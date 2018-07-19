Opera Readies Plans For $106 Million U.S. IPO

OPRA is growing quickly but the IPO is richly valued.

The firm provides Internet browser technologies for end users in 60 countries.

Opera Limited has filed proposed terms for a U.S. IPO and concurrent private placement.

Quick Take

Opera Limited (OPRA) intends to raise gross proceeds of $106 million from a U.S. IPO, according to an F-1/A registration statement.

The firm started as a web browser developer, but has mainly focused on mobile browsers in recent years. Opera browsers tend to offer extra built-in features you can’t usually find in standard browsers, such as an ad blocker or a VPN.

OPRA has shown excellent financial growth and operating results but the IPO is fully valued.

Company and Technology

The Oslo, Norway,-based internet company was founded in 1995 to help users access the internet across all their devices.

Management is headed by CEO Yahui Zhou, who has been with the firm since 2016 and was previously CEO of Beijing Kunlun, a General Manager at Beijing JiNaiTe Internet Technology and Executive Officer of New Business Development at RenRen.

The company has developed AI-integrated applications for its browsers and launched a standalone Opera News App, powered by its in-house AI.

Opera focuses on building fast browsers which are currently being used by 320 million users.

Customer Acquisition

Opera mostly relies on developing more AI-focused features and apps and on "word-of-mouth" to attract more users.

The firm claims to have 322 million monthly active users (MAUs) in 60 countries speaking 30-plus languages and who spend an average of 32 minutes per day with Opera’s mobile or PC browsers.

The firm’s ‘customers’ are search partners that deliver services and advertisements to users of the Opera browser.

Management says the global Internet penetration as of the end of 2016 was only 46%, with many high population countries or regions such as India, Indonesia and Sub-Saharan Africa with penetration rates of 30% or below.

Accordingly, the firm believes that as those "underpenetrated" regions continue to develop, many more users will be brought into the mostly mobile Internet economy.

Market and Competition

According to a 2017 market research report by IBIS World, the total internet search engine market size in the US has reached $60 billion in 2017. This represents a CAGR of 8.8% between 2012 - 2017.

The main factors driving market growth are the cost effectiveness and efficiency benefits that search engines provide over traditional media outlets.

Major competitive vendors that provide and continue to develop internet browser technologies include:

Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Mozilla (Firefox)

Brave

Coinbase (COINB)

Financial Performance

OPRA’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Strong and accelerating topline revenue growth

Increased operating profit

Increased operating margin

Small but growing cash flow from operations

Below are the company’s financial results for the past two years (Audited PCAOB):

(Source: Opera F-1/A)

Total Revenue ($)

Q1 2018: $39.4 million, 54.8% increase vs. prior

2017: $134.4 million, 25.3% increase vs. prior

2016: $107.3 million

Operating Profit ($)

Q1 2018: $9.8 million

2017: $10.2 million

2016: ($11.3 million) loss

Operating Margin (%)

Q1 2018: 24.9%

2017: 7.6%

2016: Negative

Cash Flow from Operations ($)

Q1 2018: $4.1 million

2017: $11.6 million

As of March 31, 2018, the company had $39.3 million in cash and $50.7 million in total liabilities.

IPO Details

OPRA intends to raise $106 million in gross proceeds in an IPO by selling 9.6 million ADSs representing 19.2 million ordinary shares at a midpoint price of $11.00 per ADS.

Certain existing shareholders have indicated an interest to purchase shares of up to $60.0 million in the aggregate at the IPO price. This is a bullish signal for prospective IPO investors.

Assuming a successful IPO, the company’s post-IPO market capitalization would be approximately $1.2 billion, excluding the effects of underwriter over-allotment options.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

Approximately 40% for research and development to continue to strengthen our AI-driven content discovery and recommendation platform and overall product portfolio; Approximately 25% for distribution and marketing to further improve brand awareness across all markets and attract new users to our products; Approximately 25% to pursue strategic partnership, investment and acquisition opportunities, though currently we have not identified any potential targets; and The remainder for working capital and other general corporate purposes.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow isn’t available.

Listed bookrunners of the IPO are CICC and Citigroup.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: July 26, 2018.

