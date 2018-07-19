Recent Biotech IPO ResTORbio (TORC) Is Ground Zero For Something Huge

Few companies have actually done this in the past but TORC has found a way.

ResTORbio (TORC) is one of the more interesting companies I've followed as of late. My expertise on the mTOR pathway are not as strong as they will be in the proceeding weeks, but understanding the mTOR pathway is essential to valuing TORC. Since a recent SA piece has come out explaining a lot of the Phase 2a results, I will kindly refer you to that. In this article, I want to bring attention to the bigger, broader idea that TORC has the potential of fulfilling - and it is absolutely not reflected in their current market cap - that broader idea is increasing people's life span (as well as lowering infection rates in the elderly).

Image of Rapamycin in complex with FK506 binding and the FRB domain of human mTOR, created by Altum

ResTORbio and mTOR pathway - What of it?

ResTORbio (NASDAQ:TORC) is a company that has taken the spun-off drug from Novartis, now RTB101, that was previously investigated as an mTOR inhibitor.

As I've said above, the mTOR pathway is complicated and I'm still researching. However, inhibitors of mTOR are the only drugs that have shown that they can prolong life in every model organism tested so far. That is correct - they make everything from worms to mice to humans*, live longer. Nobody quite understands why yet, but the field is developing quickly.

*Data still incoming!

A very interesting review paper goes over the mTOR pathway and what evidence currently exists for lifespan prolongation. There is strong support of prolonging life span in mice, even when the treatment is initiated in old age; mice who are equivalent to 60 year old humans were initiated on rapamycin therapy, and still showed prolonged life span.

Below is a number of studies that have shown, in multiple organisms, the effects of various components of the mTOR signaling pwathway and their ability to prolong life. The table is from the above review paper, you can go there for the references.

Image taken from "Rapalogs and mTOR Inhibitors as Anti-aging Therapeutics"

Clearly, extensive research has been done that agrees what this pathway is highly correlated with some signaling in these organisms that increases lifespan. One of the key excerpts from paper (in my opinion) is this:

...rapamycin has been shown to delay multiple age-related changes in mice, including loss of stem cell function (25), cognitive decline (28), retinopathy (29), accumulation of subcellular alterations in the myocardium, liver degeneration, endometrial hyperplasia, tendon stiffening, and decline in physical activity (30).

Without going too much further down the rabbit hole of mTOR, I do want to include the idea of autophagy. One of the major hypotheses about how mTOR inhibition by rapamycin might prolong life is due to an increase in autophagy. Autophagy is the ability for cells to recycle their proteins and nutrients, as well as removing and degrading unfunctional or misfunctional structures and cells. In a recent paper that was covered by Stat news, removing old cells by a cocktail of two chemicals made mice live significantly longer. Those two chemicals together cause an upregulation of the removal of senescent cells, a process similar to autophagy.

The big picture: together, it seems (to me) that autophagy and the removal of older cells (and in combination with the other effects of mTOR inhibition) is the major reason for prolonging survival. If this is the case, can you imagine the off-label prescriptions for an approved drug of this type? Especially if it were to be labelled for something as broad as "lowering respiratory tract infections"?

So can they get that label?

The hurdles: The adverse side effects. Rapamycin is specifically used for immunosuppression. It shouldn't be surprising, then, that rapamycin tends to cause increased infections (ironic, right?).

A carefully controlled study of the use of rapamycin in renal transplant recipients found that 34% of patients experienced viral infection, while 16% suffered from fungal infection (24).

That isn't all!

Rapamycin is also very frequently associated with dermatological adverse events. In renal transplant recipients, rapamycin was found to lead to edema in 60% of patients and aphthous ulcers in 55% of patients (24). Mucositis and rash have been observed in other patient populations (79). Rapamycin treatment has been associated with hair and nail disorders, with 90% of patients experiencing alopecia (24), and with loss of testicular function and reduced male fertility in both humans and mice (30, 81). In addition, rapamycin treatment leads to metabolic changes, including hyperlipidemia, decreased insulin sensitivity, glucose intolerance, and an increased incidence of new-onset diabetes (79, 82).

Wow, that... sounds awful, and there is still more. These sources are all talking about Rapamycin - which is not identical to Everolimus, the Novartis/TORC drug. Additionally, these studies generally looked at 2 mg/day or more. They were targeting for 5-25 ng/mL in the blood. Our TORC study uses 0.5 mg/day as the highest dose. However, with Everolimus, a slightly modified Rapamycin analog, and still shows significant danger:

A trial using 10 mg/day in patients with NETs of GI or lung origin reported "Everolimus was discontinued for adverse reactions in 29% of patients and dose reduction or delay was required in 70% of everolimus-treated patients. Serious adverse reactions occurred in 42% of everolimus-treated patients and included 3 fatal events (cardiac failure, respiratory failure, and septic shock). The most common adverse reactions (incidence greater than or equal to 30%) were stomatitis, infections, diarrhea, peripheral edema, fatigue and rash. The most common blood abnormalities found (incidence greater than or equal to 50%) were anemia, hypercholesterolemia, lymphopenia, elevated aspartate transaminase (NYSEMKT:AST) and fasting hyperglycemia."

That is a scary paragraph. However, that paragraph is highlighting results from 20-100x more dosing than what TORC is pushing forward with, so it isn't really that comparable. Just like 1 ibuprofen is a whole different beast than >>20 (which could kill you, or at least cause acute kidney and liver damage). So, I wouldn't discard worries of toxicity, but we also shouldn't be too fearful. So far the Phase 2a data is surprisingly clean with very little differences in adverse event profiles compared to placebo.

