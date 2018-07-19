IBM: Not Enough Credit

Strategic Imperatives will provide a catalyst to the stock as the group tops 50% of revenues.

The management team doesn't get enough credit for the turnaround in the business.

The market long harped on the lack of revenue growth from International Business Machines (IBM) and the stock still trades in the $140s following a third straight quarter of growth. The company is starting to boost EPS numbers and the IBM CEO doesn't get enough credit for this turnaround.

Slow Shift Above 50%

One of the issues with the Q1 report was that IBM reported flat revenues on a constant currency basis. The actual 5% growth rate was due entirely to currency tailwinds.

The Q2 results were indeed more impressive due to reported revenue growth of 4%, but the key number being 2% actual growth on a constant currency basis. Actual growth changes the equation with this boring company that was captured in my previous article.

IBM saw the all-important Strategic Imperatives re-accelerate to 12% growth on a constant currency basis. The group now represents 48% of revenues with annual revenues of $39.0 billion. The category expands by about 1 percentage point of total revenue each quarter.

A catalyst for the stock is for these key categories to top 50% of total revenues. At annual revenue targets of $80.4 billion, IBM only needs a minor kick higher for Strategic Imperatives revenues to cross the 50% threshold.

At the 10%+ growth rate, those revenues will grow by nearly $4.0 billion in a year and approach $43.0 billion at that point next Q2. This category would reach 53% of revenue assuming revenues shift. The ideal solution naturally is for total revenue growth where cloud revenue doesn't just replace declining legacy revenues.

Big Upside

As cloud and blockchain become the dominant part of the business and the stock sits in the $140s, IBM finally has some predictable upside in what shareholders actually care about: EPS.

With $20 billion in quarterly revenues, the market has always focused too much on revenue growth. The bigger issue is whether IBM can shift out of low margin legacy sectors and move into higher margin businesses. Even flat revenues could produce EPS growth.

The Q2 result of $3.08 per share was up $0.11 from the EPS last year. Not a very impressive number, but IBM showed growth nonetheless.

The big upside is from the tech company growing EPS via income growth combined with share buybacks. Analysts forecast slim EPS growth in 2019 and the opportunity exists here for plenty of upside to these analyst numbers.

IBM EPS Estimates for Current Fiscal Year data by YCharts

In Q2, IBM repurchased $1.0 billion worth of stock. The amount is not massive, but a decent buyback for a $132 billion stock with a 4.4% dividend yield.

Not only does the stock only trade at 10x EPS estimates, but those estimates aren't accurately factoring in the revenue shift. The 3% buyback will alone boost the '19 EPS estimates above $14.09, allowing for income boosted by revenue growth to be additive to these estimates.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that the company previously guided to high single-digit EPS growth and the market has ignored those projections. The equation changes as Strategic Imperatives revenue tops 50% of total revenues in the next couple of quarters. This move will lead to a big jump in EPS estimates and confidence that IBM has returned to a growth story.

Investors have downside protection with a 4% dividend yield, making the stock a solid buy on valuation and strong yield play in the process. Annual EPS growth of 7% leads to a 2020E of $15.78. The stock approaches $200 under that scenario.

