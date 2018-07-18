Buybacks are accelerating this dynamic and as one strategist reminds you, this is "formulaic" in nature.

As it happens, one bank is out with a new note that reinforces the "perpetual motion machine" dynamic, wherein passive investing and smart-beta push indexes inexorably higher.

In light of Netflix's stumble and also in the context of the "marginal bid" discussion around U.S. equity demand, I wanted to revisit one of my favorite topics.

The positive results seem to have emboldened many to continue the Strike which in our belief has made inertia an increasingly powerful force in the capital markets.

That's from one my all-time favorite analyst notes released last October by, of all people, Wells Fargo.

The bank's point was that passive investing has begun to resemble "QE for U.S. stocks". Much as central bank asset purchases entail the sequestration of bonds on CB balance sheets, passive investing effectively amounts to money going in, but never coming out. Here's another excerpt from the Wells note:

Currently, the shift to Passive is coinciding with ever higher equity prices with many equity indices trading at or close to all-time highs. As QE seemed to exaggerate trends in the fixed income markets, so it appears that Passive equity flows are exaggerating stock movements. Recently we’ve observed consistent net inflows to Passive Equity funds, which have morphed into a type of Black Hole. Money goes in and never comes out (as least for now).

In conversations with clients around the time that note was released, the bank observed a creeping tendency for active investors to simply quit trying when it comes to outperforming benchmarks which never seemed to fall.

"To fix this issue, they’ve decided to all together stop, or dramatically slow, their selling", Wells went on to write.

Around the same time, Goldman noted that hedge fund portfolio turnover hit an all-time record low in Q3 2017, seemingly lending credence to the "sellers' strike" theory advanced by Wells Fargo.

This dynamic was in some ways Howard Marks's "perpetual motion machine" taken to its logical extreme. Regular readers are familiar with that concept. Last summer, Marks described how passive investing can drive benchmarks perpetually higher, in a self-feeding loop. In the same memo, Marks suggested that smart-beta products effectively supercharge the dynamic. Here are the key excerpts:

Importantly, organizers wanting their “smart” products to reach commercial scale are likely to rely heavily on the largest-capitalization, most-liquid stocks. For example, having Apple in your ETF allows it to get really big. Thus Apple is included today in ETFs emphasizing tech, growth, value, momentum, large-caps, high quality, low volatility, dividends, and leverage. The low fees and expenses that make passive investments attractive mean their organizers have to emphasize scale. To earn higher fees than index funds and achieve profitable scale, ETF sponsors have been turning to “smarter,” not-exactly-passive vehicles. Thus ETFs have been organized to meet (or create) demand for funds in specialized areas such as various stock categories (value or growth), stock characteristics (low volatility or high quality), types of companies, or geographies. There are passive ETFs for people who want growth, value, high quality, low volatility and momentum.

That feeds on itself. As Goldman detailed in an infamous June 2017 note, the type of factor crowding described by Marks was leading to a scenario where tech was becoming synonymous with low volatility. To wit, from Goldman's piece:

Mechanically, we expect that as the realized volatility of a stock drops, more passive "low vol" strategies buy the stock, pushing up the return and dampening downside volatility.

Well, that reinforces the whole dynamic. It's self-referential in the extreme.

Marks revisited all of this in a memo out late last month. You can read my full take on his latest here, but the following passage will suffice for our purposes:

The more a stock is held in non-index passive vehicles (smart-beta) receiving inflows (ceteris paribus, or everything else being equal), the more likely it is to appreciate relative to one that’s not. And stocks like Amazon that are held in a large number of smart-beta funds of a variety of types are likely to appreciate relative to stocks that are held in none or just a few. What all the above means is that for a stock to be added to index or smart-beta funds is an artificial form of increased popularity, and it’s relative popularity that determines the relative prices of stocks in the short run.

Getting back to the Wells Fargo note mentioned here at the outset, these dynamics put active investors in a bind. If they sell, they exit the perpetual motion machine and invariably underperform. But by not selling, they join that same perpetual motion machine. That only makes that machine stronger and thereby makes it even more impossible for any one active manager to go against the grain and sell. The result: selling becomes anathema, something close to a logical impossibility.

In a testament to how this can perpetuate itself, just 10 stocks accounted for more than 100% of the S&P's (SPY) first half gain this year:

(Goldman)

In the latest edition of BofAML's Global Fund Manager survey, "long FAANG + BAT" was again identified as the most crowded trade on the planet by fund managers with more than a half trillion in AUM. That's the sixth month in a row at the top of the most crowded trade list.

Ok, so why bring all of this up again? Well, because Wells Fargo is out with a new piece which bears special mention, and not only because it provides a fresh take on all of the above.

This week, Netflix (NFLX) - which accounted for 15% of the market's return in the first half of the year - stumbled, raising fresh questions about what happens to the broader market when the highfliers get tripped up.

Additionally, the new Wells note is called: "The Marginal Investor Remains Supportive Of Tech & Momentum". Does that ring any bells for the Heisenberg crowd? It should, because I've penned two posts over the past week for this platform that seek to address the "marginal equity bid" question (the latest piece is here).

In his note (dated July 15), Wells Fargo's Chris Harvey identifies buybacks and passive equity flows as "the two most important and influential marginal" bids. He takes a look at the numbers on those sources of equity demand, but I've been over that and you already know the story: buybacks and passive flows have been a critical driver for markets over the past several years.

What I want to emphasize here is what Harvey says about the dynamics at play. After noting that equity passive funds (including ETFs, sector funds and US-based international funds), saw a net inflow of $135 billion in the first half of this year, Harvey says the following:

Here are some additional numbers related to Passive. At the end of Dec ’16, the Tech sector garnered $0.19 for every dollar that went into an S&P500 index fund (and that doesn’t include the AMZNs or the NFLX). As of Friday the 13th , July 2018, for every dollar that’s investing into an S&P500 index fund Tech garners $0.26.

That's the "perpetual motion machine" in action. Here's a simple chart of tech's weight at the index level:

(Wells Fargo)

In case what's going on here still isn't clear enough for you, Chris goes on to spell it out in the most explicit terms possible:

The prominence of Momentum strategies and Passive has coincided. What connection do we see? Well, Passive buys more of what has worked and less of what’s not working. Sounds a lot like Mo’.

Again: This is the perpetual motion machine dynamic at play right before your very eyes, and to truly appreciate how mind-bogglingly self-referential it is, do note that momentum is a "factor" (figuratively and literally). In other words, passive investing has started to approximate a momentum strategy and that's driving up some of the names that end up in momentum products. Flows into those momentum products mean more money goes into the same stocks, and around and around we go.

Buybacks serve to turbocharge this even further. As Harvey goes on to write, "S&P 500 net buybacks in 1Q18 amounted to more than $150 billion and net buybacks in Tech accounted for more than a third of all 1Q18 net buybacks."

(Wells Fargo)

It would be impossible to overstate how laughably self-referential this is. I don't want to go so far as to call it "artificial", because unlike Howard Marks, I'm not sure that's the right characterization. It just kind of "is what it is" (to employ an overused colloquialism).

But you should be aware of the existence of this loop because it is most assuredly responsible for at least some of the gains you're seeing in the individual names that are shouldering the entire burden (and then some) when it comes to keeping the broader market afloat.

Let me just close by quoting Harvey one more time, because Chris needs for you to understand that this isn't really a debate - it's just how the market works these days:

The anticipated outperformance of Tech and Momentum is just a function of index dynamics, historic flows and the scope of Tech buybacks. These formulaic market buyers and dynamics won’t last forever but they are too strong to ignore in our view.

