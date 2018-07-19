Philip Morris Maintains Solid Credit Profile Despite Recent Stock Plunge

PM has been focusing on more innovative products, amid rising cigarette costs and a shrinking population of smokers in certain parts of its international operations.

Market participants are likely eagerly awaiting the slew of upcoming corporate earnings results as the season draws closer, if only for a potential respite from global trade-related headlines.

Among the long list of names, Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) is slated to unveil its Q2’18 results on Thursday, July 19.

While PM’s organic revenues grew more than 8% in Q1’18 from the prior year, its cautious sentiment regarding the growth prospects of its next-generation products (NGPs) has partly been to blame for the company’s recent stock price plunge.

Shares of the tobacco manufacturer have plummeted nearly 21% since January 2, and slumped more than 4.75% over the course of Q1.

PM CEO André Calantzopoulos said benefits from recent U.S. tax reform have aided in increasing PM’s full-year earnings guidance, however he warned about on-going volume challenges in the GCC, the pricing environment in Russia, and less-rapid-than-initially-projected growth in sales of devices to consumers in Japan in the first quarter.

Calantzopoulos added the firm is “now reaching more conservative adult smoker segments that may require, at least at first, slightly more time for adoption. Even if this temporary dynamic in Japan persists, we remain on track to double our worldwide in-market sales of heated tobacco units compared to 2017."

PM guided for its full-year 2018 earnings per share to be in a range of US$5.25 to US$5.40, an increase of around 35% to 39% from EPS of US$3.88 in 2017.

For Q2’18, analysts expect EPS of around US$1.24 versus US$1.14 in the same year-ago period.

PM – the maker of iconic brands, including Marlboro, Parliament and Chesterfield – has also been focusing on more innovative products, amid rising cigarette costs and a shrinking population of smokers in certain parts of its international operations.

In its East Asia-Australia region, for example, PM saw its combustible product-driven revenue in Q1 fall 9.4% year-on-year, while cigarette shipment volumes declined 18.3% over the same period.

In New Zealand, a 10% tax on cigarettes spurred a rise in the price of a full pack of cigarettes to around US$20 in some major cities, which was primarily responsible for a spike in the country’s overall consumer prices in the three months ending March 2018.

Fitch Ratings analyst Giulio Lombardi recently noted PM “continues to obtain encouraging results in persuading the more innovation-driven consumers to adopt its heat-not-burn cigarettes, which are an innovative alternative to traditional combustible cigarettes. However, management has acknowledged more difficulty in maintaining the same pace of revenue growth in a market when moving on to target other smokers.”

For this reason, along with competitors offering comparable, and often cheaper products, Fitch downwardly revised its expectations for PM’s revenue growth, thinking it will land in the mid-single-digit range for 2018-2020, along with a “slight reduction” in EBITDA margin from the prior year to below 43%.

In the meantime, Gimme Credit analyst Carol Levenson noted that while PM’s capital spending for the year is anticipated to grow by 10%, and with a higher dividend rate, she expects earnings growth to produce around US$800m in free cash flow. She said that even if the cash is not used for debt reduction, “modest EBITDA growth” should send leverage down to a “more reasonable” 2.5x from its current 2.8x.

Levenson added: “In short, whatever spooked the stock market is not material to the credit profile.”

PM’s 3.125% bonds due August 17, 2027 were last bid at around US$95.17, roughly 83bps more than comparable U.S. Treasuries. Its aggregate OAS was roughly 1bp wider on the day Wednesday at 91bps, somewhat tighter than the broader investment-grade consumer staples sector at 96bps.

The spread on the company’s 5-year credit default swap has also been drifting wider, with a little more than 2.5bps of widening intraday Wednesday, and nearly 2bps over the past three months, indicating little worry among credit investors about any near-term default.

