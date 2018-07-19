Weekly Review: Master Limited Partnership CEFs

Introduction

Over the past few months, most of you have noticed our increased activity in closed-end funds as the inflow of volatility finally shook them up and created various arbitrage, and directional, opportunities for active traders such as us.

Master Limited Partnerships, or MLPs, have had a couple of rough years, and we have been exposing ourselves to them through the related CEFs every now and then, as avid followers would have noticed from our articles. This group has now become part of our Weekly Reviews, so we can keep an eye on them in a more consistent manner and share our thoughts with you.

The News

Source: Author's Software

Over the past week, First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (the "Fund") (NYSEMKT:FEN) has declared the Fund's regularly scheduled quarterly distribution of $0.58 per share. The distribution will be payable on July 31, 2018, to shareholders of record as of July 23, 2018.

The Benchmark

The ALPS Alerian MLP ETF (AMLP) has not escaped from its sideways trend yet. However, the ETF closed the week in positive territory. Hope the volatility returns again soon and shakes up things a little bit.

Source: Barchart.com - AMLP Daily Chart (6 months)

After the U.S. Oil Fund (USO) started the week at a higher opening it literallycrashed on Wednesday. The fund dropped almost $0.80 off its price. However, on Thursday the ETF hit its bottom for the week and the bulls made an effort to bring USO back to its highs but without success.

Source: Barchart.com - USO Daily Chart (6 months)

That said, let's proceed with a brief examination of how the closed-end funds, which invest in MLPs, ended last week.

1. Highest Z-Score

Source: CEFConnect.com

On the top of the table today, we find the Kayne Anderson Energy Development Company Fund (KED). Its Z-score is 1.00 and while it may be the highest score in the group, it is definitely not high enough so we could say that the CEF is overvalued from a statistical perspective.

2. Lowest Z-Score

Source: CEFConnect.com

At first sight I could find several "Buy" candidates. The leader here is the Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund (JMLP). Its Z-score is -3.10 which from a statistical perspective makes the CEF quite undervalued. My second pick for today is the Fiduciary/Claymore MLP Opportunity Fund (FMO). The fund has a negative score of -2.30 and a wide discount of -6.00%. These are the first "Buy" signals that we are looking for when we seek a trade. But let us not forget that a deeper, more detailed research is always needed before jumping into a trade.

3. 5-year Annualized Return On NAV

Source: CEFConnect.com

The return on the net asset value might be one of the most important things to consider when you look for a good trade opportunity. Today, the only fund which we find in a positive territory is the First Trust Energy Income & Growth Fund (FEN).

4. Highest Premium

Source: CEFConnect.com

The Tortoise Energy Independence Fund (NDP) is the most overpriced closed-end fund of all in the group. It is trading above its net asset value of a 3.05% premium. On the second position we find the Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Fund (TYG). It is trading at a premium of 2.73%.

5. Biggest Discount

Source: CEFConnect.com

There are no fresh shifts at the leading positions today. Again the gold medalist is Cushing Energy Income (SRF) with a discount of -16.73% and it is followed by the Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (SMM) with a discount of -11.58%.

6. Highest Effective Leverage

Source: CEFConnect.com

Despite the fact that the sector does not provide positive returns to its investors, it is definitely not the same thing with leverage - as we can see above.

7. Lowest Effective Leverage

Source: CEFConnect.com

Of course, leverage is double-edged sword because it might look great when the company is achieving great results and distributing big returns, but when it starts to sink, things start to get a little bit gloomy I would say. What I mean is that the higher debt brings a bigger risk.

8. Highest Distribution Rate

Source: CEFConnect.com

For me, the distribution rate of a fund is not the most important metric to look at. I think that everybody has a clear vision of what is more important to seek before we enter a trade. Of course, the return on NAV is what we should look at when we decide to invest. After all, we invest to get ROI (return on investment), not to stare at high distribution rates.

9. Lowest Distribution Rate

Source: CEFConnect.com

Above, we can see the CEFs with the lowest distribution rate in the group.

Conclusion

All in all, the CEFs in this sector are still depressed and are not showing their full potential that they have as energy securities. The negative returns and evaluation of the funds have scared out a lot of investors, but we should say that after the end of every week, the sector shows better and better results. And another thing that we should not forget and repeat to ourselves is that, what comes down, must go up.

Note: This article was originally published for our subscribers on 7/15/2018, and some figures and charts may not be entirely up to date.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.