Live Oak Bank: Coming Off The Fed's Stance On Rates, I Still Like My Under-The-Radar Bank Play

Fed Chairman Powell's testimony before Congress is helping to keep the picture clear on rate hikes. His reiteration of the “slow and steady” approach to rate hikes makes me confident that we’ll see slow and steady improvements in the interest income environment available to bank stocks. I’ve heard some rhetoric from Powell regarding a desire for tough regulations on the biggest banks. From a systemic risk perspective, I can’t necessarily disagree with his sentiment. Let’s face it, 2008 happened because of a lack of oversight. He also discussed a lack of “negotiation” with big names like Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) when it came to stress tests. With this understandably cautious stance on Big Finance, I’m inclined to think that the best banking stocks are the smaller players.

My interest in these banks pertains to finding value in an otherwise expensive stock market. While banks have moved slowly, they’ve been steady in terms of valuation. Wall Street is paying attention to earnings when it comes to bank stocks, meaning they stay priced realistically for the most part. That’s a trait that I like.

Powell displayed confidence in the strength of the economy, and expects to keep rates rising through time. Principally, he cited the combination of job growth with economic strength as key supporters for the Fed slowing down its stimulus attempts further. That sets up a good position for financials, which benefit from higher rates. I prefer that rates rise slowly, as it will lessen the chance of causing an economic hiccup from the shock. Here is my under-the-radar bank stock that I think is primed for upside in that environment.

I am a big fan of Live Oak Bank (NASDAQ:LOB). It is headquartered out of Wilmington, NC, and has focused primarily on small business loans. The bank is small enough that I think it’s safer from some of the international involvement that bigger institutions might face. I’m not saying that global involvement is bad, but with the current international tensions, I like Live Oak’s domestic base. Furthermore, the diverse nature of small business loans means the bank’s loan portfolio is spread out, spreading its default risk.

In terms of driving interest and non-interest income growth, it’s hard to find a bank that can match Live Oak’s rate as seen through the past few years. Interest income increased roughly 580% between 2013 and 2017. I would point out that there were some extra items in investments that boosted interest income to $103 million in 2017, but the year to year still demonstrates the growth trend. After costs, net interest income grew by 680% to $78 million. On the non-interest side, LOB more than doubled income to $104 million in fiscal 2017.

The reason these great gains haven’t caused a bigger story with the stock price is related to the expenses the bank has incurred as it grows. Remember, this is a young organization that is trying to position itself as a dominant player. Growth in non-interest expenses, principally labor, has hampered a translation into big operating incomes. These expenses made the bank’s overall net incomes rather sporadic until 2017, when the bank reported income of $100 million and diluted earnings of $2.65 a share. As I said, that included some non-repeatable income, but the first quarter of 2018 demonstrated that Live Oak’s trend of positive earnings is on track.

In Q1’18, the bank reported 56% growth in net interest income, an 84% improvement in operating income of $12.77 million, and a 103% increase in net income to $12.45 million. By all accounts, these are great numbers.

I really consider this bank a long-term sleeper play. The stock has quietly gained roughly 31% over the past 12 months. In comparison, the S&P 500 has delivered about 14% in the same time frame. Forecasting for the upcoming second quarter on July 15th should shed some light on my stance. Full-year estimates have the bank doing $1.37 per share in earnings. That would put the current price of $31.75 at 23x forward full-year earnings. However, the bank has historically beaten those estimates three years in a row. With a more hospitable rate environment, I expect Live Oak can surprise us on July 25th. It beat estimates by 34% in the first quarter, and I expect that to happen again. If it does, this stock could have potential beyond what people have been granting it up until now.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.