Datawatch Corporation (DWCH) CEO Michael Morrison on Q3 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

James Eliason - CFO

Michael Morrison - President and CEO

Ken Tacelli - COO

Chad Bennett - Craig-Hallum

Ilya Grozovsky - National Securities

Brian Kinstlinger - Alliance Global Partners

Glenn Mattson - Ladenburg Thalmann

As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to your host, Jim Eliason, Chief Financial Officer.

James Eliason

Thank you, Hector. Good evening everyone and welcome to the Datawatch Corporation Q3 FY 2018 earnings call. With me on the call this evening are Datawatch's President and Chief Executive Officer, Michael Morrison; and Chief Operating Officer, Ken Tacelli.

Before we begin, let me review some conference call details and our Safe Harbor statement. Our press release containing our Q3 FY 2018 results was issued earlier today at 4 P.M. Eastern Time and is posted on our website. You can also request a copy by e-mailing us at investor@datawatch.com.

This call is being broadcast live via webcast. And following the call, an audio replay of the webcast will be available in the Investor Relations section of our website at www.datawatch.com. Following the prepared remarks, we will open the call for questions. The operator will provide instructions at that time.

I'd like to remind you that any statements we make today that do not describe historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements and are made under the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Any such statements are accurate as of today, July 18, 2018 and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

For more information, I refer you to the descriptions of these risk factors found in our earnings release, along with the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended September 30, 2017 and the quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended December 31, 2017 to March 31, 2018, as well as other publicly available documents filed with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements should be considered in light of those factors.

I would also like to remind you that the supplement of our financial results prepared in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles, we will from time-to-time discuss certain non-GAAP financial measures that we believe are helpful in understanding our financial performance and future results. A reconciliation of our GAAP and non-GAAP financial results is contained in the press release issued today and is also available on our filings with the SEC.

Our non-GAAP financial measures are not meant to be considered in isolation nor as a substitute for comparable GAAP measures and should be considered in conjunction with our consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP.

At this point, I'd like to turn the call over to Michael Morrison to discuss the overall market landscape, the color around key customer wins during the quarter along with other key highlights from Q3 FY 2018. I will then come back giving more detailed overview on the financial metrics for the quarter, as well as an update on our integration of the Angoss Corporation. Ken will then follow me and provide an update on the sale and marketing front.

Michael Morrison

Michael Morrison

Thank you Jim, and welcome to everybody joining us this afternoon.

We’re quite pleased with our fiscal Q3 performance and results. At the topline, the $11.1 million in GAAP revenue was an all-time high for Datawatch and represents 23% year-over-year growth. The $12.9 million in non-GAAP revenue means Datawatch today is a $50 million plus annual run rate company with an accelerating upward trajectory.

Non-GAAP net income of 940,000 or $0.07 per diluted share shows that we continue to be very disciplined with our approach to investing in the business an approach that’s grounded on maximizing total revenue growth while running the company to a breakeven level.

The data management and analytics sectors have undergone a significant evolution even in just the past year. Driven by the growing recognition of the benefits of self-service data preparation and data discovery, the expanding use of AI and ML in analytics, and the rising prominence of data science.

The pace of change in analytics can't be underestimated. A recent 451 Research report noted that it was only two years ago that analytics platforms were more vision than reality, machine learning analytics was a virtual unknown, and data science platforms were nearly nonexistent.

Today our company has seen us offering one of the leading data analytics platforms which creates enormous opportunities for Datawatch and opens up intriguing new categories of use cases for us to not just address but to exploit.

With the addition of Angoss and its industry-leading predictive analytics technology to our portfolio, our customers can now take advantage of one of the broadest sets of analytics and data science capabilities in the market.

The Datawatch platform is both elegant and robust addressing the specific needs of more individuals throughout the enterprise from business analysts to data scientists to IT professionals. This end-to-end platform offers the flexibility to acquire, prepare, curate, blend, govern and analyze data in a self-service manner.

And the Datawatch platform can handle more data than anybody in the sector from structured to unstructured, from data at rest to streaming data in motion. We also have more experience and more loyal customers then anybody in this space. Our differentiated analytics platform and our rich history of innovation makes me bullish that our business momentum will continue to accelerate.

