It's A Popularity Contest

I like Switzerland just like the next guy, and especially Davos - not just for the skiing, of course (which I honestly admit I don’t do much these days), but also for the intellectual gatherings that take place at Davos each year (which I was recently asked to attend).

But in all seriousness, I especially like Davos for the acronym it lends to me and my readers, standing for the most concentrated, simple, portfolio of “basics” I can conjure up... arguably the most popular REITs on the planet.

Why the popularity contest? Because Mr. Market behaves like a popularity contest, stock prices change rapidly based on the environment, while the underlying value doesn't change. Warren Buffett famously said that “In the short term the market is a popularity contest; in the long term it is a weighing machine”, and by that he means that investors shouldn’t be concerned with the supply and demand intricacies of the stock market.

Instead, investors should pick stocks based on their overall potential as a company by focusing on how well that company can make money as a business enterprise. If you measure over a 10-20 year period across multiple business cycles, the psychology factor gets subtracted out and the price movement would mostly reflect the real value of the company.

Yesterday, I explained the importance of using Net Asset Value (and using accurate cap rates) - that’s one way to value a company. And there are other metrics, including dividend yield and price-to-funds from operations (or P/FFO).

Today I plan to revisit DAVOS - the most popular REITs - like FANG in the technology space. Let’s get started...

(Hotel Strela, Davos)

Return to D.A.V.O.S.

For a refresher course, these 5 most popular REITs include Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR), American Tower Corp. (NYSE:AMT), Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR), Realty Income (NYSE:O), and Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG). Here is how these 5 REITs have performed year to date:

But alas, we do not want to own these popular REITs based on their popularity, rather the key to intelligent investing is to buy them when they aren’t loved so much. So let’s take a look at these DAVOS stocks to see if they are cheap based on the dividend yield:

As you can see, three of these REITS offer dividend yields of 4.5% and higher, and Ventas looks especially tempting with a 5.5% yield. See my latest Ventas article HERE. Now let’s examine these 5 REITs based on their P/FFO multiples:

Here we can see that Simon Property Group is cheap based on the 4-year P/FFO history. Of course, retail REITs are still under pressure, and many are waiting on the music to end for Sears Holdings (NASDAQ:SHLD). There will certainly be more retail closures, but it appears that many retailers are doing well, and we are witnessing a growing number of retail expansions. See my latest article on Simon Property Group HERE.

Also, Realty Income is trading within my Buy range now - not really cheap, but not expensive. As I said above, “Investors should pick stocks based on their overall potential as a company by focusing on how well that company can make money as a business enterprise”. I own Realty Income and will continue to do so for the very stable and predictable dividend growth income. Besides, who doesn’t like to sleep well at night. See my latest Realty Income article HERE.

Now let’s move on to one my favorite topics: growth.

It’s always important to compare earnings growth as a means to forecast future dividend performance. Here’s what analysts say about these 5 REITs and their FFO per share growth potential (I used AFFO/share for O and AMT).

As expected, the technology player American Tower Corp. generates impressive AFFO per share growth, and so does Digital Realty Trust. On the other hand, Ventas has modest growth forecasted, but I recognize that asset recycling plays heavily into the 2018 and 2019 growth prospects. Realty Income and Simon Property Group (both A rated) generate steady growth in the range of 5% per year.

Now let’s consider dividend growth prospects using consensus data (obtained from F.A.S.T. Graphs):

Again, American Tower has strong dividend growth, while Ventas is not expected to see significant growth over the next 1-2 years. Keep in mind, Ventas is maintaining strict discipline in hopes of achieving an A-rated balance sheet, so I recognize that the focus will be on reducing leverage and capitalizing on the next deal.

Of all of 5 REITs, AMT is my favorite, but shares are just too rich now. As an alternative, I like Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI), and analysts forecast the dividend to grow by 7-8% per year, “while positioning the company for the large potential upside created by 5G.” CCI has a higher payout ratio than AMT (78% versus 43%), but the yield is higher (3.8%) and the multiple is around 21x.

Also, as I referenced in a recent article, I am maintaining a Buy on Digital Realty, but I also like CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE). I own both (pair trade), but CyrusOne has better growth (due to size and development yields). As I explained, “CONE is projected to grow FFO/share by an average of 12% over 3 years (2016-2019). This forecast provides a high degree of attraction, recognizing that CONE could generate total returns of around 15% annually.”

In conclusion, DAVOS has generated lackluster returns of less than 1% year to date. Needless to say, owning 5 REITs is not my idea of diversification, but 5 is certainly better than one. I like to use the DAVOS as a benchmark, or proxy, to compare the 5 most popular REITs with my other portfolios: Durable Income Portfolio, Average Joe Portfolio, Monthly Dividend Portfolio, The New Moneu Portfolio, and the KISS Portfolio.

In around two weeks, we will be launching Rhino REIT Advisors, and all of the portfolios will be in real-time with charts and graphs to reflect the winners and the losers. DAVOS will be one of our proxy portfolios, along with the Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ), the Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH), the iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR), the iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF), and the SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR).

Investing is for the long haul. It’s not something you decide to do today, continue for a few years and then decide to stop doing because your investment hasn’t grown as much as you’d like. Warren Buffett advises looking at the big picture when he says:

“If you aren't willing to own a stock for ten years, don't even think about owning it for ten minutes. Put together a portfolio of companies whose aggregate earnings march upward over the years, and so also will the portfolio's market value.”

Note: We will provide an updated REIT ETF report in the upcoming edition of the Forbes Real Estate Investor.

