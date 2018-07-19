Should You Buy Abbott Laboratories After Its Recent Quarter?

Abbott Labs is on my "don't get too cute" list. If shares slip some, they can work out very nicely for investors with a long term mindset.

The valuation isn't much of a sale on shares by any means, but should be considered fair for the growth you are receiving.

The quarter is a sign that growth initiatives are working in all four segments, and the acquisitions are pulling weight.

Abbott Laboratories (ABT) came out strong when it released its fiscal 2018 Q2 earnings on Wednesday morning. The company topped Wall Street estimates for revenues and earnings, while raising full year guidance in the process. The news has pushed the stock to 52 week highs. While I typically shy away from stocks breaking into new highs, the growth curve of Abbott Labs warrants a conversation about the stock. Find out if shares are worth buying here as we recap the quarter, and look ahead to determine whether shares are a value today.

Sparkling Quarter

source: Abbott Laboratories

Second quarter earnings were released Wednesday morning, and the results were very strong. The company generated $7.767B in revenues, which is an increase of 17% year over year. Individually, each of Abbott's four main business segments contributed to the effort.

Nutrition was up 7.3% from last year. Diagnostics was up a whopping 47.2%. Established Pharma was up 10.5%, and Medical Devices are up 11.3% over last year. In all, the revenues were $60M higher than analyst estimates while earnings were $0.02 per share over estimates.

The strong leap is partially attributed to the additions of what were formerly Alere (diagnostics) and St. Jude Medical (medical devices). The quarter was so strong, that management upped full year guidance to a range of $2.85 - $2.91 adjusted EPS.

The market liked what it saw, and responded by pushing shares to new 52 week highs during the trading session.

source: Ycharts

Positioned For Growth (And It's Working)

While it may be tempting to discount the quarter some by attributing the "pop" in the numbers to the acquisitions, the organic sales picture is very strong as well.

source: Abbott Laboratories

Organic revenue altogether is up 8% over last year. This high single digit revenue growth could be an indicator of things to come as this $110B company still has room to grow. The company continues to innovate with technological advances in high dollar areas of need within healthcare.

source: Abbott Laboratories

Just in this quarter, Abbott Labs received FDA approval on new iterations of core products such as its "MitraClip" heart valve repair device, and "XIENCE Sierra" coronary stent system. Its "Afinion 2 Analyzer" and "FreeStyle Libre" devices offer more effective, and less invasive means of managing diabetes (a disease that costs more than $825B worldwide per year). These are the latest developments in areas of growth among the healthcare industry that Abbott has positioned itself in for the long term.

source: Abbott Laboratories

The other key to this growth is bringing this innovation not only to core markets, but across the world. Abbott Labs generates approximately 42% of its sales in emerging markets.

source: Abbott Laboratories

These emerging markets can fuel growth over the long term for Abbott Labs. Countries with huge population demographics such as China and India only have fractional sales compared to the US despite making up 20% of the entire global population. Both countries have developing middle classes that will have the means to access healthcare treatment.

Valuation

The ultimate question, is what to do now? Shares are at new highs, which can make investors a bit uneasy about buying in when the stock is hot. We need to peel back some of the layers.

With the company now forecasting earnings as high as $2.91 per share, the stock is trading at about 22.25X full year earnings. While we are starting to approach the mid 20 multiple range (which I consider growth stock territory, and is a level I don't typically like buying into), you have to evaluate the company as a post-acquisition entity. This year's earnings will be 15% higher than 2017.

To put this another way, the company has increased its growth rate so we need to determine if the growth justifies a higher valuation. Let's look at cash flows.

source: Ycharts

Because the company is growing (thus generating more cash flows), the yield on cash flow is actually near its high point over the past three years. I am encouraged by this because the company is growing very well and the share price isn't as bad as "new 52 weeks highs" might sound. That isn't to say that shares of Abbott are "cheap" because they aren't. I typically look for cash flow yields in the high single digits in order to label them a "bargain". Meanwhile, an earnings multiple of 22X is very reasonable for a stock with mid-teen earnings growth - but again, no drastic undervaluation present.

Wrapping Up

I am bullish on the continued growth prospects of Abbott Labs. This quarter is a latest sign that the "process is working". The company has strategically positioned itself in growth niches, and the acquisitions are effectively boosting sales. This is all the more key for a long term investment thesis because the growth is needed to help the company deleverage after its two major acquisitions over the years (debt/EBITDA of 4X).

The valuation isn't a bargain, but it shouldn't send you running away scared either. It would be fair to consider Abbott Labs pretty close to fully valued - even after the run up post earnings (maybe a smidgen over-valued). It's impossible to predict short term fluctuations, but investors should enjoy steady long term growth that benefits investors over the years to come.

I wouldn't get "too cute" with the price of Abbott shares. The next time the market hiccups, a 5-7% drop in price would be a gift to long term investors. When it comes to blue chips, the time you spend holding shares can be almost as important as the price you pay.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ABT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.