying profitability to remain stable year-on-year despite the headwind. Of course, we are seeing now a bit more FX headwind coming through, some increasing on raw materials or impacts from tariffs. And so I was wondering if you could commit a bit more holistically on how you think about the whole profitability complex for the year?

Jonas Samuelson

So I think absolutely we are seeing more headwinds on cost inflation in general as well as currency. And we are raising prices to offset that and that’s I would say working well in the market. Of course, the consequence of that -- those price increases are slightly lower demand outlook at we have guided for here and of course there is also a time lag in the implementation of those price increases. So overall, we’re very, let’s say, committed and convinced in our ability to offset these price -- these cost headwinds and currency headwinds but the recent lag in the implementation of those. So that of course poses some additional pressure on our total full year number, even though the catch up is coming as we go.

Lucie Carrier

But just to understand your point here, are you still expecting underlying margin should be stable year-on-year, or you’re saying there might be actually a lag and you might not be able to achieve that despite…

Jonas Samuelson

We’re expecting margins to remain quite stable. We don't give exact guidance, of course, but we're expecting stability in our margins.

Lucie Carrier

And the second question I had was around Lat-Am. I mean, you’ve mentioned actually quite a lot of headwind and market slowing down. But if I look at the organic growth in the quarter, this is actually quite impressive. So I have a bit of challenge to reconcile to do more cautious comments with the performance you posted.

Jonas Samuelson

I can see I can understand that of course. It’s important to note that Q2 last year was very soft in Brazil in particular, because actually also from internal reasons because we implemented a new system in Brazil in Q2 last year. So there is a comparison effect that's quite positive. But we did execute quite well on the volume side. We have lagging effects here as well on price increases. So as we see towards the end of the quarter and coming into this quarter, price increase is coming into effect, we see a market reaction to those price increases. And of course, we also see the general turbulence, both in Argentina and Brazil that causes us to be bit cautious about the overall market outlook. So you have to put those various points in balance there. But I understand your point, because we had a fantastic growth in the quarter.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Andre Kukhnin of Credit Suisse. Please go ahead, your line is now open.

Andre Kukhnin

The question I have is more in detail on North America pricing. You said you saw 2% underlying in the quarter, and that was partially offset by Frigidaire celebrations. How should we think about this into the rest of the year? Firstly, when will the Frigidaire promotions and whether there is scope for further price increase in North America later in the year given that the raw material prices have continued to ramp up. And just related to that the Frigidaire 100 year celebration promotions, what is the end benefit of that in your view and when will we see that?

Jonas Samuelson

So I guess a bunch of different things there. So starting with price increases, the 2% that we’ve seen in the market, excluding then these particular promotions, we expect to stick going forward and to be net realized going forward. The further cost challenges in particular any effects from the 301 tariff, we do intend to price for also going into the second half of the year. So yes, we have actually already announced further price increases following these additional cost inflation headwinds. When it comes to the Frigidaire 100 year anniversary, of course, we really want to list up the Frigidaire brand further in terms of the brand attractiveness and desirability. This is of course an extremely strong heritage brand in North America, and we want to really lift that heritage of strong middle-American values and we're doing as part of the 100 year celebration.

We have a great new range, fantastic products targeted at the Frigidaire consumers are at massive price points but great design, great features. And we’re really seeing that work. So we talked about our market share gains that we saw already in the in the second quarter and first quarter as well in our core Frigidaire range. And we expect of course and want to continue to drive that going forward. The promotions around 100-year are over, they’ve been over for a month and we’re continuing to see good traction in the market. So we’re extremely pleased with this new range of products.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Martin Wilkie of Citi. Please go ahead, your line is now open.

Martin Wilkie

This is Martin from Citi. Just a question on crash. During the first quarter, you had lower cash flow and you pointed to some seasonality or some adverse impacts in Q1, you expected to reverse as the year progressed. And that’s not happen in Q2, so you’ve not seen a catch-up effect, if you like, during the second quarter. And I know you pointed to some of the ratios on working capital are about stable. But should we expect that to undershoot in Q1 to catch up later in the year? Or just a comment on cash conversion would be helpful? Thank you.

Anna Ohlsson-Leijon

As we have guided before on working capital, we are seeing this trend now flattening out. As you might see, we’re slightly lower on the inventory levels year-over-year. This is mainly related to the business model in North America, and we will see this come down. But however, the contribution from working capital will flatten out here so that will be at a lower level. What’s also worth pointing out here is that we have guided for SEK6 billion in CapEx, and that we have not -- there’s seasonal effect in that as well. So we will have more CapEx spend in Q3 and Q4 here of that SEK6 billion. And then we have some other -- I’ll stop there, I think.

