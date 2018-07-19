3 Things In Biotech, July 19: Karyopharm Rolls Out, And Cellectar Looks To Keep The Spotlight

Welcome to another edition of "3 Things In Biotech You Should Learn Today," a daily digest dedicated to helping you keep pace with the fast-moving world of pharmaceutical and biotechnology research.

Karyopharm makes its first big move in myeloma

Company: Karyopharm (KPTI)

Therapy: Selinexor

Disease: Multiple myeloma

News: KPTI announced that it has initiated its rolling NDA submission with the FDA, with the hopes of attaining accelerated approval for its nuclear export inhibitor selinexor in the treatment of heavily pretreated multiple myeloma. The company indicated that it expects this submission to be completed by later this year.

Looking forward: It's difficult to pin down exactly what timeline we should expect here, as there is no telling just how long the rolling NDA will take to complete and review. However, when Ariad's brigatinib was being put through the same process, it took around two and a half months to complete, and then nearly a full year to finally get the approval. KPTI could have a much faster go of it if it gets accelerated approval, which seems like a strong likelihood given the data it has managed to collect so far in an area of unmet need for multiple myeloma.

Buy, sell, or hold? KPTI seems to be a rather unexciting equity in the market, holding onto a $1+ billion market cap for quite a while now. This makes it difficult to judge the investability of this stock, as the approval is clearly expected by the market, and that's already priced in. The questions now relate to how quickly it will get to market, and whether it signs a large partnership with upfront cash. Otherwise, I think we can expect flat trading for a year, or even a decline in stock price, unless it comes out with a big surprise.

Many people want the quick answers about buying, selling, and trading in general. Get the answer today by becoming a subscriber of the Total Pharma Tracker.

Asterias inches forward in its spinal cord injury trial

Company: Asterias (AST)

Therapy: AST-OPC1

Disease: Spinal cord injury

News: AST provided a data update from its ongoing phase 1/2 SCiStar study, which has completed enrollment of all 5 of its cohorts. With 25 total patients now enrolled, the company looks forward to providing data readouts throughout 2018 and 2019. To date, 21 out of 22 patients in cohorts 2-5 have achieved cell engraftment, and 19 of 22 have achieved some level of motor function recovery.

Looking forward: These findings continue to paint a very interesting picture of the safety and efficacy of AST-OPC1 in these patients. Of course, the key caveat we must remember is that this is a small study, so any efficacy results must be considered very carefully. However, the fact that there is a consistent recovery of some level of motor function is very promising at this stage of study, and AST continues to generate impressive data.

Buy, sell, or hold? This program is the meat of the AST investment question. And even though it is promising, I think it has got quite a ways to go yet. Even if it's granted something like breakthrough therapy designation, we can expect another 3-5 years minimum, at which time AST will have needed more cash. I would continue to hold back on this stock until it can show something more solid, or until it addresses its cash burn issues comprehensively.

Cellectar goes for a one-two punch in lymphoma

Company: Cellectar Biosciences (CLRB)

Therapy: CLR 131

Disease: Diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL)

News: CLRB announced data from its ongoing phase 2 trial involving CLR 131 in patients with relapsed/refractory DLBCL, following yesterday's news about a patient with Waldenstrom macroglobulinemia. The phase 2 study has so far demonstrated an overall response rate of 33%, with 50% of the patients achieving some level of clinical benefit from treatment.

Looking forward: Thus continues a blitz of news on the back of a reverse split for CLRB. As it stands, these data are favorable enough, showing a clear sign that CLR 131 is active in patients with relapsed DLBCL. It's difficult to judge at this time what the prospects of this agent will be, but it's worth noting that juggernaut drugs like ibrutinib have been shown to elicit response rates on the order of 28%, underscoring the challenge of treating relapsed DLBCL.

Buy, sell, or hold? This is indeed good news, and the market does not seem to appreciate it. CLRB still has issues, though, and this news does not really assuage my concerns with it, personally. It has dropped some 30% from the highs it saw immediately after the reverse split, and I'm concerned that there is still a fair amount of room for it to go down. At around $6, it will have reached the level it was at pre-split, and if you're so inclined, I think that might be the reasonable place to initiate a position. I would recommend setting aside your funds for this one, split it into half for buying at $6, and save the other half under the assumption that the stock will go even lower so you can average down.

Author's note: Thank you for taking some time out of your day to read some commentary on recent biotech happenings. I hope you'll consider leaving a comment or a question in the section below! This is one way in which Seeking Alpha is able to gauge the effectiveness of its writers and the platform. So if you want to keep seeing more editions of "3 Things," go ahead and participate!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.