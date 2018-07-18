Farmland Partners: The Smell Test

While I admire the effort to track down the facts, the theory that FPI was inflating revenues did not smell right to me. This bear became a bull.

Anyone who follows Farmland Partners (FPI) is aware of Rota Fortunae's article that led to a significant drop in the share prices for FPI and their preferred shares (FPI.PB).

My first instinct was that Rota was grossly exaggerating and potential revenue inflation. As I said in my article, published the same day,

As far as the theory that FPI is somehow using the loans to pump up their numbers, I believe it falls flat. In terms of revenue, it is difficult to see how these loans are making a material difference. A $61,750 rent payment is a rounding error. The Hough farms have experienced reducing rents and are a smaller portion of FPI's revenue than ever. Whatever inflation is built into the leases is less than it was before. The theory, as described in his article is not persuasive to me.

While Rota did dig up several facts through public records that were previously under the radar, the theory he used those facts to support did not pass the smell test. Even if his accusations were completely true, it was hard to see how it would have a material impact on FPI's finances. The theory did not pass the smell test.

While historically I have been bearish on FPI and rather critical of management, the price action brought me to the other side of the fence.

However, FPI still has a lot of land that is producing real revenue. I do not believe that revenue has been substantially inflated in recent years. Although I do believe that there are numerous pressures on revenues as the trade war, low crop prices and other factors I have discussed continue. I can't blame those who see this dip as FPI finally trading at fair value. To me, the common is still not compensated enough for the risk. FPI.B Preferreds seem especially appealing right now. In a worst-case liquidation scenario, they likely recover the coupon value. For investors who like to step into the fire, that is potentially a very profitable play into this fear.

Other SA authors had similar lines of thinking as Trapping Value and The Fortune Teller jumping at the preferred shares, while Dane Bowler also expressed confidence in the common shares.

Since then, FPI.PB has recovered to $22.60, a gain of 20-30% for those who bought the dip. Before Rota's article, it was trading in the mid-$24 range.

FPI issued a press release that responds to the most relevant points made in Rota's article. In some cases, offering different facts and in others a different interpretation of the facts. Let's take a look at FPI's response and try to separate the spin from the facts.

For the sake of clarity, please note that the press release quoted in the article refers to Rota Fortunae as "The Wheel Of Fortune" a translation of Rota Fortunae, this is not to be confused with the Marketplace Service available on SA titled The Wheel of Fortune.

AFFO

In the article, Rota alleged that FPI did not include preferred dividends in their AFFO calculation.

And FPI ignores very real expenses when it promotes adjusted funds from operations (AFFO). Excluded expenses include the dividend on FPI's preferred "B" shares, which at 6% of par value is higher than the companies blended cap rate of 4.25% (pg. 13).

This allegation is simply wrong.

In their supplements, we can clearly see that in the AFFO reconciliation there is a line for "Dividends on Series B Participating Preferred Stock". This ties into the graph that Rota presented comparing AFFO to FCF.

Note that Rota clearly indicates that FCF is calculated by Operating Cash Flow - Depreciation - Preferred Dividends. The key difference between Rota's FCF number and AFFO is that AFFO does not subtract depreciation. FFO, by definition, excludes the impact of depreciation. So as FPI acquires more properties, they have a greater amount of depreciation being recorded.

It is expected that the gap between AFFO and FCF increases. That is why the largest increase occurred with the AFCO acquisition. If you made a similar table for any REIT, it would show a similar trend. It does not indicate any kind of problem.

Related Parties

Point two in the press release argues that the parties were not "related parties" by the SEC's definition. This point is not really in dispute as Rota admits in the article,

Note that while the related parties discussed herein may fail to meet the SEC's definition, we believe they meet the more stringent definition set out by audit rules, and more importantly, we think the relationships would be considered material information to most investors.

We can debate about whether or not FPI should have made a disclosure in the interest of transparency, but the question of whether or not they had a legal obligation is a different issue. In the press release, FPI says,

Absent an affirmative obligation to do so, we will not, and do not believe it is appropriate to, disclose the identities of individual borrowers.

I tend to agree that is a good policy since the borrowers tend to be LLCs that are easily traced back to individuals. Would you be happy if your bank reported your loans on their 10-Q?