Jonas Samuelson

I think the big point I think here is that, last year, certainly in the first half, we have massive positive contribution from working capital. And this year, we don't, so that's a big swing. And then, of course, that we don't expect to reverse out per se because we're talking about flat working capital. I think that's a key point.

Martin Wilkie

So I just have a sort of follow-up to that. Obviously, over the last decade or so, some of these working capital ratios have obviously seen phenomenal improvement, and it's been a big support to your free cash flow. I mean, have you got to the point where, with suppliers and so forth, that there's a risk that payable terms and so forth begin to creep back against you and towards the suppliers? I realize you're saying that these things flatten out, but is it possible that, that could become an adverse impact over the next few years?

Anna Ohlsson-Leijon

Yes. No, we have a very strong program in working capital across the group, and we don't see that as a risk at this point. It's -- a lot of focus on it, but we don't see that risk.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Johan Eliason from Kepler Cheuvreux. Please go ahead. Your line is now open.

Johan Eliason

Yes. This is Johan of Kepler Cheuvreux. Just a question about this announcement last night where you took a charge because of this bankruptcy of your previous subsidiary, now I understand that the French court has declared your sales organization in France in bankruptcy as well. This, I think, is relating to a turnover of more than SEK4 billion per annum in France. Is that fixed now or how should I understand that situation?

Jonas Samuelson

No. This is a technical effect, because this subsidiary -- former subsidiary was declared bankrupt some time ago. And then the court ruling, basically, says that this company is -- should really be viewed as part of Electrolux Home Products France, our major appliance subsidiary there. And as a result, technically, that insolvency of that subsidiary gets extended to the major appliance business unit. But this will -- this is just an administrative matter. The company is solvent, we expect -- or we are continuing to operate the businesses more or less on a normal basis, with some administrative work, which is painful, but it's not impacting our business per se. And we expect to get out of this situation quite quickly.

Johan Eliason

Okay, good. Just on North America, I think you mentioned a slight negative mix over there. Is that any way related to the private label and the cooking products still going down and the Frigidaire volumes that you are growing is more in the cold product areas? Or what's -- what was the really -- or was it just aircon that's behind this problem?

Jonas Samuelson

It's mainly aircon, which is, of course, in the peak season, typically, very profitable, right. And then -- so that over the year, that's a lower effect. But in the sort of peak quarters, it's an effect.

Johan Eliason

Okay. And private label, how much is that now?

Jonas Samuelson

Yes. It's continuing down. I mean, we're talking about around, yes, 12% of net sales.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Björn Enarson of Danske Bank. Please go ahead. Your line is now open.

Björn Enarson

Yes, I have a question on the net cost efficiency and where you are there. I mean, we have had a couple of good years behind us and exceptionally strong last year. Now you have talked about the 2018 as a little bit of a transition year, but if we look ahead, what are your normal level of support from savings on net cost efficiency when it normals out past this year?

Jonas Samuelson

Yes, I think -- I wouldn't say that we are in a transition year, actually, on cost efficiency. We're continuing full speed ahead, and Anna showed this in quite some detail at the Capital Markets Day. And we're not really deviating from that at all. I think what is a little bit particular this year is that we are seeing some significant sort of, how should I say, out-of-the-ordinary cost inflation, driven by particularly logistics where we see fuel price increases and driver shortages.

And also, the Section 301 tariffs that get baked into our net cost efficiency the way we displayed it. And thirdly, and also quite importantly, with this big currency effect that we see in Latin America, also drag with them cost inflations outside of this underlying currency. So in that sense, we are getting more pressure on that reported line, let's say. But the underlying cost efficiencies are continuing more or less on the same path that they were in last year in terms of product cost efficiency and so on. And we expect...

Björn Enarson

Quantifying, that is roughly...

Jonas Samuelson

Yes, we showed that this is around SEK2 billion per year in that sort of underlying productivity, yes.

Björn Enarson

And the previous review the you were talking about on North American production, et cetera, has that changed anything or you're still with your SEK6 billion CapEx outlook?

Jonas Samuelson

Yes, yes, yes, for sure. This -- the discussion about Springfield and so on does not impact this year's CapEx at all. This is anyway further out in terms of timing.

Björn Enarson

And what could potentially be the outcome?

Jonas Samuelson

Well, I mean, we're still trying to optimize these investments based on these tariff regimes and what we see as the requirements for the market. But we have time, that's the key point, right. We're -- this is an announcement that we made in the beginning of the year for a product that we'll be launching in 2, 3 years' time. So we have time to optimize these investments to make sure we're competitive in the market based on tariffs and all the things that are going on.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Christer Magnergård of DNB. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Christer Magnergård

Just some more questions on pricing and the comments you made earlier about stable profitability. Just start with the pricing. What kind of price increase are you implementing here in late Q3 in Latin America and North America, to start with?

