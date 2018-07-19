Henry Kravis is right, “If You Have Something At Risk, You Think Differently”.

I am now a shareholder in KREF, as I have been impressed with the performance of the portfolio.

Since the IPO, KREF has continued to execute on its primary investment strategy of originating floating-rate senior transitional loans.

When I think about KKR, I immediately reflect on the iconic leveraged buyout company Kohlberg, Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. (KKR), known for raising $120,000 in 1976 and growing to a massive enterprise with over $190 billion in assets under management today.

Known for its private equity platform, KKR earned its reputation in the leveraged buyout space, and one of the most notable deals was RJR Nabisco for $25 billion.

Over the years, KKR expanded into new business segments since the launch of their first private equity fund. The company holds investments in a wide range of income-producing real estate throughout the US, including office rentals, retail spaces and health care properties.

In 2013, KKR raised $1.2 billion for a real estate investment fund and after raising the first value-add fund (with over $1.5 billion of capital) KKR started building an integrated credit business.

KKR established KKR Real Estate Finance Trust, Inc. (KREF) in October 2014 with an initial capital commitment from KKR’s balance sheet of $400 million. From the inception in 2014 to the IPO in 2017, KREF scaled its equity capital base to over $1.0 billion, increased and diversified borrowing capacity and invested in target assets.

In May 2017, KREF successfully completed an IPO, raising approximately $226 million in net proceeds (see my article on May 2017). KREF will have been in operation for almost 4 years in October of 2018 and we recently included the company in our Intelligent REIT Lab (Forbes Real Estate Investor newsletter).

I have been monitoring KREF since the IPO and after a recent management interview (see my Forbes article HERE) I decided to jump on the train. In the words of Henry Kravis,

Henry Kravis (left) and George Roberts

A New Commercial Mortgage REIT

KREF is a KKR-managed commercial mortgage REIT focused on commercial real estate debt. In a Forbes interview I asked KREF’s management team about the investment thesis for KREF,

“The thesis behind building a dedicated real estate platform at KKR was to 1) leverage the intellectual capital from being integrated with the broader investment businesses at KKR and 2) serve as an integrated solutions provider of both equity and debt to the real estate capital markets. In addition, we believe that the combination of our balance sheet to invest heavily behind our new businesses like real estate, our brand in the capital markets and our “one firm” culture would help us create a differentiated real estate business. The first business we launched in the US was an opportunistic and value-add equity investment business.”

Since the IPO, KREF has continued to execute on its primary investment strategy of originating floating-rate senior transitional loans. The REIT has deployed capital prudently with a focus on quality sponsors, liquid real estate markets and prudent business plans.

In the last twelve months, KREF has originated $2.1 billion of senior loans, a 109% increase over the corresponding period in 2017. Over that time period, KREF also increased the total funded portfolio by 180% to $3.0 billion; increased financing capacity by $869 million to $2.4 billion; and increased the dividend to $0.43 per share, representing an 8.7% yield on book value.

As noted above, KREF is externally managed by a subsidiary of KKR. a leading global investment firm with an over 40-year history and a diverse mix of investments across multiple asset classes, including private equity, real estate, energy, growth equity, infrastructure, credit and, through strategic manager partnerships, hedge funds.

In a Forbes interview KREF’s management team explained,

“We cannot overemphasize the value of the ‘K’ in KREF. Our affiliation with KKR, one of the largest global asset managers with over $176 billion in assets under management as of March 31, 2018, provides us with several competitive advantages. First, there are direct sourcing and underwriting synergies with our broader real estate platform. From a sourcing perspective, we are able to access a deep network of direct relationships with borrowers, brokers and operators. From an underwriting perspective, we can tap into extensive domain expertise in our real estate private equity business where we execute complicated value-add business plans. This expertise allows us to offer speed, certainty and creativity to our borrowers. These competitive advantages translate into differentiated deal flow and an edge in a competitive market. Second, KKR's broader influence on our access to the capital markets and best-in-class financing is a true differentiator for us and allows us to create attractive risk-adjusted returns. As a specific example, we have been working with KKR Capital Markets LLC to improve the cost and structure of our liabilities.”

KREF further differentiates itself by seeking opportunities where it has sourcing, underwriting and execution advantages through KKR’s brand, industry knowledge, relationships and deep bench of investment professionals.