Let me share some customer wins from this just completed quarter that highlight a few of the new use cases that we’re now selling into. Black Knight enjoys the dominant market share position for technology platforms focused on lenders and servicers that originate in service loans. Black Knight was seeking a solution to replace a costly manual and error-prone business dependency on mainframe tagging and restructuring of COBOL report outputs. Black Knight selected the Datawatch platform as the scalable automated solution to prepare its mainframe output to a format suitable for client consumption in modern day analytics.

With Datawatch Black Knight will improve turnaround time for client information request, reduce development costs and mitigate risk through better monitoring of the analytic workflow processes. Ultimately Black Knight intends to integrate the Datawatch platform with their existing Hadoop big data environment.

ADP is a leading global provider of cloud-based human capital management solutions. ADP selected Datawatch to power its internal system for acquiring, preparing and converting data for new clients to accelerate and streamline the onboarding process. Taking a process that average many months for new client and reduced it to a few weeks.

With Datawatch, ADP developed a library of application and technology connectors to dozens of HR, payroll, talent, tax, and benefit administration systems to automate instant integration with its cloud-based solutions. Before deploying Datawatch, ADP was limited to manual rekeying and scripting which was time-consuming, expensive and error-prone.

Foxtel is one of Australia's most progressive and dynamic media companies bringing to market the best live sports, new movies and new shows live and on-demand. The Foxtel analytics hub, an internal technology group that supports all areas of the business to help make more informed decisions and to generate revenue, sought the data science solution to help predict the optimal programming packages to both up-sell to existing subscribers and to attract new subscribers.

Foxtel selected our Angoss predictive analytics solution for its ability to provide analytics through advanced visualizations, to code in multiple predictive languages and to produce actionable insights to our patented strategy tree capabilities.

Jefferies is a preeminent global financial services firm with a keen focus on creating long-term value for shareholders. Jefferies selected Panopticon to improve transparency on trading and market behavior specifically to enable them to be agile in building and deploying new visual analytics within minutes for trader consumption. Panopticon integrated directly into Jefferies infrastructure to leverage their existing technology investments.

Unlike alternative solutions, Panopticon provides Jefferies with trade execution history down to the nano second and real-time views of performance all with zero coding, no IT developers, no wait and no risk. Now that I talked about some of the recent customer successes, let me share a few other highlights from the quarter.

We had 12 six-figure license deals in Q3, the highest number in the history of the company. Of note, six of those deals were driven by Monarch, four by Angoss and two by Panopticon demonstrating that our platform portfolio approach is indeed working well. Recurring revenue as a percentage of total revenue was almost 60%.

Our non-GAAP net income of almost $1 million demonstrates that we are effectively balancing our opportunities and resources enabling us to continue to increase our investments in the business in a methodical and deliberate manner. I'm confident these investments will enable us to capture more opportunities over time in what is clearly an exciting and expanding market.

In conclusion, we had solid performance across the board this quarter and we believe the momentum in the business will continue to build. Our customers are enthusiastic about the addition of Angoss to our platform portfolio and we are working hard to ensure that we close the fiscal year on a high note.

With that, I'll hand it over to Jim to provide some more financial details on the quarter.

James Eliason

Thanks Michael.

At this time I'd like to review in more detail some of the financial results from this past quarter which included a full quarter of Angoss operating results. Please keep in mind that because of U.S. GAAP purchase accounting rules, a significant portion of revenue from the Angoss transaction is deemed unrecognizable on the U.S. GAAP.

To provide you with better transparency into the underlying business, I will be highlighting both the U.S. GAAP revenue numbers along with non-GAAP revenue numbers. A full reconciliation from GAAP to non-GAAP revenues can be found in the earnings press release in Appendix A.

Q3 total GAAP revenue was $11.1 million up 23% from the prior year's third quarter when total revenue was $9.1 million. License revenue for Q3 FY 2018 was $6.9 million versus $4.9 million in Q3 of the previous year, an increase of 40%.

On a non-GAAP basis, total revenue was $12.9 million versus $9.1 million, a 42% increase and license revenue was $8.7 million versus $4.9 million 78% increase from the prior period. On both a GAAP and non-GAAP basis as Michael mentioned these are record high quarterly revenues for Datawatch.