Jonas Samuelson

Yes, Latin America, it's very significant price increases, particularly notably in Brazil and in Argentina. We're talking about high single digits to low double digits in several cases. So that's also, of course, the reason why we're calling down a bit because it's not just us in the market, right. The cost pressure is there. We're calling down the market outlook a bit. In North America, it's more about getting this 2% that we've raised to stick and some, at this point, at least, more marginal further increases on top of that. So we're not talking about massive additional pricing at this point. We'll see what happens with Section 301 tariffs and so on going forward and we need to -- and we are retaining flexibility to address that, depending on the outcomes.

Christer Magnergård

But you previously talked about earnings growth in second half, and now you're talking about the stable profitability for the full year, which implicitly means that you should see earnings growth in the second half. Is that still valid or -- given that your comments about cost inflation and lagging price increases?

Jonas Samuelson

Yes, I mean, obviously, we don't give exact earnings guidance on a quarter-by-quarter basis, right. So my comments are around, yes, stable profitability levels. That's kind of what we're seeing going forward.

Christer Magnergård

And then the final, just a question on -- you have launched a couple of partnerships here over the quarter -- last quarter: Innit, Le Cordon Bleu and Schneidereit, for instance. Is this a new strategy or what should we expect here?

Jonas Samuelson

Yes, yes, I think this is partially a new strategy. And of course, as we see sort of -- particularly in the cooking area, this sort of new networks coming into place where people integrate their overall sort of shopping, preparation, cooking, sharing experiences. We see lots and lots of opportunity around that in really helping consumers to make more innovative, better-tasting, healthier food. And we're super excited to work with great partners to do a lot of that further and make that into a number of platforms for food and taste enjoyment that we play a very important role in. We see a lot of value opportunities there.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of James Moore of Redburn. Please go ahead. Your line is now open.

James Moore

My line was cut off a couple of minutes earlier, so apologies if I'm repeating. But without putting hard numbers on it, which I guess you won't want to do, can you say if the revenue drop and the EBIT drop in North American in air-conditioning, where of a similar magnitude to that, that you saw in the first quarter? Or are they worse or a bit better than that?

Jonas Samuelsonr

Similar, similar.

James Moore

Okay. And on the promotional expense, I guess, I could maybe try and calculate back from the 2% to a more modest price. But are you able to quantify that the promotional expense that you took in the 100-year anniversary promotion? And how much, if any, will carry on into the third quarter or the second half?

Jonas Samuelsonr

I would say we probably sort of -- in the order of magnitude of half of that price increase were kind of offset by the 100-year celebrations. And going forward into the second half of the year, yes, those are over, right. So we're talking about realizing that full price increase benefit.

James Moore

That was clear. Lastly, your SEK86 million central line, if I'm correct, seems quite low. And are there any exceptional positives in there and what sort of quarterly run rate should we think about going into the second half or next year? Is that a new normal or is it an exceptional number?

Jonas Samuelsonr

It's not -- there are no sort of particular one-off events in there, but there are some timing differences. And so this is, for sure, lower than what we expect the run rate to be. But we do see our full year group common cost to be lower than -- or in the low end of the range that we communicated of SEK600 million to SEK700 million for the full year.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Johan Eliason of Kepler Cheuvreux. Please go ahead. Your line is now open.

Johan Eliason

I was just wondering I didn't quite understand the Anova accounting. You said there was a loss in the quarter, but that was compensated by an earnout, was that sort of a provision that was released on the balance sheet from previously assumed price for Anova or how should I understand it?

Jonas Samuelsonr

That's correct. So basically, the way -- as we then continuously assess the likelihood of that sort of additional purchase consideration being paid out or not, we have to then sort of make an evaluation of that. And if that changes, then you have to take that to earnings. And of course, we had a weak quarter, so we had to release some of that. That's -- so that's that.

Johan Eliason

And that's SEK100 million positive then from the balance sheet.

Jonas Samuelsonr

That's correct, yes.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Andreas Willi of JP Morgan. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Andreas Willi

I just wanted to ask about private label in the U.S. into next year, maybe you could give us an update where we stand. I think you have a contract that may or may not expire next year, and the business is currently -- or Sears is currently in discussions about their future. And maybe you could just provide some information on how you think about the business as we go into next year and the risks and opportunities from all these changes.

Jonas Samuelsonr

Yes, no, I mean, I of course can't comment on our plans and negotiations with individual customers. So I think you have to kind of rely on the public information available, sorry.

Andreas Willi

But the contract is running out next year, the existing contract, is that correct?

