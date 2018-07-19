Weekly Review: Preferred Stock CEFs

Introduction

Over the last few months, most of you have noticed our increased activity in closed-end funds as the inflow of volatility finally shook them up and created various arbitrage, and directional, opportunities for active traders such as us. Now that these products have our attention, we are continuously monitoring most funds by sector and will reinstate our Weekly Review, publishing a recap of the groups of interest.

The News

Over the past week, we did not have any important news, which could affect funds from the sector.

The Benchmark

The leading benchmark of the preferred stock sector (PFF) has definitely seen better days. Opening at a price of $37.96 per share, the ETF finished the week at a price of $37.67 per share, which sends the fund at red territory. On the last day of the week, PFF experienced the so called 'Black Friday' as you can see on the chart beneath. The fund scratched out $0.21 off its price. This is the biggest drop that we have observed since months. Source: Barchart.com - PFF Daily Chart (6 month)

On the chart above, we can notice that the fund has made a double top. It is beyond our grade to say if this is just a little correction, or it might be the beginning of a new bearish trend.

If we take a look at the 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT), we would notice that things look different. Here the ETF continues with its bullish trend since it bounced from the bottom in the middle of May. However, we should notice that the fund hit its resistance line on Friday and we could say that here is quite a crucial moment for the TLT.

Source: Barchart.com - TLT Daily Chart (6 month)

All that said, let's proceed with the CEFs invested in these products and see if we can find something worth our attention.

1. Sorted by Z-Score:

Source: cefconnect.com

We use the Z-score to find statistically undervalued or overpriced funds in the sector. If the value of Z-score is negative, it signals a "Buy" opportunity. Reversely, if you are looking for a "Sell" candidate, you should be interested in a positive Z-score value.

As the previous week at the leading position we find the Cohen & Steers Select Preferred & Income Fund (PSF). Today its Z-score is 1.60, a bit lower since last week. The CEF is also trading at a 4.00% premium which makes it a "Sell" candidate.

The Nuveen family is at the bottom of the table today. The two 'brothers' are the most undervalued funds of all in the group as we can easily see. The Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fund (JPS) has a negative score of -1.90 which from a statistical perspective sends the CEF to our "Buy" candidates group. The Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (JPC) is definitely the most 'depressed' closed-end fund in the chart. It has a negative Z-score of -2.20 and addition to that, it is trading at one of the biggest discounts.

2. Baseline Expense:

Source: cefconnect.com

It is important to know the expense of the funds that we invest in. Here we can see how much the funds charge investors for managing their portfolio. And I would just like to add that anything above 1.20% is quite high for me.

3. 5-Year Return On NAV:

Source: cefconnect.com

If it is important to be aware of how much the CEF charges us, it is definitely important to know the return of a fund before we put our money in it. As we see the sector distributes more than delightful returns to its investors.

4. Discount/Premium:

Source: cefconnect.com

Compared to last week, today the premiums have shrunk and the discounts have spread out. Currently the leader is still the JH Premium Dividend Fund (PDT) with a premium of 6.18%. At the bottom positions we again find the two brothers of the Nuveen family. Both are with wide discounts of more than 8.00%.

5. Effective Leverage:

Source: cefconnect.com

When we take a look at the leverage of these funds, we should probably understand the delightful returns that they provide to the investors. Do not underestimate the effect of the leverage, and be sure it's included in your analysis. However, the preferred CEFs have a leverage between 20% and 35%.

6. Distribution Rate:

Source: cefconnect.com

Here we can observe the distribution rates between the different closed-end funds.

Conclusion

Despite the sell off this week there should be no space for panic I think. A correction like this is 'healthy' after a long pump. Also movements of the indexes like this bring volatility to the products and if we do our homework properly, we would always find a profitable trade despite the circumstance on the market or what so ever.

Note: This article was originally published for our subscribers on 7/15/2018, and some figures and charts may not be entirely up to date.

Trade With Beta

