AT&T Vs. Verizon: 2 Telecom Giants, 1 Surprising Winner

Article Thesis

AT&T (T) and Verizon (VZ) are the two biggest telecommunications companies in the US. In the recent past the two companies have taken different paths towards reshaping their business models. AT&T has expanded into content via its acquisition of Time Warner, Verizon is more focused on technological improvement.

Due to differences in the companies' yields, valuations and forecasted growth rates AT&T looks like the more compelling pick here, even though the market has favored Verizon during the last couple of months.

For decades telecommunication companies had a relatively simple business model: Increasing their customer count and expanding their offerings to include new technologies. Coupled with price increases, which allowed for rising margins, this has worked very well for AT&T, Verizon and others.

VZ Revenue (Annual) data by YCharts

Industry consolidation through takeovers has further enhanced the growth rates of these companies, but more recently each company's growth has slowed down. Headwinds such as cord-cutting (which lowers the revenues and earnings from traditional linear TV services) were one reason, lower market growth rates and battles over market share were another reason.

In order to gain new customers telecommunications companies lowered their prices during the last couple of years, which has hurt revenues and margins of players such as AT&T and Verizon. This trend was momentarily stopped, but it is not certain whether that will remain the case.

AT&T and Verizon were forced to consider strategic changes to their business models in order to deliver compelling shareholder value in the coming decades. Surprisingly the two companies have found different ways to combat the sluggish organic growth rates that investors have witnessed in recent years.

AT&T has decided to move into content creation. Its mega-takeover of Time Warner that closed earlier this year was a major step for the company to become an integrated telecommunications & media company. With new assets such as HBO, the Warner Bros. studios, and intellectual properties such as Harry Potter and DC Comics AT&T has become a major player in the entertainment industry. AT&T will be able to offer a complete package consisting of content and the means to consume that content to its customers in the future, making AT&T the one-stop-shop for entertainment.

The takeover of Time Warner will also provide a lot of synergies, which means potential for cost-cutting, and on top of that Time Warner's higher organic growth rate will be a positive for AT&T's top line going forward.

Verizon has decided that a different strategy is suitable to generate attractive shareholder returns in the future. The company has been more focused on technology than content, and its push towards becoming a leader in 5G is a sign of management's priorities.

5G, which will be transformational according to Verizon's CTO Hans Vestberg, is the next generation of mobile data transferring. Many companies are engaged in developing the technology that is forecasted to increase the speed of data transfers by 10x over current LTE technology. This technology will be an important factor for megatrends that will shape our lives in the future, including the Internet of Things, Augmented and Virtual Reality, and autonomous driving. All of these technologies require that huge amounts of data can be moved & handled in a short period of time. 5G will be a key factor for the first part of the equation -- moving massive amounts of data in a short period of time.

Earlier this year Verizon and Samsung (OTC:SSDIY) have partnered to launch the first commercial 5G network in Sacramento, CA. It looks like Verizon will be the technological leader when it comes to 5G networks, even though AT&T is investing heavily as well. Smaller players like T-Mobile (TMUS) or Sprint (S) will trail the two giants, as lower cash flows will prevent a fast build-up of 5G infrastructure. Since AT&T is more stretched out and has to put resources towards integrating Time Warner over the next couple of months Verizon has a good chance of maintaining its lead.

Both companies have found a viable strategy that provides a unique selling point for their services: AT&T's move towards entertainment suits that goal, and Verizon's technical leadership will allow the company to have an edge as well. It seems likely that both companies will be able to grow at an above-market rate, to the detriment of smaller telecommunication companies.

Balance Sheet Strength

Both companies have substantial amounts of debt on their balance sheet, which is not surprising, as both have been in business for decades and had to finance a massive amount of capex in the past.

Source: AT&T's 10-Q filing

AT&T had debt of $163 billion and cash of $49 billion on its balance sheet at the end of Q1. The majority of the cash position has been used to pay for the takeover of Time Warner, so net debt is likely about $160 billion right now. AT&T produced cash flows of $39.2 billion during 2017, Time Warner produced cash flows of $5.1 billion during the same year. Not factoring in any organic growth or synergies AT&T's debt therefore totals about 3.6 times its annual cash flows.

Source: Verizon's 10-Q filing

Verizon had net debt of ~$117 billion at the end of Q1, whereas the company produced operating cash flows of $25 billion during 2017. This means that net debt totals roughly 4.7 times Verizon's annual cash flows, Verizon thus is substantially more leveraged than AT&T. This might surprise some readers, as total debt levels are something that we read about more often when it comes to AT&T. AT&T's substantially higher cash generation means that debt levels are lower on a relative basis, though.

Valuation And Dividends

Shares of both companies have not moved up much over the last five years, and both companies benefit massively from lower taxes going forward. This will boost profits, which, combined with a share price that has not moved up substantially, has made each company's valuation decline.

VZ data by YCharts

Over the last year the performance of the two stocks has differed a lot, though. Verizon's shares are up close to 20%, whereas AT&T's stock declined by more than 10% over the last twelve months. This gap in the companies' share price performance has led to a substantial divergence in their dividend yields:

T Dividend Yield (NYSE:TTM) data by YCharts

The dividend yield had been almost identical one year ago, but the spread has widened to 170 base points over the last year. Something similar has happened to the valuations of the two companies:

T PE Ratio (Forward) data by YCharts

One year ago AT&T had been the more expensive stock, now shares of AT&T are cheaper. Verizon's shares are trading at an inexpensive valuation as well, though, shares of AT&T are just even less expensive.

The growth strategy of each of the two companies is solid, thus it is not surprising that analysts forecast relatively similar earnings per share growth rates. Verizon's EPS is estimated to grow by 5.9% a year going forward, AT&T's EPS is forecasted to grow by 4.9% annually.

Takeaway

Both of these two telecommunications companies had to find a way to reinvigorate earnings growth, and both have found a viable approach. Profit growth will not be overly high for either of the two companies, but both should be able to grow their earnings per share at a mid-single digits pace over the coming years.

Since AT&T has the cleaner balance sheet, a substantially higher dividend yield and since it trades at a 15%-20% discount relative to Verizon, AT&T looks like the more compelling pick right here. This is especially true for income investors, which get a huge dividend yield that looks quite safe right here, even though Verizon does not look like a bad investment, either.

Author's note: If you enjoyed this article and would like to read more from me, you can hit the "Follow" button to get informed about new articles. I am always glad to see new followers!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.