Jonas Samuelsonr

Well, the old contract that we had, yes, is running out. But that's of course -- we have ongoing discussion with all our customers about contracts. I mean -- so we don't, in general, have indefinite contracts with our customers. Those are continuously renegotiated.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Jack O'Brien of Goldman Sachs. Please go ahead. Your line is now open.

Jack O'Brien

Just following up on U.S. top line growth. So first quarter, we saw organic sales growth minus 5, second quarter, minus 10. I appreciate there's some private label in there, top line sales maybe going back 20 or 30, so that's like a 2, 3 percentage point drag. Obviously, aircon was weak. How should we be thinking about the competitive environment? Because I hear anecdotes of how you're stepping up pressure. Obviously, Samsung and LG have re-showed. What should we be thinking, I guess, about your second half organic sales growth for that region?

Jonas Samuelsonr

Yes, I mean, first of all, if you look at the AHAM numbers, right, they were plus 5 in Q1 and then minus 5 in Q2. So that, I would say, account for that difference, let say, in the growth rates between the first and the second quarter. So there's nothing sort of extraordinary that's happened in market shares between the 2 quarters. Quite the contrary, we're continuing to execute, as I mentioned, quite very well, I would say, on the new range of Frigidaire products in the core range, and we're gaining market share there. So I would say there's nothing new or extraordinary to note in the competitive environment.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Karri Rinta of HCB. Please go ahead. Your line is now open.

Karri Rinta

Karri from Handelsbanken. Just a quick follow-up on the CapEx number, because after the first half, you're now at SEK1.8 billion spent so far. And you have mentioned a few times that you still stick to the SEK6 billion guidance. But so, can you give us some specifics on where exactly you expect to spend those remaining SEK4 billion in CapEx during 2018? That would be helpful.

Anna Ohlsson-Leijon

Where -- in what regions? Or...

Karri Rinta

Yes, regions, and any specifics that you can give.

Anna Ohlsson-Leijon

Yes, I think we have an ongoing program in Latin America, and we also have an ongoing program in North America. So I think, in terms of the higher CapEx run rate for this year, those are the 2 regions that we've called out, yes.

Karri Rinta

All right. And then follow up also on the input costs. I mean, now we are in July and you revised your input cost guidance slightly for this year. But is there -- besides the third potential tariffs that you mentioned that is not fully incorporated in your input cost guidance, is there any outstanding risk in any other, maybe, some metals and so forth for this year? Or are you pretty much fully set now for this year?

Jonas Samuelsonr

I think metals, in particular steel, but metals in general is quite tied, whereas plastics and some of the chemicals, you basically can't hedge for, right, so that, in some cases, there's month-to-month pricing on those, so there are still some exposure there.

Karri Rinta

And then the small technical related to Home Care & SDA, you mentioned that in the second quarter you had some losses related to upcoming launches in Anova, which were offset by this earnout adjustment. So now, when you don't have this earnout adjustment in the third quarter, are you confident that you get those launches out of the door and the sort of the underlying profitability will improve?

Jonas Samuelsonr

Yes, I mean, we have some really exciting launches in Home Care & SDA, overall, in the second half of the year. We have -- yes, we'll talk about them after Q3 because some of this is not publicly launched yet. But we have some fantastic new cordless products, as I mentioned. The market is shifting very, very rapidly. We expected a shift, but it's happening more rapidly than we had expected to cordless battery-powered products.

And we're a little bit behind the curve here in these launches. So we will catch up on that in the second half. And also, in Anova, we're -- actually, we have started shipments of the new product there. So we expect that to start to kick in, in Q3. But these types of products, these -- the Anova products are very, very sort of Christmas season-driven. So fourth quarter is certainly the peak for those products.

Karri Rinta

All right, thank you.

Jonas Samuelsonr

Okay. We thank you for your questions and I'll start to wrap up this call. Thanks a lot for the interest. And of course, the main story today is that we're delivering on track, despite increasing headwinds that we're facing. And we're continuing on our strategy of moving towards profitable growth.

I made some of the highlights just a few moments ago, but we're really confident in the strength of our product offering. We've launched great new products, they're gaining market share in the marketplace. We are acting from a position of strength as we're facing these cost headwinds and currency headwinds, which are driving us to raise prices. And -- but again, we're doing that out of a strong position in the marketplace and against an overall quite positive economic backdrop.

We are redoubling our efforts on cost efficiency, and we'll continue to do -- to drive that throughout the year. But overall, we're coming from a position of strength as we enter the second half of the year.

With that, I thank you very much and wish you all a great summer, and I look forward to seeing you soon again.

Operator

This now concludes our call. Thank you for attending. Participants, you may disconnect your lines.