89 Champions, Contenders, And Challengers Rank As Wall St. Dividend Stars For July

$5k invested in the lowest-priced five July top-yield CCC stocks showed 10.07% less net gain than from $5k invested in all ten.

Champion dividend stocks sustain 25 or more annual dividend increases; Contenders show 10-24; Challengers have 5-9. WallStar selections all show .5% or higher price target upsides.

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Analysts Predict 21-29% Net Gains For Top 10 CCC WallStar Stocks Come July 2019

Four of ten top dividend-yielding CCC WallStar stocks (tinted gray in the chart above) were among the top 10 gainers for the coming year based on analyst 1-year target prices. So this month, the dog strategy for the CCC WallStars was graded out as 40% accurate.

The following probable profit-generating trades were based on estimated dividend returns from $1000 invested in each of the thirty highest-yielding stocks. Those dividends and their aggregate 1-year analyst median target prices, as reported by YCharts, created the 2018-19 data points. (Note: 1-year target prices by lone analysts were not applied.) Ten probable profit-generating trades projected to July 16, 2019 were:

Pattern Energy Group (NASDAQ:PEGI) was projected to net $287.80 based on dividends plus the median of annual price estimates from fourteen analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 4% less than the market as a whole.

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) was projected to net $285.76 based on dividends plus a mean target price estimate from two analysts, plus dividend less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 8% more than the market as a whole.

Hoegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) was projected to net $284.25 based on dividends plus median target price estimates from eight analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 8% less than the market as a whole.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) was projected to net $280.47 based on a median target price estimate from sixteen analysts, combined with projected annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 34% less than the market as a whole.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) was projected to net $253.93 based on a mean target price estimate from nineteen analysts, combined with projected annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 13% less than the market as a whole.

Energy Transfer Equity (NYSE:ETE) was projected to net $242.17 based on dividends plus a mean target price estimate from eighteen analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 93% more than the market as a whole.

TransMontaigne Partners (NYSE:TLP) was projected to net $241.06 based on dividends plus mean target price estimates from five analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 78% less than the market as a whole.

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) was projected to net $219.06 based on dividends plus median target price estimates from sixteen analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 36% less than the market as a whole.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) was projected to net $268.76 based on dividends plus a mean target price estimate from six analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 38% more than the market as a whole.

Old Republic International Corp. (NYSE:ORI) was projected to net $211.61 based on dividends plus mean target price estimates from two analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 25% more than the market as a whole.

Average net gain in dividend and price was estimated at 25.3% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten stocks. This gain estimate was subject to average volatility 9% less than the market as a whole.

Top 30 Champions, 30 Contenders, and 29 Challengers Represented all 11 Sectors For July

Results from drip investing listed as of 6/29/18 sorted by yield (dividend / price) calculated from here on 7/16/18 for eighty-nine stocks from all eleven Morningstar sectors contributed to the various actionable conclusions discussed in this article.

The U.S. Dividend Champions were dutifully maintained by Dave Fish of Moneypaper's DirectInvesting.com, whose articles appeared here on Seeking Alpha. Too soon, and sadly, Dave Fish has passed away. His Champions, Contenders, and Challengers will live on, however. Champions are selected based on "25 of more straight years of higher dividends". Contenders show "10 to 24 straight year of higher dividends", and Challengers have 5 to 9 straight years of higher dividends. The list as of 6/29/18 provided the subjects for this article. Numeric calculations for the list were made as of 7/16/18 from YCharts data.

The Dividend Dogs Rule

Stocks earned the "dog" moniker by exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest-yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs". More precisely, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs".

Top 30 Dividend Champions

U.S. Dividend Champions were selected based on "25 or more straight years of higher dividends". Their ranking by yield is shown on the left side chart below and their ranking by price target upsides is on the right.

Top 30 Dividend Contenders

U.S. Dividend Contenders were selected based on "10 to 24 straight years of higher dividends". Their ranking by yield is shown on the left side chart below and their ranking by price target upsides is on the right.