The Simple Business Model

KREF is similar to Blackstone Commercial (BXMT) and TPG Real Estate (TRTX) in that the company focuses on floating-rate senior loans collateralized by high-quality commercial real estate.

As you can see, KREF targets senior secured loans from $50 million to $400 million with capital allocations spread over the top 30 U.S. markets. Here’s how KREF’s senior secured platform compares with the peers:

An important distinguishing factor among KREF’s peer group is its property type exposure. As of March 31, 2018, KREF’s 3 largest exposures by property type were 41% office, 33% multifamily and 11% retail. Also, of note, the hotel exposure is less than 1%.

KREF has focused origination efforts on the multifamily and office property types because of their short-term, light transitional business plans. As of March 31, the occupancy of the office properties in the portfolio was 69%, which creates in-place cash flow and the possibility for near-term stabilization. KREF believes it has “created a defensively positioned portfolio” and the company “will continue to target the highest-quality opportunities, trading incremental yield for credit quality”.

The Plan is Working

In May 2018 KREF announced significant progress after entering into a $400 million term loan financing facility that provides KREF matched-term financing on a non-mark-to-market and non-recourse basis. The financing facility does two things:

First, the attractive cost allows KREF to compete for the highest quality lending opportunities and secure better credits for the company while still delivering an attractive return.

Second, the liability structure is more durable from a mark-to-market perspective and improves KREF’s ability to manage risk and liquidity on the balance sheet during more challenging market cycles. This new financing facility is a great example of the power of being integrated with a firm like KKR. Total financing capacity of $1.8 billion with $0.5 billion of undrawn capacity as of March 31, 2018:

KREF has been busy on the deal sourcing side. Since March 31, 2017, (through Q1-18 earnings) the company originated $2 billion of senior floating-rate loans, and increased the total funded portfolio by 149% to $2.7 billion from $1.1 billion, and increased the funding capacity by $725 million to $2.2 billion.

In Q1-18 KREF originated $411 million of floating-rate senior loans, and since Q1-18 the company has already closed $729 million of loans, bringing year-to-date originations to $1.1 billion as of the press release on June 20.

On the recent earnings call, KREF’s management team said,

“Despite increased competition, we believe that our improved market presence, brand awareness and competitive cost of capital are allowing us to originate high-quality loans. We're in our fourth year of operations, and the positive feedback on our process and our commitment to providing borrowers with a first-class experience is resonating in the market and leading to an increased conversion rate for us on competitive transactions. We are encouraged by our recent deals and current pipeline, and we feel confident in our ability to secure our share of the highest-quality transition lending opportunities.”

The Latest Earnings Results

For Q1-18 KREF’s GAAP net income was $23.3 million, or $0.44 per share, up 37% from Q4-17. Net core earnings were $18.9 million, or $0.35 per share, up 10%, and book value per share was $19.79, up $0.06.

In April, KREF paid a dividend of $0.40 per share with respect to the first quarter. Due to the timing and magnitude of the company’s recent CMBS B-Piece sale, KREF accelerated the dividend declaration for the second quarter

KREF declared a dividend of $0.43 per share with respect to the second quarter. Here’s a snapshot of KREF’s dividend history:

If You Have Something At Risk, You Think Differently

As I said at the outset, I am now a shareholder in KREF, as I have been impressed with the performance of the portfolio. It’s important to note that KREF’s loan portfolio is 100% performing, with no defaulted or impaired loans. The securities portfolio is performing as expected:

Now let’s compare KREF’s dividend yield with the peers:

As you can see, KREF is trading with a dividend yield of 8.4% and I consider this attractive, especially considering the quality of the KREF loan pool. Now let’s consider KREF’s performance year-to-date:

As you can see, we recently added Arbor Realty (ABR) and Colony Financial (CLNC) to the Intelligent REIT Lab. KREF trades at 14x P/E and what excites me the most about KREF is the fact that there is strong alignment with the external manager. As KREF management explained,

“KKR is the largest shareholder in the company with a $400 million pre-IPO investment from its balance sheet, equating to approximately 38% of our outstanding shares of common stock. In addition to KKR’s investment, the senior management team and certain key senior investment professionals own an aggregate of over 380,000 shares of common stock in our company. This ownership interest in an important differentiator between us and the peer group and creates significant alignment of interests with our shareholders.”

So, Henry Kravis is right, “If You Have Something At Risk, You Think Differently”. I now have something at risk: Maintaining BUY on KREF:

