The Arithmetic Of Berkshire Hathaway's Share Repurchases

While the expected amount of stock to be repurchased will not dramatically change an investor's future returns, Berkshire remains a world-class company trading at a reasonable price.

Share repurchases at current prices will support higher growth in book value per share, as large cash balances have resulted in a 400 bps headwind to past results.

Berkshire Hathaway's announcement that it is amending its repurchase plan has sent the stock higher by more than 5%.

Several years of cash builds from growing insurance float and subsidiary profits have swelled Berkshire Hathaway's (BRK.A, BRK.B) cash balance to more than 30% of shareholders' equity. Seemingly without opportunities to deploy cash at attractive terms, Berkshire has announced a new repurchase program under which the Board of Directors approved unlimited buybacks so long as the company's consolidated cash balance stays above $20 billion and the valuation of the stock is less than intrinsic value in the eyes of Chairman and CEO Warren Buffett and Vice Chairman Charlie Munger.

Past Repurchases

Buffett has laid out his share repurchase philosophy for years, stating that share repurchases are attractive to investors so long as they are made at a price less than the intrinsic value of the then stock price and that they do not imperil the company's financial situation in any way.

When those two conditions are met, the tax efficiency of a buyback is favored by Buffett to a dividend payment. Berkshire first established a share repurchase program in 2011 at a ceiling of 1.1 times book value, a program under which Berkshire was only able to buy $67 million of stock before the price exceeded the threshold for repurchases.

The following year, 2012, Berkshire amended its plan to allow for repurchases at a ceiling of 1.2 times book value. At the time of the amended plan, the estate of Al Ueltschi offered a block of shares at a price of 1.16x book value to Berkshire. Not wanting to pass on a deal that was seen as attractive, the threshold was upped and the shares bought. Some additional buying below 1.2x book value in 2012 was also done, bringing total repurchases that year to $1.3 billion.

BRK.A data by YCharts

Since Berkshire Hathaway tends to be valued on a price to book basis, it is important to note the obvious: a share repurchase made at any price in excess of book value will lower the current book value per share of the company. The offsetting benefit is that future increases in book value will be greater than they otherwise would be since a greater share of equity is invested in productive assets instead of cash.

The Drag on Returns of a Growing Cash Hoard

With recent rises in interest rates, Berkshire's cash hoard is probably now earning about 1% pre-tax versus practically nothing several years ago.

Berkshire Hathaway cash and short-term investments compared to common equity, 2009-2018. From the end of 2009, cash and equivalents have risen from 23% of shareholders equity to 31%. Berkshire Hathaway states in its 2017 annual report that cash is held in demand deposits and money markets and the period ending jumbo money market rate is shown here from FRED as well as the 3-month T-Bill rates. All values are in millions of US$ except shares and percentages.

While Berkshire's performance of late has been acceptable - book value has compounded at a 12% rate since the beginning of 2010 - it has been hindered by a meaningful degree by the amount of cash earning nothing kept on the books, without which book value per share would have grown at a rate of 16% per year.

Berkshire Hathaway's growth in book value per share broken into its cash and non-cash components. While over the entire period, book value grew by a little more than 12% per year, cash balances earning a pittance dragged returns lower by 400 bps on average. Information compiled by the author.

While the cost of holding large cash balances is well-known, the precise drag on Berkshire's consolidated results is rarely calculated. Excluding Berkshire's cash hoard, it would have soundly beat the S&P 500 over the time frame examined above - its 16% return compares to a 14% return for the index and the 12% that was actually reported by Berkshire.

Berkshire's returns 2010-2017 decomposed into cash and non-cash returns and compared to the S&P 500. Information compiled by the author.

Repurchases Impact on Future Returns

This view may help the quality of Berkshire's businesses to be seen more clearly, but it is important not to go overboard in this sort of analysis. For one, Berkshire is not going to spend all of its cash on share repurchases. It has explicitly stated that it will not go lower than $20 billion of cash in its insurance operations. Unless the stock gets much, much cheaper from its current level and other assets that could be purchased do not also become proportionately cheaper, the chances of Berkshire spending its full allotment on share repurchases is highly remote.

Nor should owners of the stock wish that Berkshire Hathaway would spend as much as possible on share repurchases. Cash has been held in the past, not for the interest it earns, but the optionality it provides. It will never be known when an attractive deal will become available and although we do not know when a decline in asset prices will next occur, it will occur again at some point.

Still, the positive sentiment springing from the buyback announcement can be understood. The company's "A" shares are currently higher by 5%.

Based upon reasonable estimates of actual buyback amounts, what will this mean for the company in the future?

The last decade has provided some big tailwinds from rising equity markets, so it can be assumed that the 16% gain per year in equity from Berkshire's productive assets will moderate somewhat. If that moderation is assumed to be 13% for the sake of argument and cash and T-Bills earn a better return, up to around 2%, then if Berkshire continued holding as much cash as it does today relative to overall equity, book value per share growth would amount to 9.6% per year.

Further assumptions can be made regarding potential repurchases. If Berkshire was able to purchase a meaningful amount of shares at a price equivalent to $300,000 per "A" share (which would be about 1.38x book value based upon an estimated book value of $217,500 per "A" share at the end of Q2) then its growth would be increased and current book value decreased at the proportions listed below.

Changes in Berkshire Hathaway's future growth in book value per share and book value from share repurchases at amounts ranging from nothing to $100 billion. Calculated by the author.

On balance, current owners would clearly benefit over time from share repurchases at current levels. If $20 billion of stock is repurchased, then you can expect future returns to increase to 10.2% from 9.8% without any such repurchase, although this does assume that cash following the repurchase stays in roughly similar quantities as a percentage of shareholders' equity over the time period.

Future returns to holders of Berkshire Hathaway stock over the next ten years assuming an ending price to book ratio of 1.4x. Calculated by the author.

That would change the calculus on a $10,000 investment today from being worth $25,362 in ten years to $26,382.

That's not nothing, but it is also not dramatic. It seems that either the market is expecting much more than $20 billion in share repurchases or the revaluation today is about more than putting to use idle cash. I think it is more the latter, as Buffett's statement offers psychological support for the stock by signaling to investors that he finds shares attractive.

While Berkshire Hathaway is not the home run it once was, valuations today are generally attractive and the future of the company remains bright. Investors can probably do better elsewhere, but they can also do far, far worse.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BRK.B.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.