Maintenance revenue for the just completed quarter was $3.9 million versus $3.7 million in Q3 FY 2017 an increase of 4%. On a GAAP basis, services revenue was $350,000 in Q3 FY 2018 which is down slightly from the prior year when services revenue was $426,000 roughly 18%.

Our license subscription model continues to become more meaningful within our overall results as we generated approximately $3.5 million of gross bookings during the third quarter of FY 2018 up more than 150% year-over-year and 75% sequentially

Subscriptions contributed approximately $2.5 million of the license revenue during the quarter representing approximately 36% of our current quarter's license revenue while growing approximately 130% over the prior quarter and 17% sequentially.

Non-GAAP income was $943,000 for Q3 FY 2018 as compared to non-GAAP income of 222,000 in the prior year quarter. Our non-GAAP operating expenses which again included a full quarter of Angoss’ operating results were approximately $12.1 million in Q3 FY 2018 versus $8.9 million in Q3 FY 2017.

One final note regarding revenue recognition, Datawatch will be required to adopt the new revenue recognition standard ASC 606 at the beginning of our fiscal 2019 so effective October 1, 2018. We plan to use the modified retrospective method, so we will continue to analyze the impact of this new standard on our FY 2017 reported results, as well as our result in FY 2018 working closely with our auditors from RSM and we expect to be fully prepared operationally to adopt the standard when our fiscal 2019 period begins in the fall.

Moving on to the balance sheet, our cash position remained strong as we ended the quarter with approximately $13.6 million of cash on hand versus the $14.8 million we recorded as of the end of Q2 FY 2018. Cash burn for the quarter was a little more than 1 million due to three monthly debt service payments during the quarter related to our term loan with FCB versus only one such payment in Q2 FY 2018, shifts in working capital on the balance sheet, as well as some residual deal related costs from the Angoss transaction in Q2.

Accounts receivables remain in great shape in terms of quality with approximately 88% of our outstanding receivables in the current aging category. DSOs are 65 days for the most recent quarter versus 60 days at June 30, 2017.

Deferred revenues were $18.8 million at the end of Q3 FY 2018 the highest ever recorded in the history of the company only approximately 70% from the prior year’s third quarter and up 4% on a sequential basis. Both license and maintenance deferred revenues are contributing to this trajectory increasing approximately 200% and 17% respectively from the prior year quarter.

Lastly we paid approximately $775,000 in debt service payments during the quarter related to the term loan we closed with FCB back in January which was used to partially fund the Angoss transaction. Principal and interest payments were approximately $625,000 and $150,000 for the quarter respectively. At this time, I would like to share a few operating metrics from the just completed quarter.

Michael mentioned there were 12 six-figure license deals in the third fiscal quarter of this year as compared to four in the third quarter of fiscal 2017. The average deal size in Q3 FY 2018 was approximately $50,000 as compared to approximately $39,000 in Q3 FY 2017.

Our total headcount at the end of Q3 FY 2018 was 195 people which includes [44] employees from Angoss up from 193 as of the end of Q2 FY 2018. Included in Q3 FY 2018 headcount numbers are 29 core-caring sales people of whom 17 are outside sales reps, six are inside sales reps, four are partners focus and two are responsible for the subscription and maintenance renewal business.

Finally our total shares outstanding of the 2018 were 12,733,000 and weighted average shares outstanding were 12,639,000.

In closing, I'm happy to report that during the quarter we completed the full integration of Angoss with regards to all back-office systems, processes and operations. Departmentally, all organizations have been integrated and the entire go-to-market and development teams are diligently working on maximizing the synergies between the Datawatch and Angoss products and services offerings in order to drive meaningful shareholder value for all of our investors.

With that, I would now like to turn the call over to our Chief Operating Officer, Ken Tacelli.

Ken Tacelli

Thank you, Jim. Good evening everyone. I'll be sharing with you the highlights of our Q3 performance, as well as the progress we have continued to make on the Angoss integration.

The $11.1 million of reported total revenue and the $6.9 million of reported license revenue represents 23% and 40% increases in Q3 2018 over Q3 2017. As Michael and Jim mentioned, we're pleased with the Q3 results. We got off to a fast start in April which facilitated the strong finish. I will now share with you some additional go-to-market highlights from Q3 and I'll address our plan to ensure very strong Q4 in finish to FY 2018.

