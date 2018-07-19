Is Cogeco Communications' Decelerating Internet Customers Growth A Concern?

Entry into wireless service appears to be a good strategy to defend its broadband Internet market share as it allows Cogeco to bundle its services.

Introduction

Cogeco Communications (OTCPK:CGEAF) (TSX:CCA) is the fourth-largest cable company in Canada and owns quality cable assets in the United States. The company’s Internet customers growth rate has decelerated in the past few quarters. Cogeco's broadband Internet service is expected to face competition as BCE completes its network upgrade to FTTH. We believe the best strategy for Cogeco to defend and grow its Internet service is to offer wireless service so that it can bundle with its existing services to effectively lower the churn rate. Cogeco currently pays a growing dividend with a dividend yield of 2.7%. It is currently trading at a valuation below the big three telecom players in Canada. However, given the fact that Cogeco lacks any wireless service, it is difficult to justify that Cogeco should trade at the same valuation as the big three telecom players.

Cogeco’s decelerating internet customers growth

Below is the chart that shows Cogeco’s Internet service customers in Canada over the past 3 years. As can be seen from the chart, its Internet service customers growth has slowed down considerably in the past few quarters.

Canadian broadband internet subscribers (Source: Created by author; Company Reports)

The table below shows Cogeco’s net Internet customer additions in the past three quarters. As can be seen from the table, each quarter in 2018 has lower net addition than 2017. What is noticeable is Cogeco's net additions in Q3 2018 of just 693. It was 5,198 back in Q3 2017. Although management attributed this weak addition in Q3 2018 as a result of the sales interruption caused by its implementation of its new customer management system, we are still concerned about a slowdown in its Internet service customers growth.

2018 2017 Q1 9,565 14,766 Q2 6,880 9,877 Q3 693 5,198

Canadian Internet net additions (Source: Created by author; Company Reports)

In addition to the worrisome trend we noted above, competition is expected to increase in Cogeco’s main areas of operation in Canada (Quebec and Ontario). Cogeco's main competitor BCE is currently upgrading its network to FTTH (fiber-to-the-home). As a result, Cogeco’s competitive advantage in broadband Internet speed is expected to diminish. We saw a similar trend that has happened to Cogeco's peer Shaw Communications (SJR) in Western Canada. In Shaw’s recent quarter, it saw a decline of 3,754 Internet service customers due to increased competition from Telus' (TU) upgrade to FTTH.

Owning a wireless network to grow and defend its business

For cable companies like Cogeco, we believe the best way to defend its market share in broadband Internet is to own a wireless network. Here are two reasons why we think it is advantageous for Cogeco to enter the wireless space:

Significant revenue growth driver

There are a lot of opportunities in the wireless space. Although Telus, Rogers Communications (RCI) and BCE (BCE) dominate Canada’s wireless market, there are still growth opportunities. This is evident in Shaw Communications’ recent earnings report where it experienced strong subscribers growth and average revenue per user growth. In addition, new applications such as the Internet of Things, and self-driving vehicles will continue to drive demand for high-quality wireless networks.

Bundle with its current services to reduce its churn rate

Having a wireless network can help Cogeco defend its market share. Having a wireless network means Cogeco can offer multiple services and bundle them to effectively defend its market share and in the same time lure its competitor’s subscribers. We have seen this strategy working in Quebecor’s (OTCPK:QBCRF) business where the churn rate of subscribers with four services are 10 times lower than those with only a single service. In addition, Quebecor also managed to grow its overall ARPU significantly.

Cogeco’s current strategy

Management in its latest conference call also believes that having some sort of wireless services will be beneficial to its business. However, management believe the best way forward is not to start a national network, but to gradually acquire spectrums at reasonable prices. Management favors a hybrid MVNO (mobile virtual network operator) model where the company can use its spectrums to build a wireless network in regions where they already have broadband services and negotiate a deal with existing wireless providers to offer wireless services in other regions. We like management’s strategy, as this will be the most efficient use of capital and reduces the risk of building its own network across all regions. Nevertheless, based on management’s current capital allocation priority to continue to acquire cable operators and upgrade its cable Internet to 1Gbps speed and in the same time keeping its debt-to-EBITDA ratio well below 4x (currently 3.4x), there is no sign that Cogeco will offer wireless service anytime soon. In other words, it might take at least 1 or 2 more years for Cogeco to enter Canada's wireless market.

Valuation: Telecom with wireless network has higher valuation

Cogeco’s EV to EBITDA ratio of 7.54x is slightly below its 5-year average of 7.99x. However, it is much lower than the largest three telecom stocks in Canada (typically in the range of 8.76x and 8.97x). We think Cogeco’s lower EV to EBITDA ratio is likely due to the fact that it does not have its own wireless network as wireless segment continues to be the fasted growth segment in telecom companies. In terms of dividend, Cogeco has increased its dividend by 12% CAGR since 2014. However, its current dividend yield of 2.7% is much lower than the three largest telecom stocks in Canada.

Source: YCharts

Investor Takeaway

We believe the best way for Cogeco Communications to defend its broadband Internet services market share in Canada is to offer wireless services. This should allow it to bundle its multiple services to effectively lower its broadband Internet churn rate and increase its Internet customers. However, Cogeco is not in any rush to launch its wireless service anytime soon. Cogeco is currently trading at a discount to the Canada's three largest telecom players (Rogers, Telus, BCE). Given the fact that it lacks a wireless network, it is difficult to justify that its shares should trade at a valuation similar to its peers who also offer wireless services.

Note: This is not financial advice and that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.