On the other hand, it is concerning that such a large portion of the loans were made to two individuals who both worked for FPI at one point. That suggests some kind of favoritism in the process even though it does not necessarily indicate underhandedness.

Loan Structure

One section of the press release I find particularly illuminating is FPI's more in-depth description of their loan program.

Loans made by the Company generally fall under one of two different collateral structures: Loans secured by mortgages; or Loans secured by recorded deeds on agricultural property, with the borrower retaining the option to repurchase the collateral at a price equal to the loan's outstanding principal balance and accrued and unpaid interest rather than the collateral's market value. This structure gives the Company a stronger position than a traditional mortgage lender. In these cases, the county records will show the Company as the owner. However, these transactions are required to be reported as loans in accordance with U.S.GAAP.

We can think of #2 as along the lines of a pawn shop. The lender takes possession of the property, but there is a contract stating that borrower will get the property back if they pay off the loan and any fees by a certain date. If that date passes, the lender can dispose of the property however they see fit. So it is a situation where the lender has physical possession of the property, but they are restricted in what they can do with it by contract.

This is not the first time I've seen this type of arrangement in real estate and it does provide more security to the lender because they do not have to go through a foreclosure process if the loan defaults.

FPI goes on to explain the other loan that Rota took issue with,

Regarding the loan for the North Carolina property referred to by Wheel of Fortune, we made a short-term bridge loan in exchange for a substantial fee to the seller of a large North Carolina farm that we acquired in the first few weeks of 2018. There is nothing improper about this loan. It was made in the following context: The seller needed funds before December 31, 2017 and, due to title work and other due diligence requirements, the closing could not be completed by year end. Therefore, in exchange for a security interest in a different property, we made a short-term bridge loan that was subsequently paid off by applying the outstanding principal and interest on the loan to reduce our purchase price of the large North Carolina property.

We can compare this to Rota's portrayal,

This means that after FPI made the loan, it acquired a property which settled the loan and at the same time entered into a new lease. While this transaction is missing the post-acquisition loan, it is very similar to the pattern exhibited in the Niebur and Hough transactions. Furthermore, we estimate Loan #8, which was outstanding only for a few months, allowed FPI to record $250 Thousand in fees and interest during the 1Q2018 (pg. 37), just over the $200,000 that FPI beat revenue estimates by and represented over 6% of 1Q2018 operating income.

The facts are that FPI made a $2.7 million loan in Q4 of 2017. We also know that loan was settled in January of 2018, concurrent with the acquisition of a farm from the borrower.

What is more likely, that it was a bridge loan that settled at the closing of the acquisition as it was intended to, or that FPI made a deal with a large tenant to pad their numbers a few hundred thousand (0.4% of guided annual revenue)?

Conclusion

On the whole, Rota's accusations start with revealing facts and then make large leaps to conjure the image of a convoluted scheme. It makes the case that a relatively small amount of loans are materially inflating FPI's revenues 6%. The total loans outstanding are only $11 million. Whatever scheme is thought up, the math does not work out.

In my opinion, FPI has provided much more straightforward and believable explanations. Their explanations explain the facts that Rota revealed.

There are some issues that were not addressed by FPI, such as the Niebur bankruptcy. Niebur is a tenant and a borrower under the lending program, and FPI has counsel representing them in the bankruptcy. Even if the amounts at risk are minimal and the risk of either the leases or the loans being modified are slim, a bankruptcy is something that should be disclosed. Even if the tenant/borrower remains unnamed, I think shareholders should be informed. I do not make any claims as to whether or not FPI had a legal obligation to disclose it, but most REITs do disclose tenant bankruptcies even when they are not expected to impact rent. Hopefully, FPI will reconsider some of their disclosures and will seek to have better clarity moving forward.

The dramatic swing in response to Rota's article is telling. A lot of investors are on edge about FPI. The best thing FPI can do is instill confidence in their investors so that when accusations that are weak are made, the shares do not collapse.

FPI needs to improve their disclosure and develop a comprehensive plan for how they will achieve a covered dividend. Another conference call of telling Wallstreet how stupid it is for not recognizing FPI's NAV is not going to help.