We have continued with the evolution of our go-to-market model, the outside sales team has remained focused on meaningful enterprise expansion while the inside team has continued to focus on transactional execution. The Hunter team continues to focus on new logo acquisition and closed another 73 new logos in Q3.

At the end of Q3 the team also hit a new milestone of 210 new logos since its inception earlier this year. Overall our pipeline continues to grow the Q4 pipeline coverage is healthier than has been in recent years. This includes our Panopticon pipeline which has significant six-figure deals and active sale cycles for Q4.

We have continued to see increased traction in our partner channel. The partner team overall contribution grew 40% Q3 2018 versus Q3 2017. As previously stated cultivating the partner go-to-market has been investment for us, but has accelerated faster than our original projection of having an impact late in FY 2018. Michael mentioned ADP earlier in his remarks, this is a great example of discrete partner generated win. Increasingly our message of highlighting Datawatch ability to prep, predict and visualize is being recognized as a key differentiator in our market.

As Jim mentioned, our average deal size increased from approximately 39,000 in Q3 2017 to approximately 50,000 in Q3 2018. This is a trend that we expect to continue this year as our go-to-market focus on meaningful enterprise expansion continues to mature. Additionally our six-figure deals increased to 12 in Q3 2018 as compared to four in Q3 2017. Our integration of Angoss has been completed with regards to the go-to-market sales, marketing services, branding, product teams and back-office operations.

We've rebranded the Angoss business unit as Datawatch Angoss cross-selling activities are underway and we have quickly built up a healthy executable pipeline. This remains a target rich environment for both sales teams. We have developed and begun the position joint use cases initially for the financial services market and we're in the process of extending that to healthcare and energy as well. The significant Monarch customer base represents a large cross-sell pipeline for Datawatch Angoss.

In Q3 our marketing efforts continued to evangelize Datawatch Swarm. We've been active in the market with the full event schedule driving both increased awareness and actionable pipeline. A few highlights include four customer training events in Denver, Atlanta, Houston and Austin. And well attended speaking sessions at the Enterprise Data World and Sirius Decisions Summit. These events continue to provide validation of the need and interest in our data intelligence platform across a number of different personas which include marketing operations, chief data officers, finance, HR, payroll, IT and data science.

For the second year in a row, we were recognized by Dresner Advisory Services as a top three leading vendor in their Wisdom of the Crowds Data Catalog study. This further highlight, the new extended value Datawatch Swarm is providing in analytics infrastructure.

Looking ahead to Q4, we are excited for our first joint customer event tomorrow in Toronto with both Datawatch and Angoss customers. We have over 160 attendees registered for the combined event which will provide hands-on training for both Angoss and Monarch. Additionally, it provides viable networking across our expanded customer bases.

We also plan to prescriptively target specific accounts for account-based marketing activity. These efforts will leverage a variety of digital marketing tactics to personally outreach to key strategic target accounts.

As mentioned on the Q2 earnings call, we introduced a brand new strategy around the concept of data intelligence which emphasizes the core tenants of Monarch, Panopticon, Angoss and Swarm product lines. Data intelligence incorporates our ability to drive self-service analytics by providing more data to more minds and yielding more trust in your business insights.

This new branding and messaging has been extremely well received. Across all sales teams and after market, the customer and prospect feedback has been highly enthusiastic. Businesses of all sizes continue to struggle with a comprehensive data strategy that aligns to the needs of the business. Our ability to prep, predict and visualize addresses these needs in a compelling and cost effective way.

In conclusion as always we continue to be maniacally focused on execution at a corporate and field level. We’re already out to a fast start in Q4 and all teams are clear on goals and objectives to ensure a strong finish to FY 2018. We remain confident in our ability to meet and exceed our objectives in FY 2018. The combined efforts of the Angoss and Datawatch teams have positioned us for a strong predictable and sustained growth.

With that I'll turn the floor back to Michael.

Michael Morrison

Thanks Ken. And Hector I think we're ready to have the lines open for questions.

[Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from the line of Chad Bennett with Craig-Hallum. Please proceed with your question.

Chad Bennett

Nice job on the quarter, top to bottom it was phenomenal. So just a couple of questions and I think Ken touched on it a little bit, but just curious is to dig in a little deeper into Swarm traction and the kind of use case expansion potential with Swarm and if you feel like that is the case first and foremost.