The Data So Far

So again, there was a recent SA article on this. Find it here - it goes over the data fairly well. And here is the actual paper that explains in detail the study design. There were 5 arms within the trial:

0.5 mg of RAD001 (Everolimus) once daily 0.1 mg of RAD001 (Everolimus) once daily 10 mg of BEZ235 (RTB101) once daily Combination of 0.1 mg of RAD001 (Everolimus) and 10 mg of BEZ235 (RTB101) once daily Placebo

The duration of the trial:

Subjects were treated for 6 weeks with a study drug and, after a 2-week drug-free interval, were given a seasonal influenza vaccine. They were then followed for 9 months.

This is really different than what most of us are used to in biotech. The drug is being discontinued for 2 weeks after 2 months of use, before being given a vaccine. This has to do with the mechanism, which I believe is related to promoting the immune system, and after, maturation, finally followed by vaccination.

The results are pretty clear:

Image from this publication

RAD001 (Everolimus) does very little by itself. BEZ (RTB101) seems to make some impact, but the combination of the two is the winner with infections (total) over the course of a year. Interestingly, though, RTB101 did slightly better when only considering respiratory tract infections (RTIs), but still the combination was also significant in its reduction - and the numbers were 50% reduction or greater.

The mechanism of this is likely due to gene regulation induced by the combination of the two drugs. Below is a table of the important genes that are implicated in viral infections and highly up-regulated.

Image from this publication

This seems counter-intuitive, if you read the first part of my writeup you'll see that clearly Rapamycin is known to inhibit the immune system, and people are more apt to get infections. Yet we didn't see that with this trial:

Twenty six of 264 participants experienced at least one serious adverse event (SAE) during the 12 months they were followed in the study. There were no significant differences in the percentage of subjects experiencing SAEs between treatment groups and placebo: 9.6% in the 0.1 mg of RAD001 daily cohort, 13% in the 0.5 mg of RAD001 daily cohort, 9.4% in the 10 mg of BEZ235 daily cohort, 7.5% in the 0.1 mg of RAD001 + 10 mg of BEZ235 cohort, and 9.6% in the placebo cohort. Only one SAE (syncope in a subject in the placebo cohort) was deemed by an investigator to be related to the study drug.

Overall, my impression of the data is that it is moderate to good. I'm very certain that the combination is doing something protective for the influenza vaccination and subsequent RTIs. However, I'm skeptical they can get those same reductions again. Also, the Phase 2b is in patients 85 and older, while the data so far in the Phase 2a is from 65.

Be advised that the 16-week primary endpoint doesn't last forever, seemingly. When patients were followed for an entire year, the differences in infections grew closer. This does, however, support multiple dosing per year, potentially. The combo therapy saw a 26% RTI rate while placebo saw 30%, that is roughly only a 14% reduction. The Bez monotherapy arm saw a 20% RTI rate - which equates to ~33% reduction.

Image taken from paper cited above

Thus, we're lucky that the primary endpoint (1) at 16 weeks and (2) is 40% for the Phase 2b to reach significance. Still, the Phase 2b endpoint would have passed with the Phase 2a data:

The Phase 2b clinical trial was designed to have a greater than 80% power to detect a statistically significant reduction in the percentage of subjects with RTIs, assuming an effect size of 40% reduction. The effect size of 40% was conservatively estimated based on the reduction observed in the Phase 2a RTI rates at 16 weeks, which is the duration specified for the Phase 2b primary endpoint, of 45% (p=0.039) and 50% (p=0.013) in the RTB101 monotherapy and RTB101+everolimus combination arms respectively.

Data is due this quarter, and I am long, but a small position. If the data is bad, I lose. If the data is good - depending on how good - I will increase my position. If they can match or exceed the Phase 2a infection rates what we have is a very clear path forward to getting into a billion dollar potential - a blockbuster drug. Easily.

Not only would good results support approval (after the Phase 3, of course), but also start to illustrate the potential for this drug to be given off label. Could they use it for prophylaxis? What if every influenza vaccination used this as adjuvant or combination therapy? Or at the very least, every one given to 65/85+ years of age? That is tens of millions in population. We're looking at something potentially huge here and I don't think the market has caught on - giving TORC just a ~$250 million mcap.

Financials and Risks

I won't spend too much time on financials as it pales in comparison to the importance of the P2b readout.

The company had $135 million in cash as of the end of March 2018, yet they only spent a measly $10 million total on R&D + G&A. That is just bizarrely tiny. Thus, the company can completely fund their Phase 3 trial with this cash, but it may be prudent to raise near the completion - we will have to wait and see at that point, but it is unlikely to see a dilution up until 2020. Good!

The risks here are obvious: that phase 2b is going to make or break this company for the next year at least. However, how they've designed their trial - this is the best indication to go after as far as I'm concerned with the current timeline and positioning of the company. If they can get a topline result that is really worthy of progressing into phase 3, I see a huge unlocking of value. If they cannot - I can't say what the company's best options forward are. Any other indications will be much smaller, diminishing the total potential value.

Summary

I will continue to read and learn about the mTOR related pathways and these drugs, and hopefully write a quick follow-up after results are posted from the Phase 2b trial. However I have started a small position as I think the risk/reward is favorable for a small portion of the portfolio. If results come back positive - depending how positive - I intend to increase my position. Please stay tuned to this impressive company & story.