Top 30 Dividend Challengers

U.S. Dividend Challengers were selected based on "5 to 9 straight years of higher dividends". Their ranking by yield is shown on the left side chart below and their ranking by price target upsides is on the right.

Actionable Conclusion (12-21) Dividend Yield Metrics Selected 10 Top CCC Stocks

Top 10 Champion/Contender/Challenger Dividend stocks selected 6/29/18 showing top yields as of 7/16/18 were all Challengers representing four sectors in the Morningstar eleven sector scheme: (1) energy [6 listed]; (2) real estate [2 listed]; (3) industrial [1 listed]; (4) utilities [1 listed].

Tops was one of six energy firms, Sunoco [1]. The other five energy top yield Challengers placed third, fourth, sixth, seventh, and ninth. These were Delek Logistics Partners [3], Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) [4], Andeavor Logistics (NYSE:ANDX) [6], PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) [7], and GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) [9], respectively.

In second place was the top of two real estate firms, New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) [2], while another real estate representative claimed the tenth slot, Select Income REIT (NYSE:SIR) [10].

In fifth place, Hoegh LNG Partners [5] was the lone industrials representative listed in the top 10.

Finally, a lone utility placed eighth by yield, Pattern Energy Group [8], to complete the list.

Actionable Conclusions: (22-31) Ten CCC Stocks Showed 17.2-21.8% Upsides, While (32) None Showed Downsides To July 2019

To quantify top dog rankings, analyst mean price target estimates provided a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high yield "dog" metrics, analyst mean price target estimates became another tool to dig out bargains.

Brokers Estimated A 10.07% Disadvantage For 5 Highest-Yield, Lowest-Priced CCC Stocks To July 2019

Ten top CCC WallStar Dividend dogs were culled by yield for their monthly update from here. Yield (dividend / price) results verified by Yahoo Finance did the ranking.

As noted above, top 10 Dividend CCC stocks selected 6/29/18 showing the highest dividend yields as of 7/16/18 represented four sectors in the Morningstar eleven sector scheme.

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Estimated 5 Lowest-Priced of the Top 10 Highest-Yield CCC (33) Delivering 19.8% Vs. (34) 22% Net Gains by All Ten by July 2019

$5000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest-priced stocks in the top 10 Champion kennel by yield were predicted by analyst 1-year targets to deliver 10.07% less net gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in each of all ten. The second-lowest priced CCC dividend stock, Pattern Energy Group, was projected to deliver the best net gain of 28.78%.

The five lowest-priced CCC dividend stocks of July 16 were: Hoegh LNG Partners, Pattern Energy Group, New Residential Investment, PBF Logistics, and Select Income REIT, with prices ranging from $17.65 to $22.44.

Five higher-priced CCC dividend stocks for July 16 were: GasLog Partners, Sprague Resources, TC PipeLines (NYSE:TCP), Sunoco, Delek Logistics Partners, and Andeavor Logistics, whose prices ranged from $23.30 to $42.51.

That distinction between the five low-priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflected Michael B. O'Higgins' "basic method" for beating the Dow. The scale of projected gains based on analyst targets added a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here-and-now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Caution is advised, since analysts are historically only 20-80% accurate on the direction of change and just 0-20% accurate on the degree of change.

See my instablog for specific instructions about how to best apply the dividend dog data featured in this article, this glossary instablog to interpret my abbreviated headings, and this instablog to aid your safe investing.

The net gain/loss estimates above did not factor in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

The stocks listed above were suggested only as possible reference points for your Champion Dividend dog stock purchase or sale research process. These were not recommendations.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed to constitute investment advice. Nothing contained herein shall constitute a solicitation, recommendation or endorsement to buy or sell any security. Prices and returns on equities in this article except as noted are listed without consideration of fees, commissions, taxes, penalties, or interest payable due to purchasing, holding, or selling same.

Graphs and charts were compiled by Rydlun & Co., LLC from data derived from IndexArb; YCharts; Yahoo Finance; analyst mean target price by Thomson/First Call in Yahoo Finance. Dog photo: carruthstudio.com

