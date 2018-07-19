Poland: Value In The Face Of Political Risk

The Polish economy has been on a wild ride the past few years. With a GDP growth rate typically between 3-6%, the nation remains one of the fastest growing in Europe. Debt is relatively low, employment is high, and the currency is stable. In September of last year, FTSE Russell even officially changed the counties classification status from "emerging" to "developed".

So the question remains, why is Poland (EPOL) the worst performing European single-country ETF over the past year? Over the past twelve months EPOL has fallen over 12% in value; and, from its peak during the late January "blow-off top, it was a staggering 25% higher than it is now. It's performance since 2017 takes the shape of a large mound getting steeper by the day:

Source: Thinkorswim

Our "Technical Sentiment" measurement indicates that Polish equities may be beginning to carve a bottom, but upon further economic analysis, the story is not so clear.

Numbers Show Great Value

PE ratio's in the country are typically less than half that of the United States at 11.6 and are the lowest in "developed" Europe (though that classification for Poland is still debatable).

Polish equities maintain a high earnings growth rate, and with a GDP per capita of about 15,000 USD, there is much more room for growth. Their manufacturing PMI is currently at 54 and has been steadily climbing higher since 2016, signaling industrial growth is set to continue to grow.

The top sectors in the EPOL ETF, which represents 99% of the Polish market cap, are financials (primarily retail banking) at 44%, energy at 17%, and consumer discretionary at 9.6%. These sectors are typical of many developed nations. They provide little opportunity for export-driven growth and more potential for internal demand-driven growth. Thus, Poland should have much greater diversification than most equities as foreign demand fluctuations should have a limited effect. In fact, EPOL has a correlation to both U.S equities (SPY) and European Equities (FEU) between .45-.75. Remember, SPY and FEU have a correlation typically greater than .75, so Poland has a lot of alpha generating value due to its high idiosyncrasy.

The Trade Problem

While low exports allow a country less exposure to international markets, they also limit long-run growth potential. Poland has succeeded in growing its domestic spending and raising employment, but still lacks any niche in international trade. Their primary exports are machinery, vehicles, and electrical equipment and their primary imports are the same three categories.

However, we believe this picture should change drastically in the coming years. They are signing agricultural trade deals with China, and are ramping electric automobile exports; yet, it is still unclear if the government has the right plan.

Because they lack the trade in-flows common in many middle-income nations, they are highly dependent on foreign capital for growth. The government rapidly privatized its energy and banking industries throughout the 1990's to foreign buyers and left the public little in return for these sales. Foreign direct investment is typically at a staggeringly high at roughly 200 billion USD or roughly 40% of GDP. This gives the country one of the highest foreign capital dependence levels in all of Europe.

Rising Social Upheaval

Not only does this put economic growth at the whim of overseas investors like the Japanese, it spurns dissent among the populace as most domestic profits are sent abroad and a growing wealth disparity arises.

The long period of strong economic growth occurred under growing ties to Europe for capital infusion. With the rise of the Euro-skeptic populist "Law and Justice" part or PiS, future economic growth may be impeded. Although in the heart of central Europe, the government's ruling party wishes to avoid too much integration into Europe and wishes to improve trade ties with the United States and China.

Perhaps the most notable example is the large divide between East and West Poland. West Poland wishes for further European integration and can be characterized as "Economically right socially left" whereas East Poland, which currently holds the ruling party, is socially conservative and supportive of government economic intervention.

While Poland's political problems seem typical of the western world, it is very important to understand for a long-term investor in the country.

Risks and Rewards

The numbers are great, but the situation on the ground is shakey. The economy is growing quickly, the stocks are cheap, and the country is resilient to foreign economic contractions. That said, for the next wave of large economic growth to occur it seems the government must change direction.

What Poland lacks is a strong export economy. Europe is the wealthiest area in Eurasia, so Poland must continue to increase industrial ties to Europe. The current government also wishes for further control over many of the top holdings in EPOL. EPOL's largest holding PKO Bank Polski is 51% owned by the state, and it is unclear if the government will ever let the reigns go.

The Bottom Line

Investing in Poland via EPOL is a high-risk high reward investment. The stocks are getting cheaper by the day and have been greatly undercovered by financial media. We see strong economic growth in Poland, but only if the government decides to allow it. Having your investment success be at the whim of a few politicians is unattractive to most western investors. That said, if those politicians make the right long-term oriented decisions those returns could be outlandish.

We will be watching closely in the short term but have no strong short-term position. Over the coming months, we will be looking for a clear bottom for a long-term position. We believe Poland does make for a great long-term investment, but only with a cautious investor willing to keep an eye on the political climate.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.