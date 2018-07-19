This Currency Is Likely To Meet Resistance Going Forward

I expect that we could see downward movement in CAD/USD to 0.75 in the short-term.

However, there is no particular stimulus at this point in time for further loonie strength.

The loonie has strengthened in advance of an interest rate hike in Canada.

Last month, I made the argument that we could be seeing further weakness ahead for the CAD/USD.

My reasons for making this argument included:

Exports have not seen much of a boost even with loonie depreciation

Rising interest rates saw Canada take a hit to GDP growth

Higher energy prices have led to rising inflation

At the time, the CAD/USD was trading at 0.7497.

However, we now see that the pair has subsequently appreciated to 0.7602 at the time of writing:

Source: investing.com

Is this simply a temporary reversal, or could one make a case for a higher CAD/USD from here?

What is particularly interesting is that the U.S. dollar itself has remained relatively unscathed by the growing tensions pertaining to the U.S. - China trade war. For instance, we see that in the past couple of weeks, the dollar has actually been rising against the euro:

Source: investing.com

Taking this into consideration, the Canadian dollar has been showing a certain degree of strength in the past two weeks given greenback strength.

The reason for the rise in the loonie has not been surprising. With markets anticipating an interest rate rise in Canada for some weeks (and the Bank of Canada having delivered on that promise) – the CAD benefited from positive speculation.

However, I previously touched on the fact that Canada’s economic growth may still be too weak to support interest rate hikes, and this is still a risk factor for the loonie looking forward. In fact, we did see the loonie revert downwards slightly in advance of the rate hike, and this indicates that the currency may face resistance at the current level.

Moreover, a weaker loonie is not necessarily as attractive for exports as would be the case in normal circumstances – since a large portion of Canada’s exports goes to the U.S., which is taking a protectionist trade stance. That being said, rising oil prices have not led to a concurrent rise to the CAD as would be expected, and with a rate hike having already taken place, there seems to be little stimulus for the CAD to rise further.

Longer-term, the CAD may have some more upside if growth improves further and trade with the United States does not become too restrictive. However, there is little case for a further rise in the CAD at this point in time, and I expect that we could well see the CAD/USD revert downwards to a level of 0.75.

