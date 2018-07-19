AMD: Time To Buy? Dive Into Blockchain For Supply Chains

Source: AMD

Overview

The US economy continues to strengthen with lower jobless claims and stable unemployment numbers, and trade war fears seem to be abated (at least in the near term). We are also seeing rising retail sales. It should be no surprise that the US markets are holding their own albeit with more volatility than we have seen in several years.

For a quick overview of AMD (NASDAQ:AMD), they are multinational semiconductor company based in California. Simply, they develop computer processors and related technologies such as a graphics processing unit (GPU) for business and consumer markets. Without getting too technical, a GPU is an electronic circuit that very quickly processes images and displays graphics to an output device (e.g. a screen). GPUs have wide use in many applications including gaming, workstations, laptops, mobile phones, as well as cloud-based gaming and workstations. embedded systems, mobile phones, personal computers, workstations, and game consoles.

AMD or Nvidia

I have been around enough techies to know they are passionate about AMD or Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA)– rarely do they jump to the other team. However, let’s step softly through a short comparison of what each brings to the GPU market.

The top product from AMD is the Radeon RX Vega 64 and for Nvidia it is the GeForce GTX 1080 Ti. These aren’t your dad’s GPUs – expect to pay around $500-700 for some of the best graphics you will ever see. I’m not a gamer – my gaming experience stopped at PacMan. Life got busy after that with school and work. There was no time to play games on the computer after that point in life. However, I do appreciate watching the amazing graphics on the games that are out on the street now.

In testing, AMD’s Radeon RX Vega 64 card came in with a supercharged 138 frames-per-second (FPS) average while Nvidia’s GeForce GTX 1080 Ti showed a 154 FPS average. At a resolution of 1440p, GeForce cards came out on top as well. In the performance-per-watt comparison, Nvidia also wins - their cards cost more, but are faster, quieter, and more efficient.

Overall, Nvidia leads in graphics in both the desktop and laptop markets. It is rare to find an AMD card in a laptop. AMD’s product rollout has generally been weak compared to Nvidia. AMD released just two new high-end Vega cards in 2017, the first GPU since 2015 which is light years in this industry. Nvidia grew its GTX 10 Series from two to ten products in about the same time frame.

Further, according to the April 2018 Steam Hardware & Software Survey, 75% of the graphics cards in use are based on Nvidia GPUs, while only 15% are AMD-based chips.

Blockchain

You probably have heard the term ‘blockchain’. It’s the technology behind bitcoin and ethereum. Cryptocurrency miners use ultra-fast GPUs to solve complex mathematical problems to ‘earn’ a digital currencies as a reward.

Blockchain is based on a distributed, peer-to-peer network where data can be stored globally on thousands of servers which can be viewed by anyone on that network in real time. AMD and others are moving past pure chip sales to providers of blockchain technology – an area that might see explosive growth in the months and years ahead.

Blockchain is increasingly being used by industries to increase security or create efficiencies in business, such as the move by De Beers to use the technology to verify the authenticity of diamonds throughout the entire value chain – to verify a diamond's authenticity all the way to the end consumer. Blockchain represents a new paradigm for how information is shared. AMD and Nvidia are capitalizing on how this new distributed ledger technology can save time and costs for companies. Many of which began rolling out projects across many industries such as financial services, healthcare, mobile payments and shipping.

According to Computerworld, Blockchain could change the Information Technology field akin to what open-source software and Linux did for application development over the last few decades.

It is estimated that AMD sold about $320 million in chips to blockchain companies in 2017 - AMD’s consolidated full-year revenue was over $5 billion. Nvidia, reported more than $100 million in quarterly revenue from blockchain companies with consolidated full-year revenue of $6.9 billion. It would appear that for both companies, blockchain revenue is just beginning to ramp up.

Fundamentals

Compared to the semiconductor industry, AMD lags behind in earnings per share (EPS) and Price/Earnings (P/E) ratio. For example, Nvidia’s 1Q EPS was $2.05 and P/E is currently at 41.84 while AMD’s EPS for the 1Q was $0.11 and P/E is 110.86. AMD is expected to report earnings on July 25 after the market closes. According to Zacks Investment Research the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.1. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.01.

AMD has historically had several earnings surprises. One has to anticipate earnings for the 2Q18 might also surprise. This anticipation drives the trade idea below.

Technicals

Currently, AMD’s relative strength index (RSI) is above 50 and positive. The MACD is positive. The stock is currently trading above its 20-day and 50-day moving averages of 15.91 and 14.71, respectively. Resistance is 19.2 and then 20.8, while support is 15.5. The stock is trading close to its 52-week high of 17.34 reached on June 18.

From a Elliot Wave analysis, AMD has entered into Wave 5. This is a bullish signal and generally means that the stock will trend in the direction of the overall market. As discussed above, the overall market appears to remain bullish. Wave 5 is typically the longest and strongest of the various waves which is positive for AMD under this theory.

Trade Idea

With AMD's second-quarter earnings coming out next week, now might be time for a trade. There are many types of trades to consider. A straight out purchase of the stock is always an option – even with the huge run up in the last few months. If one is bullish on the stock, but does not want to buy the stock outright, one might consider buying calls. As an alternative, one could enter into a bull call spread where you buy a call and sell a call further out of the money to offset the cost of the purchased call.

Personally, I like Nvidia's relative price and product line more than AMD; however, I might take a small long and short position with a combination of puts and calls to play the earnings surprise. This type of trade will pay off if there is a big move – either up or down.

