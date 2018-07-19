Etsy Is Priced For Perfection, So Be Careful

Digital commerce marketplace operator Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) has staged quite the turnaround over the past two years. In late 2015 and early 2016, Wall Street had written off Etsy as a dead company that would inevitably be eaten alive by Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and other competitors.

But such competition concerns proved to be overstated, and the stock has roared from just above $5 to just under $45. Etsy's community of buyers and sellers simply hasn't stopped growing, and the company's revenue and profit growth has remained robust. Consequently, ETSY stock has gone from Wall Street Zero to Wall Street Hero, with the most recent catalyst being the announcement that the company will be increasing its transaction fee in July 2018.

Although the story appears to be great at ETSY, we identify a few problems with the stock at these levels. Namely, it is priced for perfection, and perfection almost assuredly won't happen as the company hikes prices in an increasingly competitive e-commerce environment. As such, we expect this stock to have a tough time fighting for gains in the back-half of 2018.

ETSY data by YCharts

Let us begin by stating why ETSY has roared from $5 to $45.

At $5, Wall Street was pricing the stock as if the company's marketplace were going to become irrelevant next to Amazon, eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY), Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) and others. But as opposed to Amazon, eBay and Shopify eating Etsy's lunch, all three have grown concurrently in the digital commerce marketplace space without stepping on each other's toes. EBAY stock has been the worst performer of the four since January 2016, and it is still up 36% since then, which is roughly in line with the market's average return.

ETSY data by YCharts

This side-by-side growth speaks to just how big and strong the e-commerce secular growth narrative is. Despite increasing scale and tougher laps, e-commerce growth in the U.S. is 16.4% and actually accelerating higher (e-commerce sales growth was just 15.1% a year ago). This is why ETSY has been able to consistently grow its active buyer and seller community next to robust sales growth at Amazon, robust merchant growth at Shopify and healthy buyer/seller growth at eBay.

The numbers at ETSY right now are very good. The Gross Merchandise Sales (or GMS) number was up 20% last quarter. Revenues were up 25%, led by 25% growth in Marketplace revenues (the commissions Etsy takes on marketplace transactions) and 35% growth in Services revenues (the services Etsy sells to its sellers to help them advance their business). Active sellers were up 9%. Active buyers were up 17%. EBTIDA jumped 172% higher, powered by a jump in EBITDA margins from 10% to 22%.

The pathway forward is equally promising. Etsy just announced that it is upping its transaction take rate from 3.5% to 5%, and that the 5% will be applied to the shipping price. This is a big change. It means that Etsy will be taking home 5% of GMS as revenue now, as opposed to 3.5%. That additional 1.5% of GMS will also flow through to revenues without a pick-up in necessary costs. Thus, Etsy can either take those extra dollars and convert them straight into profits, or reinvest them back into the platform in order to grow the Etsy community. Management is deciding to do the latter, and that means active buyer and seller growth should remain strong.

For all these reasons, Wall Street is now looking at Etsy as a big revenue growth company with healthy margin drivers and strong market expansion catalysts on the horizon. That is why the stock is trading at an all-time high valuation of 65x forward earnings.

ETSY PE Ratio (Forward) data by YCharts

At 65x forward earnings next to just ~30% revenue growth, ETSY has little room for error if it hopes to head higher. Unfortunately, we identify multiple potential hazards in the near future that could derail this currently red-hot stock. Those hazards include:

Seller and buyer churn. Etsy hasn't had a user churn problem yet, but the company also hasn't ever hiked its transaction rate by 40% before. This big hike will inevitably pressure sellers and perhaps cause some of the bigger volume sellers, to whom a bump from 3.5% to 5% is very meaningful, to migrate over to other marketplaces with more reach, like Amazon.

Etsy hasn't had a user churn problem yet, but the company also hasn't ever hiked its transaction rate by 40% before. This big hike will inevitably pressure sellers and perhaps cause some of the bigger volume sellers, to whom a bump from 3.5% to 5% is very meaningful, to migrate over to other marketplaces with more reach, like Amazon. Beefed-up competition. Over the past several years, Etsy's main competitors have been Amazon and eBay. But today, e-commerce has evolved so that social media is now a go-to sales channel. Consider Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), Twitter (NYSE:TWTR), Snap (NYSE:SNAP), and Google (NASDAQ:GOOG), all of which are building out e-commerce capabilities. Also consider that there are platforms like Shopify out there that enable sellers to optimally sell through these social media channels. Altogether, Etsy has survived competitive headwinds thus, but such headwinds are only getting stronger and could prove a troublesome mix with Etsy hiking transaction fees.

Over the past several years, Etsy's main competitors have been Amazon and eBay. But today, e-commerce has evolved so that social media is now a go-to sales channel. Consider Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), Twitter (NYSE:TWTR), Snap (NYSE:SNAP), and Google (NASDAQ:GOOG), all of which are building out e-commerce capabilities. Also consider that there are platforms like Shopify out there that enable sellers to optimally sell through these social media channels. Altogether, Etsy has survived competitive headwinds thus, but such headwinds are only getting stronger and could prove a troublesome mix with Etsy hiking transaction fees. Margin headwinds. Management plans to take all the extra money it is going to make from a higher take rate and pump that back into the platform in order to grow the platform's reach. But if churn from the higher take rate more than offsets growth from these investments, margins could be stuck in neutral for the foreseeable future.

With a 65x forward multiple, ETSY isn't priced for any of these hazards to materialize over the next several quarters. Thus, if any of them do materialize, the stock could fall by a bunch. Even in the event that none of them do, it is tough to see this stock heading that much higher considering just how big the valuation is (65x forward earnings) relative to growth (30% revenue growth projected this year).

Overall, then, we feel the risk-reward profile on ETSY skews dramatically towards the downside at present levels.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FB, AMZN, GOOG, SNAP, SHOP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.