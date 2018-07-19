After This Week's Turbulence, We Just Learned Something New About Netflix's Behavior

However, even the slightest variance, as we saw this week, seems to crack Netflix's valuation fundamentals and send its investors fleeing as the company struggles to hold its rich growth multiple at its current stage.

In recent times, the company's valuation has been reliant on immensely optimistic growth expectations, and it has largely hit those targets on the way.

What sent jitters through the market was Netflix's slowed membership and financial metrics growth, as well as worrying guidance for Q3 2018.

However, the stock collapsed after the post-market announcement, falling over 12% by market open on Tuesday and since recovering significantly, but still down rather than up.

Netflix posted relatively strong earnings on Monday, seeing strong subscriber growth and even posting its highest earnings per share and net income in history.

Netflix's (NASDAQ:NFLX) recent Q2 2018 earnings report after-hours on Monday would generally be considered good by ordinary technology company and content streaming segment standards. Subscriptions continued to grow, particularly in international, as margins and revenues similarly did. Net income also hit a historic high of $384 million, even as cash flow bleed steepened again.

However, Netflix stock plummeted in response to the earnings, falling over 12% by market open on Tuesday before rallying to a roughly 5% post-earnings drop at the moment, due to what were the still sky-high expectations for the company's growth, which are now increasingly showing question as Netflix runs into content drought and pricing roofs.

Netflix may bounce back a bit as the inertia of Netflix hopes and hype has shown itself to be stalling or reversing. Nonetheless, it is a prime example of what may happen in the longer run if the company's current and impending problems do begin to materialize further in slowed growth and a significant change in how Netflix stock would be valued in terms of its growth multiple.

NFLX Price data by YCharts

A Good Quarter Seemingly By Standard Netflix Metrics, So Why The Market Jitters?

As shown below, Netflix had a relatively positive quarter. Revenue was up quite significantly year on year and quarter on quarter, as were actual net income and EBIDTA. Earnings per share amounted to $0.85 a share, a historic high.

(Source: Netflix Q2 2018 Earnings)

In terms of the streaming segments' memberships, revenues, and margins, we also saw significant growth, particularly in international memberships.

However, upon closer examination, we also see what seemingly caused the market's immensely negative reaction to the earnings report, which was the fact that it seems growth has slowed and Netflix's Q3 2018 guidance indicates it may be slowing even further both in the United States and internationally.

(Source: Netflix Q2 2018 Earnings)

U.S. paid subscriber growth of only 870,000 compared to 2.28 million the prior quarter, down even from 950,000 year on year, is very disappointing. Even more worrying for Netflix's trajectory is the 700,000 guidance by the company for Q3 2018, which is down even from this quarter, let alone year-on-year Q3 2017's 1.02 million.

Internationally we see a similar situation, as the 4.58 million new paid subscribers is a roughly 23% drop quarter on quarter. Year-on-year growth is still up quite significantly for international paid subscriptions, but even that is seemingly slowing slightly as well for Q3 2018.

Furthermore, it appears the revenue growth is also slowing, and perhaps most worryingly, contribution profit and margins are actually expected to decline in Q3 2018.

Immense Growth Is Netflix's Normal And Expectation - Even A Mild Slowdown Is A Catastrophe

For a typical company, even a moderately growth-oriented technology corporation, these kinds of growth expectations might give the stock a moderate 2-3% hit but it wouldn't be too big of a bump in the road. After all, look at how IBM Corp. (NYSE:IBM) has bounced around in recent years amid stagnant growth expectations or even declines at times.

However, in IBM's case, it was never expected for the company to be doubling or tripling its revenue on an annual basis, as essentially much of Netflix's stock valuation assumptions make.

IBM data by YCharts

The great irony about the market reaction to Netflix's earnings was that the company's Price-To-Earnings ratio has now fallen to roughly 159.75 at the moment based on its GAAP TTM EPS of $2.38 a share. This is quite a significant low from its consistent 200+ P/E of recent years.

If Netflix were to return to its old valuation metrics, which it still might in the upcoming few months due to its current immense hype inertia, a 200 P/E at $2.38 TTM EPS would put its per share price at $476 and a 220 P/E ratio would place its price at over $523.60. It is worth noting that many analysts have been saying Netflix's 12-month price target will reach the roughly $500 level soon enough.

However, this recent quarter has undoubtedly woken some Netflix investors, primarily institutions as shown by the 77.03% institutional ownership currently, to the potential rumblings that the company's growth trajectory may not be as rich as its current valuation suggests and is based on.

Conclusion

In a few weeks or months, this post-earnings could well be past as Netflix returns to a $400 level and then reaches for what many analysts seem to believe is its destined $500 target. Based on purely this quarter's historic earnings and traditional Netflix valuation metrics, that would not be too unbelievable.

However, this turbulent market reaction to Netflix with such an immense 12%+ stock collapse in the wake of good earnings that showed some slowing growth is a reminder of the optimistic clouds the company's current valuation is based on. If Netflix hits those exceedingly high targets, it continues to grow as expected. If it doesn't, not only does it not see growth but its price plummets.

Another quarter, another spin on the Netflix "wheel of fortune." This quarter, we learned something new about the company's current unusual valuation behavior, which is that even the slightest bump at its current stage from anything other than perfection and overwhelming growth seemingly is sending investors running for the hills.

(Source: Esquire)

Disclosure: I am/we are long FDN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.