And then secondly how you feel Swarm competes with your primary competitor that I won't name and how competitive it is from a product functionality front?

Ken Tacelli

So Chad this is the Ken. So from a market perspective we’re seeing obviously a pretty big uptick, significant uptick in interest in Swarm overall. As we had noted and stated in earlier earnings calls, we knew it would be a little bit of longer sales cycle. We also wanted to make sure before we went full stream into selling mode of Swarm versus the Monarch complete. We wanted to make sure that we had parity in terms with the products could do and that parity is there now.

So we've begun more aggressively now with sales campaigns and I've begun more aggressively to go with the team specifically go out and look at and start driving active Swarm campaigns. So we had a couple - we had about three or four actually four wins last quarter with Swarm, a lot of these were customers who were familiar with the Monarch product family. And they like the ability to have that browser capability, the centralization, the central curation, a lot of the feature functionality that we’ve talked about in the past in terms of why we think Swarm is important.

So we’re seeing more of that, we've got a very healthy pipeline going forward here what we would consider to be the Fortune 1000 type accounts both in financial services and healthcare, as well as energy. So those opportunities are much larger, the types of people that we sell to and the sales cycle much higher in the organization and multiple business units and decision-makers involved in that. The other thing is that we see our team more involved with a lot of these larger opportunities.

So we are very enthusiastic about the progress we’ve made with Swarm and as we stated in the past, we wanted to make sure that we didn’t over rotate where we put the core business to jeopardy. But right now, I like where we’re at, we’ve got some folks that are specifically focused only on Swarm and the pipeline like I said is grown exponentially in the last quarter and a half.

Chad Bennett

Right thanks. And then maybe, go ahead.

Michael Morrison

Chad it’s Michael here. Just to add to that on the competitive front because you raise that. So yes Swarm as you know it's a cloud ready data preparation, data governance, collaboration platform and when we compete in that environment that there's a lot of enterprise opportunity there. We tend to see the Trifectas and the Paxatas more often than in Alteryx. So Alteryx who has been doing a fantastic job as we all know has a solid client server environment.

They’ve stated they’re building their cloud ready Alteryx platform. I don't know when it will be in the market. I'm sure it will be quite competitive. We don’t see them in those use cases as of yet, but we do quite well at least positioning ourselves and competing today when the driving agendas are cloud-based potentially SaaS-based solution for data prep data governance.

Chad Bennett

And then I know you guys don't formally guide, but considering the performance in the June quarter and it sounds like the confidence and good start to the September quarter. I would assume sequential improvement is reasonable both from a overall revenue standpoint and from a software license revenue standpoint is that fair?

James Eliason

It's fair and plus we’re going to our last quarter of the year, fiscal year for Datawatch. So it’s a fair comment and observation.

Chad Bennett

And then last one on that, you know I'll try again. So now that we have Angoss and now that we have Monarch and we’re seeing the subscription piece of Monarch really take off and overall recurring revenue and subscription revenue become a bigger piece of the pie.

As we look into 2019 I guess how should we think about growth of Monarch versus Angoss and I know maybe you don't like to think about it that way because there's a lot of cross-sell, up-sell and you got a package and priced differently. But if we can’t think about it like that way, how should we think about it and then how should we think about percentage of revenue recurring and kind of growth rate of the subscription business heading into next year much as you can say?

Michael Morrison

So Chad it’s Michael again. So and I won't opine on Monarch versus Angoss or versus Panopticon. I will say the trends will continue, I mean we've got some good momentum. We expect that to accelerate and there are growing opportunities where they’re blended together I mean the data prep of Monarch and the predictive data science capabilities of Angoss one driving the other and vice versa.

But I will say on the recurring revenue front, if we do not do anything with our current model it will just by virtue of our business continue to grow. We mentioned that it was almost 60% of our total revenue this quarter. We expect by the end of next fiscal year that will be a 10 points or more and we are - as we’re sitting here planning into next year, we’re debating whether to dial-up the transition there.

It will naturally just come about over the course of the next two or three years, but we haven't decided yet whether we intend to dial it up and get there a little bit quicker. But like I said in the - if we don't do anything it still - we will be here a year from now with 70 plus percent of our revenue coming in on a recurring basis.

Our next question comes from the line of Ilya Grozovsky with National Securities. Please proceed with your question.

