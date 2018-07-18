Intuitive Surgical: Potentially Attractive Entry Point Following Any Post-2Q18 Sell Off

If the stock price action around the last two earnings releases is any indication, investors may get a better price to get in post 2Q18 results.

Intuitive Surgical is experiencing strong operating momentum and positive consensus estimate momentum, and despite its "high" trading multiple we think the stock has upside potential.

Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) is a $31B market cap healthcare equipment company that designs, manufactures, and markets its brand of da Vinci Surgical Systems and related instruments and accessories. According to Intuitive Surgical’s 10K, “This advanced generation of surgery, which we call da Vinci Surgery, combines the benefits of minimally invasive surgery (“MIS”) for patients with the ease of use, precision and dexterity of open surgery.”

The company does not pay a dividend. The largest shareholder is T. Rowe Price Group with a 9.19% equity stake, followed by The Vanguard Group with 7.16% and BlackRock with 7.07%.

Strong revenue growth and ongoing improvements in capital efficiency

The stock was added to our theoretical Core Long Model portfolio on May 31, 2018 at that day’s closing price of $459.67 due to its high rankings in four key fundamental metrics: 1) relative value; 2) operating momentum; 3) consensus estimate revision momentum; and 4) fundamental quality.

The company is experiencing improvements in capital efficiency and strong revenue growth, which is being driven by a fundamental need to reduce variability in surgery. The stock still trades at a decent relative value, and we expect the company’s strong fundamental to continue through at least 2018.

Revenue growth being driven by advancements in surgical technology and need to reduce patient costs

“The rise of mechatronics, powerful computing, improved sensing, microfabrication and molecular imaging has enabled new approaches to old problems. Intuitive has been investing in innovation both incremental and revolutionary with this in mind since our inception and with increased intensity for the past several years,” according to CEO Gary Guthart during Intuitive Surgical’s 1Q18 conference call:“…

Intuitive Surgical’s value proposition as presented in a recent investor presentation is quite simple: Upfront investment in its operating room (NYSE:OR) surgical instruments and accessories yields downstream savings for its OR customers. Savings are created in the form of: 1) reduced length of a patient’s hospital stay; 2) fewer conversions to open surgery; 3) reduced complications; 4) fewer readmissions; and 5) lower infection rates.

The According to As of March 31, 2018 there were 4,528 da Vinci Systems installed around the world, up 13% from a year ago. In 1Q18, the company shipped 185 da Vinci Surgical Systems versus 133 in 1Q17, and global procedure growth was approximately 15%. For 2018, the company intends to focus on driving adoption of its Da Vinci systems, continue to expand in European and Asian markets, develop new advanced platforms and tools, and provide support for additional clinical and economic validation in its various regions.

Strong industry growth is attracting competitors

Two of Intuitive Surgical’s largest competitors include Ethicon, a subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) and Medtronic PLC (MDT). In its 10K, it notes that a number of companies have introduced, or intend to introduce, new robotic surgery products. In its 1Q18 conference call, the CEO noted the company’s anticipation for the entry of “additional systems by competitors in some regions of the world over the next several quarters.” The anticipation of increased competition could be a key reason why the stock still trades at a “growth at reasonable price” multiple instead of at a more stratospheric growth-stock multiple.

High free cash flow and improving capital efficiency

Intuitive Surgical’s capital efficiency has improved year over year while free cash flow has remained flat due to higher capital spending, but at a still-high margin. In general, companies that are expected to continue to drive capital efficiency improvements and grow free cash flow have a good chance of experiencing multiple expansions with their stock.

As of 1Q18, the company’s ROA and ROC was 12.8% and 14.9%, an improvement from 12.2% and 14.0% from the year-ago period. The improvement in ROA and ROC were helped by strong LTM revenue growth of 18.2%, which offset an LTM EBIT margin contraction to 35.2% from 36.2% last year. While most investors tend to focus on margins, in my opinion focusing on improvement in its capital efficiency is much more important. Any sell off based on negative chatter of continued margin contraction while ROA, ROC continues to improve would provide a great opportunity to get in.

1Q18 LTM free cash flow (cash from operations less capex) was flat year over year, moving to $1,004.8M ($1,182.6M -177.8M) from $1004.4M ($1,101.7M - 97.3M). Higher capital spending was the primary driver behind LTM free cash flow margin declining from 30.5% in 1Q18, down from 36%. Ideally for 2Q18 we would like to see improvement in free cash flow, or at least a good reason for why it is flattening or declining. Additional increases in capital spending to drive long-term free cash flow growth would be a positive sign, in my opinion.

Trading multiple not excessive given its high growth prospects

As of July 13, ISRG was trading at 34.5x NTM consensus EBITDA of $1,649M. ISRG is a pure play company, and while not directly comparable to larger capitalized and more diversified competitors, we note the EV/EBITDA multiple for JNJ is 12.7x and for MDT it is 13.8x. A healthcare equipment company like Stryker Corp (SYK), in which “MedSurg” represents 45% of revenue, is close in market cap to ISRG but trades at a 16.5x EV/EBITDA multiple, with a lower ROA of 8.2%, ROC of 10.3%, and a much lower free cash flow margin of 8.8%.

This relatively high multiple for ISRG is not excessive, in my opinion, in light of its higher growth, higher capital efficiency, and higher free cash flow yield. Relative to 2022 consensus EBITDA estimates, ISRG trades at 22.8x and SYK trades at 14.0x.

Stock is up 14.9% since its addition to our model portfolio on May 31

On July 10 after the close with the stock at $502.11, I noted in the chat room available to Fundamental Momentum subscribers that ISRG was one of my favorite stock ideas because it was strong both from a fundamental and technical point of view:

“ISRG at $502.11 recently closed above previous overhead resistance of $495.52 set on June 14, so technical traders may expect some additional follow through…Of all of these [23 stocks with decent chart patterns in our Base Long Model portfolio], I like ISRG [and three others] the best…because it is very strong fundamentally, technically, and seems poised to trade above a previous high, similar to Ligand Pharmaceuticals (LGND) a few weeks ago.”

A good chance of further upside despite recent sharp appreciation

As of this note, ISRG stock at $524.34 has appreciated 14.9% since May 31, and 5.1% since July 10. While some non subscribers may have missed the “perfect setup”, in my opinion further upside is possible given that the company still trades at a reasonable relative value despite the recent sharp appreciation in the stock price, a high likelihood of a positive 2Q18 earnings surprise, and a high likelihood of another round of positive consensus estimate revisions following 2Q18 results.

Even so, it makes sense to wait and digest 2Q18 financial results, which are expected after the close on July 19. Prior to the April 17, 2018 1Q18 earnings release and January 25, 2018 4Q17 earnings release, the stock ran up prior to the announced results and declined for a few days after, giving bullish investors a slightly better price to get in.

For 1Q18, revenue and EBITDA beat consensus by more than 9% and 20%, respectively, and 4Q17 results beat consensus by close to 3% and 11%, respectively. One would think some short-term traders are expecting similar outstanding results and will sell if the results fall short, while others will just sell on news regardless on the outcome.

Chart: Yahoo! Finance.

Summary

In summary, ISRG is a very strong fundamental strong idea that has recently set a new 52-week high. Our success-based price target for the stock is currently $539.85, indicating that if it closes above this level the position will be assumed closed and replaced with cash in our Core Long Model portfolio.

