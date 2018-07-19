Baby Bonds Complete Review

Introduction

Over the last months, most of you have noticed our increased activity in fixed-income securities, which also includes the baby bonds, as the inflow of free cash by the largest fixed-income funds (PFF, PGF, PGX) with the released cash of over a billion dollars with the redemption of the two "giants" HSEA and HSEB. Furthermore, it should not be underestimated the redemption of some other preferred stocks as CFC-B, MER-P, and BAC-I which led to a pure technical buying by the mentioned above ETFs. Since there is no common ETF for baby bonds only, I'll examine the two biggest fixed-income ETFs with a market capitalization of $22B in general, PFF and PGX. As we can see in the charts below, despite the fact that almost 85% of the PFF's holdings are Preferred stocks, which occupies 80% of the market capitalization of the fund, and 70% of the PGF's holdings are Preferred stocks with market capitalization of 75% still, with over $2.5B in baby bonds in general, these two are the most representative for this kind of fixed-income securities.

PFF

PGX

Now that these products have our attention, we are continuously monitoring all baby bonds by several groups and will reinstate our Monthly Review, publishing a recap of the groups of interest. First, let's take a look at the main indicators that we follow, and their behavior during the last month.

TNX - CBOE 10-Year Treasury Note Yield Index ($TNX)

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (PFF)

PGX - Invesco Preferred ETF (PGX)

SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY)

The most essential thing for the fixed income investors for the past month is definitely the TNX repulsion from the top, despite the continuing increase of the FED Funds Rate by another 0.25% during the June meeting. The reaction of PFF and PGX, as we can see in the second and the third chart, is more than indicative, as it's been in a rally for over a month now, ended with a fatal Friday 13th. As far as the equity markets, the most important thing lately is definitely the growing trade war between the USA and China and the EU. While walking relatively quietly, it does not affect the preferred stocks market but that does not have to reassure us, as we remember what happened in February this year.

The Review

In the following charts, we will examine where our baby bonds of interest stand currently. There are 168 issues in our database that trade on primary exchanges.

1. Call Risk Baby Bonds YTC < 0

Long time no call:

Short time no call:

Be careful not to get surprised in these ones if you are tempted by the higher yield. In fact the higher the yield, the most likely the redemption.

2. Baby bonds below PAR, YTM < 10% yield curve:

The investment grades only:

The Qwest's baby bonds look like to be a real bargain here.

3 Baby bonds YTM > 10%. Be careful with these babies:

After the delisting of all RAS securities, there are no other baby bonds in this group.

4. Baby bonds > Par, Yield curve by Yield-to-Worst and Years-to-Call:

Take a closer look at the main group:

5. Fixed-to-Floatings:

By Yield-to-Call and Years-to-Call:

By Yield-to-Call and Yield-to-Maturity

The Full List

5. Baby Bonds issued by a BDC

Under the 1940 Act, BDCs must generally meet certain levels of asset coverage with respect to their outstanding “senior securities,” which typically consist of outstanding borrowings under credit facilities and other debt instruments, including publicly and privately offered notes. “Asset coverage,” as defined under the 1940 Act, generally refers to the ratio of a BDC’s total assets compared to its aggregate amount of outstanding senior securities, which allow BDCs to decrease their asset coverage requirement to 150% from 200% under certain circumstances.

By Yield-to-Maturity and Years-to-Maturity:

By Yield-to-Call and Yield-to-Maturity

Take a closer look at the main group:

7. Ex-Dividend Dates For The Next Month:

8. A Look At The Recent Redemption

There is only one issue, called for redemption for the past 2 months - WHFBL.

9. A Look At Recent IPOs:

The baby bond family has increased with 2 more issues for the past two months. These issued are CMFNL and COWNL. You can see some information about them in the charts below:

CM Finance Inc 6.125% Notes due 2023 (CMFNL)

Cowen Inc 7.75% Senior Notes due 2033 (COWNL)

It is a surprise to see the company use this symbol, as it was the ticker symbol of an old issue that was redeemed on Jan. 8 this year.

10. How do they move?

Here is the general idea of how the fixed-to-floating rate preferred stocks moved since the start of the month:

Top Gainers:

Top Losers:

Conclusion

This is how our small world of baby bonds looks in the mid of July. I want to remind you that the rebalancing results for the S&P Preferred Stock Index were announced on Friday, July 6, 2018, and the changes will be effective prior to the open of trading on July 23, 2018. Despite the fact that as of July 2013, Exchange Traded Debt securities are no longer considered for inclusion in the Index, still, there are 25 issues that remained in PFF, which can be affected from the Rebalancing.

Author's Note: I'll present these reviews at the start of every month. All of these layouts are also available in our database. We are trying to improve our review of the stocks and bonds we trade on every new article we publish. Feel free to comment, and if you have any suggestions, they are welcome!

Note: This article was originally published for our subscribers on 07/16/2018 and some figures and charts may not be entirely up to date.