Ilya Grozovsky

Just on the housekeeping front, you guys have looks like this quarter the OpEx was very much in control even better than I had expected kind of what’s the thought going forward specifically if you look at your G&A.

James Eliason

So G&A some of that is going to go away in this quarter because as we mentioned the full integration of our Angoss back-office is completed so it’s going to drop. I would say I think as always the line leaders primarily jumped up within the product [side and can] [ph], with all the go-to market. They’re very measured in terms of making investments obviously Angoss is a big investment and I think they did a very - we all did a very good job of assessing what we had there. I would say all of Q2 we did that for the two months we own them and probably for the first half of Q3.

And now I know that we have plans to continue to invest not only in Angoss but across the company. So the plan hasn’t changed, we’re investing behind the revenue curve Ilya with [indiscernible] staying close to breakeven on a cash basis.

Ilya Grozovsky

And then also on the margins for the maintenance and services piece kind of trended down a little bit, what’s the trend there going forward?

James Eliason

That’s Angoss related, I think we had mentioned obviously they had a large, I'll call it managed services deal they did before we bought them. We took a very significant haircut on that deal so although we get the cash benefit of it on a revenue side, we don't get the full revenue benefit, but yet we’re carrying the cost of the people delivering it.

So it's down a bit its down three or four points on a percentage basis much like the revenue line that will come back in line over the next couple of quarters back into what we typically have 90% gross margins overall.

Our next question comes from the line of Brian Kinstlinger with Alliance Global Partners. Please proceed with your question.

Brian Kinstlinger

Wondering if you can discuss how often today a customer is looking for a vendor with a total data solution or platform with a BI and data science capabilities. And then at what point do you think that competitive advantage for the few of you vendors who have that total solution become more of a factor in the decision making process by customers?

Michael Morrison

So Brian it's Michael here. What we’re seeing is today it’s still by and large 80%/90% of our sale cycles are driven by an immediate need for a data prep solution or a data science solution or a fast analytics solution. That being said the fact that we've got a broader platform and portfolio that could handle some of their challenges next quarter or next year is certainly helping us. And I could point to a number of those six-figure deals that as I mentioned in my comments mean they were driven by where there was Monarch or Angoss or Panopticon.

But while it’s not all of them there's a number of them that gave us a leg up because they've got a data prep problem today. They know they've got a data science need tomorrow and the fact that we've got a broader solution helped us with the current opportunity.

So in today's world there is not a lot it's less than 25% of the sales cycles where there's multiple sales agendas being played at the same time. But there is probably 75% of them that have the broader needs and are - the fact we've got this broader platform and portfolio certainly serves as well.

I think if we’re talking a year from now, it would be maybe 50% of the cycles we’re in where they’re looking at two or three pieces of our broader analytics platform at the same time. But it just it's an exciting part of the analytics market, it's still very early innings. So I think we're in a very good place.

Brian Kinstlinger

And then you’re winning more deals and the deal sizes by my calculation is about an average 20% more than it was last year. What’s the factor in these larger deal sizes is it a price, is it you’re going after larger customers, is it a different factor maybe go through the deal size that’s getting larger?

Ken Tacelli

This is Ken. I think it’s a factor of our focus right, we made a committed focus over the last four quarters plus to structure the sales teams where we’ve got the outside team's looking for meaningful expansions. So spending more time, understanding the business problems of the customer and then providing solutions that are broader than just department level. So in the past we would land and solve the department level problem with a desktop solution we’re now looking at solving broader business problems across multiple business units.

When you're able to understand that business problem and provide the broader solution the deal sizes grow substantially and that’s the trend that we would like to see continue as we go forward especially as I previously mentioned with what Swarm capabilities are.

Brian Kinstlinger

It interesting, so it's not a different size customer it's just a different way of going after that same customer to make sure it’s a larger deals is that right?

Ken Tacelli

Well that’s COBOL, that’s partially and I think like I said it’s also a factor of being able to expand in those accounts. Where you are finding expandable use cases right so the ability to go in like I said to solve that problem but in a much broader way so that you are selling more user seats. You’re gaining access to more data sources and you’re solving larger business problems as a whole.

Brian Kinstlinger

Just couple of numbers question maybe I missed it, but did you guys give the land versus expand deals for the quarter?

