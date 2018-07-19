Cray: A Solid Tech Company For Your Long-Term Portfolio

The huge upside, on the other hand, is creating an asymmetrical risk/reward situation that value investors should bet on.

It is highly improbable that revenues will continue to fall this year. Consequently, the stock downside should be contained to these price levels.

Meanwhile, the company managed to build a growing service business, which will be a steady source of income in the years to come.

However, the worst seems to be over and management is forecasting an increasing investment activity of its target customers.

Cray's stock has been under pressure during the last two years, following a shrinking of its super computer business.

Cray Inc.'s (NASDAQ:CRAY) stock reached a peak of over $42 a couple of years ago, just before plummeting by more than 50% bottoming up to less than $18 last winter. This was due to a poor guidance of decreased investments and inadequate spending activity for CRAY’s targeted niche of high-end supercomputers, storage and analytic systems.

Also, revenues declined by almost 50% in the last two fiscal years. The company collected $392M in sales for the whole of 2017, less than its total sales six years ago!

Recently, the stock rebounded to a great $27 (50% gain compared to the bottom), following a couple of better-than-expected quarters.

Management seems to be confident about a quick comeback as well. During the Q4/17 conference call, CEO Peter Ungaro stated:

While this has certainly been a more pronounced sustained downturn than what we've seen in previous cycles, we do not see a fundamental shift in the industry and we continue to believe that the market will rebound over time, beginning this year. The long-term demand drivers are intact and the trends continue to favor the incorporation of more and more data into large-scale simulations, deep learning algorithms and big data analytics.

The Q1/18 results seem to confirm this view somehow, with total sales growing by almost 35% YoY, to $79.6M. It’s worth mentioning that CRAY’s results vary significantly throughout the quarters with the Q4 usually contributing 50% of the total annual sales. Therefore, we cannot have a clear idea of the business trend until the end of the year.

This means that significant downtrends are still possible and will eventually create a better entry point for patient investors.

Cray’s future is bright

Cray developed a compelling business in the supercomputer market. Its founder Seymour Cray designed the first supercomputers in history and, in 1976, the Cray-1 became one of the most famous and appreciated computer systems in the World.

A lot of water has passed under the bridge since then, of course, but CRAY remains one of the most reliable names in its field. According to the last TOP500 report (June 2018), CRAY’s performance ranked third among vendors with a 15.5% share.

Cray's offerings also include high performance storage, which is strategic given the increasing amount of data managed and processed worldwide. The company has recently taken over a product line from its partner Seagate (NASDAQ:STX), named ClusterStor, in order to increase the offering and to expand its customer base (CRAY will add Seagate customers for the product it already sells with the rebranded name of Sonexion).

Even though the incorporation is not complete yet, management is confident it will align the products quickly and efficiently, as well as see considerable business results starting from the second half of 2018.

The need to move data quickly for simulations and artificial intelligence models keeps growing, as do business opportunities, probably much more than the forecasted supercomputer market revenues.

If the market trend has indeed bottomed, then we will see some interesting improvements in CRAY’s top line soon.

Supercomputing as a service

Even though CRAY’s total sales decreased last year, its service segment kept on improving.

The company offers a wide variety of service levels, ranging from a basic troubleshooting support to a 24/7 online support. In addition, a comprehensive software support is available through separate agreements.

Source: Company’s reports - Author’s elaboration

Clearly, the segment has highest margins too:

Source: Company’s reports - Author’s elaboration

This is one of the reasons investors should consider CRAY right now.

Service sales have never been at these levels in the company’s history and, given the recurring nature of the business, it will hardly suffer from the ups and downs of its hardware sector. On the contrary, during difficult times, when companies and public offices cut expenditure, they tend to keep their systems longer than the average four years (which is the standard period for supercomputers’ obsolescence) and end up spending more on maintenance, creating a win-win situation.

Once it reaches a certain level of service sales (let’s say at around $200M per year), the company could also start leveraging on its most profitable service business, selling products at a considerable discount and increasing its market penetration.

If a product generates multi-year service revenues, there will be no need to overprice it.

Besides, another promising opportunity lies just around the corner.

On October 23, 2017, Cray and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) announced a partnership that will provide access to supercomputing capabilities in a versatile and cost-effective way through the Azure Cloud network.

It represents a unique offering in the public cloud market today and follows the partnership CRAY announced just a few months earlier with Markley Group.

The real opportunities that these partnerships present are yet to be seen. However, undoubtedly, this move could give the supercomputer company a terrific chance to enlarge its customer basis, to include, for example, those seeking access to supercomputing technologies without making a big investment in dedicated data centers populated with CRAY’s systems.

Bottom Line

Cray Inc. is a great tech company with a terrific potential and a clear moat in supercomputing. It has always been an innovator and will continue to be.

Chances are the tough times are behind the company and the current relatively low price could be an interesting entry point for long-term investors.

In any case, long-term attitude is a must for these buyers, because the stock can still suffer from periodical ups and downs as well as sudden dips. In fact, some quarters can be very difficult for investors to decipher, given the intrinsic structure of the business (the real picture of each fiscal year can’t be observed until the release of the 4th quarter).

Yet, the growth in recurring service revenues should cover for any temporary falls in the future.

My own model calls for a stock which is fairly valued at the current prices. Therefore, CRAY does not appear to be a great short-term buying opportunity, even if a relatively high/short ratio (around 10) could offer a nice opportunity for the long side trade: in any case, I am not a trader.

I must confess I would feel much more comfortable if CRAY traded around $20. Unfortunately, I missed that buying opportunity few months ago.

I anticipate the stock price will reach the range of $20-40 three years from now, which means that the downside would be a 20% decrease and the upside a 60% increase. That makes the bet worthwhile.

What intrigues me the most is the relatively small capitalization of CRAY (around $1 billion) in comparison to its competitors. IBM (NYSE:IBM), Hewlett Packard (NYSE:HPE) or Dell (NYSE:DVMT) could literally buy out this jewel at any given moment.

