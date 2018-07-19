Why The Critics Are Wrong About Low Stock Market Returns

Over my past few articles, I've shared some sectors that investors should avoid. As interest rates continue to rise over the next 12-24 months, there will be some winners and losers in the economy. The United States (and Canadian) real estate markets are likely to cool down. However, stocks are a good place to be. Price-to-earnings multiples for stocks are reasonable, and advances in technology are likely to lead to increased economic productivity and higher corporate profits over time.

Once the immediate effects of changing interest rates are accounted for, you have some interesting trends in the US economy. Technological advances such as artificial intelligence, predictive analytics, and electric vehicles will change the economy for the better. Real GDP is likely to double over the next 25-30 years. I could rack up the page views by telling you the world will end, but I expect the market at large to return over 9 percent compounded annually over the next 10-20 years with roughly 2 percent inflation. Look for Corporate America to thrive.

Irving, Texas, home of six Fortune 500 companies

Most Wall Street banks expect S&P 500 earnings will come in around $160, plus or minus a few dollars. This is due to the impact of corporate and personal tax cuts and a stable/growing economy. By the way, this number is up about 20-21 percent from four quarters ago. Bravo, tax cuts!

Source: Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

It's not quite as good as it looks, because the S&P, like most indexes, excludes companies that lose money from the P/E ratio. Fortunately, not a lot of companies lose money in the S&P 500, but I calculate it's still enough to pull the "true" earnings yield from about 5.5 percent to about 4.5 percent (Divide 100/the P/E ratio to get the earnings yield. It's how much cash the companies you invest in accrue as a percentage of your investment, per year. This goes to fund dividends, buybacks, and reinvestment.)

Once you know the earnings yield, you can estimate the total compounded return by adding the earnings yield plus the growth in profits. If real GDP grows at 2.5 percent and inflation runs 2 percent, then you get 4.5 percent. I would actually argue that corporate profits will grow a quarter to a half point faster than GDP due to increasing automation. This puts my estimate for corporate profit growth at 5 percent annually.

Put the earnings yield and earnings growth together and you can easily estimate long-term stock returns. You can also change the inputs to come to your own conclusions.

Earnings Yield + Earnings Growth = Expected Long-Term Stock Returns

For my model, I put 4.5 percent for the earnings yield and 5 percent for growth, for a total return of 9.5 percent. If you run the stock returns for the last 100 years, you will find that the S&P 500 returned about 10.2 percent. In my view, returns will be about three quarters to one percentage point lower than they were for the last century, but I strongly disagree with those who are saying that equities will return less than 5 percent. Predicting historically low stock returns is a fashionable thing to do for some financial advisors, who then encourage their clients to give them as much money as possible to invest. They're wrong and they probably know it, but they make their living off AUM fees, so that's how they get their second homes and Range Rovers.

Another misconception is that if nominal GDP grows 5 percent, for example, that stock returns should equal 5 percent. Even Bill Gross, a Wall Street heavyweight, has advanced this position and was promptly called out by Wharton professor Jeremy Siegel. The confusion comes from investors mixing up returns with growth in returns. S&P profits cannot forever grow faster than nominal GDP growth, but returns can easily outpace GDP growth. Let's take a hypothetical example. If you have an unusually profitable rental property that you paid $100,000 for and got $15,000 per year in rent for, your return is 15 percent. However, you wouldn't be able to raise your rent forever at 15 percent, or eventually, due to compounding, you would be charging the equivalent of a small country's GDP for your three bedroom/two bathroom house on Main Street. You should, however, expect to be able to raise the rent at a rate comparable to nominal GDP growth.

Another misconception is that GDP growth is lower than it is. For example, when the Q1 GDP reports came out, the number quoted in the media was the real GDP, not the nominal. If the nominal number was 2.2 percent year over year and inflation ran 2 percent, then the nominal GDP was actually 4.2 percent. This is the "speed limit" that some commentators are talking about on corporate profit growth. Still, much like you can go a little faster than the speed limit on the highway, corporate profits can grow a little faster than nominal GDP for a decade or two as more and more things become automated. Look at the GDP growth in the 1990s for a good reference. Computers are faster than paper, and robots are faster than humans.

Corporate profits are around somewhere around 10-12 percent of GDP right now, and could be higher with the tax cuts.

Within this larger picture of growing GDP, there are a few big trends that you can get in front of with your investments. The technology sector is likely to account for an increasing percentage of GDP over time compared to more mature industries like consumer staples and utilities. Also, growth will disproportionately come from Sunbelt and West Coast states. The incomes of American families, on the other hand, may not grow as fast as corporate profits over the medium to long term. This will be especially pronounced in areas with weaker local economies. As GDP continues to grow over the next 20-30 years, there will likely be political pressure to create a basic income system as corporate profits grow and personal incomes lag as many workers simply aren't needed anymore. This could lower long-run profit growth to somewhere more in line with GDP if it becomes necessary to redistribute some of the gains from the advances in areas like automation and artificial intelligence to keep social order.

Despite the risks, however, stock returns look bright. You can do even better if you manage to get in front of the major technological and demographic trends that America is experiencing right now. In future articles, I intend to break this down some more and estimate returns for certain sectors.

Do you think stock returns will be higher or lower than my model? Add your opinion in the comments below!

