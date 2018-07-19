Twitter: Price Action And Video Strategy

The stock should be put on a watch list, and if one is bullish on the company, should be acquired for a portfolio on a pullback.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) has seen its stock enter a run-up phase. Here is a chart:

TWTR data by YCharts

Some more perspective is needed. Here's a three-year chart:

TWTR data by YCharts

As can be seen, the longer term shows a stock that has had its challenges. Indeed, many people wondered whether Twitter would find a way to grow in the future and not simply be a social media platform predicated on advertising to users who send brief messages out to followers.

Lately, though, Wall Street has taken notice. Back in April, the company reported solid numbers for the first quarter. The top line expanded by better than 20%, at $665 million, ahead of estimates by a significant $57 million. Earnings of $0.16 per share were better than consensus by five pennies.

Besides the quantitative aspect, the story of the stock is getting a boost from speculation that the company is making the right moves as it concerns video. Twitter management knows its existential value can't solely be based on its current advertising model. Content beyond a couple hundred characters generated by users has to be distributed by Twitter itself. Eventually, the company will need to create its own content, but we'll get to that shortly. Let's check out some of the news flow concerning Twitter's video endeavors.

One example involves Disney (NYSE:DIS). Deadline reported back in April on an agreement to bring Disney's multiplatform content to the social network.

An article from April in Variety discussed a multitude of partnerships. Disney was mentioned here as well, but other major brands, such as Comcast's (NASDAQ:CMCSA) NBCUniversal, Viacom (VIA, VIAB) and Vice Media, were also highlighted.

Live content tends to be the focus with these deals. As can be seen, sports programming fits this goal perfectly. Disney's ESPN is therefore a valuable partner. But there is other content that can also work for the platform. Live premieres, red carpet events and clips of performances also conform to Twitter's mission statement for video.

Most notably, the Variety piece mentions events tied to video games. This area should provide a lot of value to Twitter given the presumed growth in this space and the importance gaming events are perceived to have for companies like ESPN. In fact, a recent Seeking Alpha article mentions ESPN and the broadcasting of video game competitions. Amazon's (NASDAQ:AMZN) Twitch is based in large part on streaming content related to video games. Social media and gaming are intertwined, and Twitter management is aware of it and will most likely pursue this further in the future to a degree that we probably can't imagine at the moment (i.e., with future partnerships even more closely aligned to the industry, or perhaps with an acquisition).

Perhaps the biggest opportunity going forward will be in filmed entertainment, which can be divided into two categories: feature-length films and episodic content. Twitter already has a defined link to the pop culture of celluloid, and this can be monetized not only through advertising but through subscription models as well. I'd also even argue that crowdfunding models could be used on Twitter to pay for the generation of content ahead of its actual generation, and that the company could find a new revenue stream in taking a percentage of the money raised in such a transaction.

I found an article over at Vox that captures what I'm getting at. It discusses how non-original library content isn't receiving its due in the era of streaming services. A social network like Twitter is perfect to promote discussions and highlights of classic films and episodic. It's not a stretch to suggest that Twitter could create its own streaming service that combines messaging with viewing. The company certainly has the brand equity to do it, and with a higher stock price, it could receive the blessing of Wall Street to create a true business plan toward that goal.

Classic library product works as a unique differentiator, but I do support Twitter investing in its own original content slate, and not just for distribution on its site. Like Amazon, the company will probably investigate the idea of funding films for theatrical distribution and episodic that could play on other platforms. I think that's a big part of a current thesis for Twitter: an investor has to gauge the probability of the company stepping beyond the comfort of the web-advertising market and starting to contemplate a content-is-king path to future growth. My thinking is this will happen at some point in the near future (i.e., within five years).

It would be a natural evolution, to my way of thinking, for Twitter to scale up to a movie studio model in a similar way to what Amazon is doing. From there, its IP could be monetized in ancillary markets: merchandising, syndication, etc. Fundamentally, this is a thesis to consider for a long-term buy. Furthermore, if Twitter does eventually pivot to a full-on media concern, albeit a smaller-scale one to start, it could eventually find itself in the position of a takeover target.

So that is my qualitative thesis and my explanation for the recent action in the stock: the market sees something with the video initiatives that may become broader-scope later on. However, we must also consider the recent run-up. That's where I become a bit hesitant. Twitter is the kind of speculative entity that I want to see a pullback on before buying after such price action. That, and I want to wait until management does start to indicate it is willing to go for an original content strategy.

Going briefly deeper into the quantitative side, I'd like to cite an article by Dennis Viliardos that discusses the pros and cons of the valuation, as well as how the valuation can be represented by the movement of shares. I will quote a section on gross margin, which the author feels is one significant reason for the price appreciation:

Gross Margin: Twitter’s gross margin is higher than the average of its industry. This means that if the company decides to cut costs further in order to bring margins in line with the industry, we’d be looking at a ~20-25% operating margin and ~15% profit margin. At those levels, the P/E would drop significantly."

Taking that into account with the number of users and the demand for the product, as well as revenue growth, we can see why Wall Street has been favorably oriented toward the stock. However, here's a comment from Viliardos that I find very notable:

So although Dorsey has done a wonderful job, monetizing the same user base twice (ads, data), unless he enters the digital subscription market (as we discussed in Part 2 and 3 of this series), he must grow users. If that doesn’t happen, the same story could repeat itself, namely investors exiting the stock because there is limited capital gain potential (due to limited growth). So keep your eyes and ears open on the matter."

Here, the author is highlighting the limitations of user growth. That's why I both argue for and speculate about original content development. It can't be just me thinking about it; with these recent video deals, Twitter management surely knows it eventually has to expand its video offerings and then move away from the web and into the multiplex/et cetera.

For now, I am going to watch Twitter instead of buying outright. I don't think there is a need to place a long-term bet on the company just yet. I prefer to see how the company continues to change its video strategy. If one is a trader, then the stock may offer short-term opportunity, but my comments here are from the perspective of a longer holding period.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMZN, CMCSA, DIS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.