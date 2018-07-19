GLD Bulls: Is The U.S. Dollar Your Enemy Or Your Frenemy?

Higher interest rate levels in the U.S. will support carry trade positions in the USD - and this does not bode well for those holding bullish positions in GLD.

Clearly, most precious metals "experts" have lost their shirts - and the “standard” correlations that are expected by the market do not always come to fruition.

Source

With the rising popularity of the internet as a form of daily communication, we have seen a growing number of trendy vocabulary items exacerbate the social trend. One term the kids seem to be enjoying these days deals with the concept of the “frenemy,” which Merriam-Webster actually defines as “one who pretends to be a friend but is actually an enemy.”

In truly typical form, the financial markets have managed to make themselves relevant in even the most modern contexts. An increasingly stormy relationship between the SPDR Gold Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:GLD) and the U.S. dollar seems to be showing the latest example of this - and the primary casualties have been found with anyone buying (literally) into the hype of a potential bottom in the price of GLD. Unfortunately, those trends do not seem to be reaching a conclusion any time soon and those bullish precious metals should consider exiting long positions in GLD at current levels in order to avoid further losses.

Source: Market Realist / Federal Reserve, LBMA

The turbulent story of the U.S. dollar and GLD does, in many ways, resemble the storyline of a soap opera. Financial markets insist on pricing precious metals assets in U.S. dollars, and this creates a cumulative impact that rivals any drama found in daytime television. Safe-haven properties tend to characterize both assets, making them more attractive during times of uncertainty. But which one will be the Belle of the Ball? Unfortunately, the market does not always make its tastes very clear for investors - and, in the chart, above we can see that both assets have actually been in favor during different times of heightened uncertainty in the market.

In the periods that followed the tech-bubble collapse of 2000 and the 9-11 terrorist attacks of 2001, the U.S. dollar was actually favored (on a comparative basis). This was not the case, however, in the years that followed the credit-crisis of 2008 (as valuations in the SPDR Gold Trust ETF hit all-time highs into 2011). So, where does this leave us today? Rising trade tensions between the U.S. and China, tightening interest rate policy at the Federal Reserve, the questionable framework of the European Monetary Union, and the ever-present possibility economic collapse in the world’s most debt-ridden countries should, in theory, help support valuations in both the greenback and in precious metals.

But when markets are forced to choose between these two safe-haven soulmates, investment decisions become complicated for traders in the metals space. In the past, if you have fallen victim to the fickle nature and trading whims of the precious metals market, try to remember that you are not alone. This level of complication has been felt by analysts at all levels, and this can be visualized in the chart below:

Source: Bullion Vault / CFTC, LBMA

In a previous GLD article, I used this chart to explain why most analysts have been wrong about where gold prices are likely headed. To summarize: If you have recently lost money in the GLD trade, do not be too hard on yourself. There are many people that claim to be “experts” in these areas that have probably lost much more money in all of these declines.

As a point of comparison, this says nothing of the fact that equities have provided much better avenues for investment since gold hit its peak in August 2011, and this is why I currently hold long exposure in these areas. The rolling correlation between the S&P 500 and gold as often favored instruments like the S&P 500 Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY) relative to GLD, and that may continue to be the case in the current market environment:

Source: MarketWatch

But the forces at work here go beyond any individual stock index. They cut deeply into broader the nature of the U.S. economy itself. In this chart, we can see that sometimes gold and the U.S. dollar sometimes can play well together. This was the case from the late-1980s to the mid-1990s, and in the period just prior to the most recent financial collapse:

Source: Behind The Street

But sometimes they don’t. The chart above shows that the “standard” correlations that are expected by the market do not always come to fruition - and this was especially true during the prior U.S. dollar peak (in the early-1980s) and during the most recent peak in gold prices (following the beginnings of the Great Recession 10 years ago).

Luckily, this is when good old-fashioned economics can bring us back to reality. Since the market is clearly making its presence felt against precious metals, it has quickly become obvious that we are in a “he loves me not” phase for instruments like GLD. This suggests that U.S. dollar assets will continue to rule the day, and here I prefer to watch the PowerShares U.S. Dollar Index Bullish ETF (NYSEARCA:UUP), as it offers a diversified way of viewing the broader trends in the greenback.

Source: Author

In this chart, the broader reversal trends in the U.S. dollar (relative to its most commonly traded counterparts) should be clear. UUP has broken above its November 2017 highs and passed the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the massive decline from 26.80. These moves have come alongside rising indicator readings in the Commodity Channel Index, so anyone suggesting that this move is not "the real thing" might need to take a hard look in the mirror over the next few weeks.

Traders that become married to their positions are usually the same people that get slaughtered first in the financial markets, and this is why those holding long positions in GLD will need to make serious reassessments in determining the true reasons behind their bullish positions.

Source: EarnForex

As is often the case (and should be the case), interest rates matter most. In a future article, I plan to write a more in-depth analysis of why global interest rates are headed in their current directions. For now, suffice it to say that the world’s central banks are run by very smart people - and there are reasons why monetary policy is the way that it is in all of these regions.

Currently, there is not much reason to believe that the Federal Reserve will stop blazing the trail for higher rates (relative to the other developed nations). This will continue to impact traders holding positions in the precious metals instruments like GLD (and not in a good way).

All told, higher interest rate levels in the U.S. should support carry trade positions in the USD against the other world majors (i.e. the euro). This will continue to drive valuations higher in UUP. Given the market’s sentiment characterizations in this current cycle of asset allocation, this does not bode well for those holding bullish positions in GLD - and those long the precious metals ETF should take cover in some form or fashion.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPY, UUP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.