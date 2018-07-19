AbbVie: Fundamental Disconnect

A $10 billion buyback program put to use, combined with annual dividend increases, makes this company easy to hold as it develops its pipeline to supplement Humira sales.

The share price looks attractive at these levels, and is trading at a discount to fundamental earnings.

AbbVie continues to grow its top line and bottom line as management raises guidance into the second half of 2018.

AbbVie Synopsis

The performance of AbbVie (ABBV) shares through 2018 can be characterized as lackluster. It has performed similar to the S&P 500 and is just above break-even at .8% return on the year. A lot of pessimism is built into the share price relating to two failed clinical tests by Rova T and Imbruvica. The stock market is beginning to question AbbVie’s pipeline of 20 drugs and its ability to supplement the massive growth in sales of its Humira drug line.

Humira has been a massive success. It is an extremely profitable drug for AbbVie and it accounts for over 66% of its net revenue ($18.4 billion). The company secured a deal with Samsung Bioepis and partner Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) to fend off generics until 2022. It has been developing immunotherapy cancer drugs and is reliant on research and development to internally develop a Humira replacement which will decrease its reliance and revenue concentration risk.

Its second top-selling drug is called Imbruvica. This drug can differentiate between cancer cells and regular cells. It inhibits the growth of certain cancer cells caused by lymphoma and leukemia. Imbruvica will generate greater than $3.3 billion in sales during 2018 and management projects a terminal revenue level of $7 billion in sales in the next few years.

AbbVie is a cash flow machine, it generates $10 billion of free cash flow a year and it consistently increases the capital repatriation to shareholders. The company pays $3.76 dividend per share, which equates to a 3.94% yield based on a closing price of $95.41. This strong cash flow generation has created significant assets and the ability to leverage its balance sheet to make an acquisition to stave off revenue decline from the Humira patent expiration into 2022.

This isn’t your typical one drug value trap biotech stock like Gilead (GILD); it has substantial growth opportunities in the pipeline and remains a candidate to make an acquisition. Analysts estimate the 5-year revenue compound annual growth rate will average 17%, which is significant for a company with a $146-billion market capitalization.

Share price is disconnected from the fundamentals

This chart shows the disconnect between the consistent top line and bottom line growth, compared to the company’s valuation.

The market appears to discount the stock based on revenue concentration risk from the Humira drug line. I believe this to be a pricing disparity because management is mindful of this and it is securing strategic partnerships to keep the generics and biosimilars from eating Humira revenues in the near term.

The company has nearly 4 years to make an acquisition or develop a new blockbuster drug. Humira revenue will not fall straight to 0 when the biosimilars hit in 2022; the revenue will gradually decrease as AbbVie's pricing power decreases. It’s not as if the growth is slowing in the near term, it anticipates Humira sales to accelerate into 2020 and beyond.

Management is in a good position because it knows what awaits it on the horizon. It needs to diversify the revenue base through in-house research and development, make an acquisition or secure a strategic partnership. In the meantime, the company will continue growing and generating record amounts of cash flow.

Even management believes its share price looks attractive

The $10 billion repurchase program was put to use in Q1 and likely will hit the cash flow statement as the company reports Q2 earnings:

The company repurchased $1.37 billion of stock in the first quarter out of an authorized $10 billion for the share buyback program.

Then the company repurchased an additional $7.5 billion through Dutch auction back in May. The average purchase price was $103 per share.

Management believes the share repurchase program is appropriate because it feels the stock was unfairly sold off on the Rova-T data stage 2 clinical data. It stated the immaterial nature of this late stage drug to the overall financial picture, coupled with its strong pipeline of drugs, is the perfect opportunity to repurchase its own shares. It certainly had an opportunity to buy back shares in the second quarter, as the stock dropped nearly 25% from the peak of $125 per share.

Valuation

The current depressed share level isn't merited, earnings are expected to rise even further into 2019 and 2020, driven by continued growth in the Humira drug line. The company has effectively four years of growth left before pricing erosion kicks in on Humira.

Based on the midpoint of current guidance and an estimated $7.71 annual earnings per share, I calculate a share price of $115.65. (I used a 15 times price to earnings multiple to get my share estimate).

Why is AbbVie deserving of a 15 times current earnings multiple?

Earnings estimates were revised up and they anticipate Humira to accelerate into the next 2020 and grow even further. Q1 2018 revenue grew 21.35% year over year to $7.934 billion from $6.538 billion.

Short interest peaked in June at 2.75% of the total shares outstanding. It has declined to 2.1% as of the beginning of July. This signals a sentiment reversal as short sellers purchase shares to close their positions.

Its balance sheet is not overlevered and capable of making a strategic acquisition.

The company is in a strong financial position heading into the second half of 2018.

Alternative to owning shares

I am an options trader and I like using my valuation metrics to invest in the equity options market. A specific strategy I think could be utilized with 2nd quarter earnings on July 27th is the Vertical Bull Spread.

This strategy is limited capital outlay "debit spread," meaning you can only lose what you pay for it. Also, it uses the short call option to offset the theta decay on the long call option, which means time premium doesn't affect this strategy. You make money if the stock rises after earnings and limits the amount of money risked if it falls. I will detail the risk metrics and payoff ratio below:

Buy the $95 strike call option with an expiration date of August 3 rd for $2.32

for $2.32 Sell the $100 strike call with an expiration date of August 3 rd for $0.66

for $0.66 The net debit is $1.66 or $166 risked to make a profit of $3.34 or $334.

The maximum loss is if the stock price is below $95 at expiration.

The maximum gain is if the stock price is above $100 at expiration.

I like this strategy because you get long exposure to AbbVie earnings report and you are protected if the share price turns down on any unexpected news. You have defined risk metrics and it is overall bullish on the stock for earnings.

Options trading involves risk

Options trading is not for everyone and this strategy is for experienced investors. I highlighted this strategy to show a unique perspective of trading AbbVie into earnings. If you have any questions about how to implement this strategy, contact a finance professional for guidance.

Disclaimer

Copper Canyon LLC is a Registered Investment Advisor in Orlando, Florida. We have outlined our market commentary and all information detailed in this article is not investment advice, it merely indicates the opinions and views of Copper Canyon LLC and its Investment Advisors. Any forward looking statements or share price calculations should not be construed as Investment Advice and are for market commentary purposes only.

This commentary was created by Dylan Quintilone, Investment Advisor Representative of Copper Canyon LLC. Copper Canyon LLC is a State of Florida Registered Investment Advisor.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ABBV.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I manage client positions and portfolio which hold AbbVie common shares.