Ken Tacelli

We didn’t but the lands were flat sequentially, it’s about 228 lands and the expands are 57.

Brian Kinstlinger

And then are you able to give any other bookings number subscriptions or total bookings that you’ve given in the last two quarters?

Ken Tacelli

I don’t have. Yes we gave you the subscription bookings - total booking hang on one sec, I can find it for you. Brian I can follow-up you in the morning.

Michael Morrison

We’ll disclose those numbers if we don’t have them right now we’ll get them to you post the call.

Brian Kinstlinger

And the last one, from the numbers perspective - sorry go on?

Ken Tacelli

Yes, its 13.5.

Brian Kinstlinger

13.5

Ken Tacelli

Gross books that’s everything that’s maintenance, services, life subscription invoicing.

Brian Kinstlinger

And then the last question, I think you mentioned 40% year-over-year growth in the partner revenue. What percentage of revenue of this quarter was from partners?

James Eliason

It actually went down high single-digits but the primary reason for that is as I think we’ve said on other calls Angoss has no partner channel whatsoever. So revenue from Angoss, the denominator got bigger, but as Ken eluded to the year-over-year is up total dollars.

Our next question comes from the line of Glenn Mattson with Ladenburg Thalmann. Please proceed with your question.

Glenn Mattson

Just curious a little bit more color on Panopticon, I mean it's been maybe when you first acquired the company it was little weaker to start off versus expectations. It was really picking up steam it feels like in the last few quarters. Can you talk about a little bit what’s changed on that front there and why Panopticon is doing better lately?

Michael Morrison

So Glenn it's Michael Morrison here. I would say the primary market that we target Panopticon for as you know it's a fast analytics visualization solutions, its optimized to handle real-time data, streaming data, data in motion and our forte has always been in capital markets where we’re dealing with trading data, risk data and all. There's a much bigger market but we've been very focused on the investments we make there.

I would say that arguably Panopticon was potentially five or 10 years early to the market. Where what we did with Panopticon, the market wasn't ready to adopt it to be - really be able to take advantage of the ability to take data in motion and visualize it and spit out anomalies and all.

The underlying market and you can get this from a lot of industry analysts and all, the underlying market for streaming analytics is really starting to take off now. So we're in the right place at the right time. The products always been good. They were - in the early days after we acquired Panopticon we admittedly took it a little bit outside of its comfort zone.

The last couple of years, we've been firmly fixed on those streaming real-time cases. The markets coming to us that when we compete where we belong, we never lose. We have a 100% hit rate and when we don’t win it's because a customer decides to try to build something themselves and then comes back to us six or 12 months later and says that stuff is really hard let's revisit what you do.

So while our investment in Panopticon has been, it’s been consistent. We haven't really put our foot on the gas there. We've gotten better at focusing on the core market and that underlying market is really starting to take hold and the values of streaming analytics is starting to become better understood.

So we’re doing very well. I mean our success is continue to be largely in capital markets. There's a huge opportunity outside there in IoT around streaming analytics. We as of yet not really made a meaningful investment there, but we’re quite pleased with when we get to where we belong, we do quite well the product is very good we got some good people behind it.

Ken Tacelli

So if I could add. So a couple of things, I think more, more the customers are trying to building their own as Michael mentioned and they’re finding out that it’s not easy as they thought. So they’re not satisfied with the results, so that’s been driving for us a lot of customers that we may be talked to in the past they were coming back to now that are interested in the solution.

We got a significant increase in [POC] requests, so our ability to go in and actually drive meaningful POC or production data so they can see the value so that’s been another reason why we’re winning more opportunities.

And the last thing is over the last couple years the KDB environment have grown substantially right so more and more data is being put in these environments and they need the ability to visualize out of that and that's what Panopticon is perfect for. So those three things I think have driven for us significant growth this year and we expect that to continue.

Ladies and gentlemen, we have reached the end of the question-and-answer session. And I would like to turn the call back to Michael Morrison, Chief Executive Officer for closing remarks.

Michael Morrison

Thanks Hector and thanks again everyone for joining us this evening. As always, please reach out if you’ve got any additional questions and I will also note that we will be presenting at the Canaccord Technology Conference in Boston in the middle of August. If you're interested in meeting us there, please reach out let us know. And have a good night everybody. Thanks for attending.

