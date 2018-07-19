CM Finance: This 6.125% Baby Bond Has Begun Trading On The Nasdaq

Comparison with all other baby bonds that pay a fixed rate and have less than 10 years to maturity.

Introduction

In this article, we want to present a new Baby Bond issued by CM Finance Inc, a Maryland corporation (CMFN)

Our goal is purely to inform you about the product while refraining ourselves from an investment recommendation. Even though the product may not be of interest to us and our financial objectives, it definitely is worth taking a look at.

The New Issue

Before we submerge into our brief analysis, here is a link to the 497 Filing by CM Finance Inc - the prospectus.

Source: SEC.gov

For a total of 1.2 notes issued, the total gross proceeds to the company are $30M. You can find some relevant information about the new baby bond in the table below:

Source: Author's spreadsheet

CM Finance 6.125% Notes due 2023 (CMFNL) pay a fixed interest at a rate of 6.125%. The new issue has no Standart & Poor's rating but is expected to be rated “BBB” by Egan-Jones Ratings Company. CMFNL is callable as of 07/01/2020 and is maturing on 07/01/2023. At this point, the new issue is trading at a price of 25.07 and has a 5.97% Yield-to-Call and 6.06% Yield-to-Maturity. The interest paid by this baby bond is not eligible for the preferential 15% to 20% tax rate. This results in the "qualified equivalent" YTC and YTM sitting around 4.98% and 5.05%, respectively.

Here is the product's Yield-to-Call curve:

Source: Author's spreadsheet

The Company

CM Finance Inc, incorporated on May 28, 2013, is an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end management investment company. The Company is a specialty finance company that invests primarily in the debt of the United States middle-market companies. The Company's primary investment objective is to maximize total return to stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation by investing in debt and related equity of privately held lower middle-market companies. As of June 30, 2016, the Company's portfolio consisted of debt and equity investments in 22 portfolio companies. The Company's subsidiary is CM Finance SPV Ltd. (CM SPV). CM Investment Partners LLC is an external investment advisor of the Company. The Company seeks to invest primarily in lower middle-market companies. Its investments range in size from $5 million to $25 million. It invests in unitranche loans and standalone second and first lien loans, with an emphasis on floating rate debt. It also selectively invests in mezzanine loans/structured equity and in the equity of portfolio companies through warrants and other instruments. The Company invests in various industries, including entertainment and leisure, telecommunications, industrial, automobiles and components, oil and gas, media, oilfield services, trucking and leasing, business services, cable, information technology, services and utilities.

Source: Reuters.com | CM Finance Inc

Below you can see a price chart of the common stock, OFS:

Source: Tradingview.com

While the text above provides us with a stepping stone in terms of information about the fund, it means nothing without looking at some numbers:

Source: Cefdata.com

Sector Comparison

The image below contains all baby bonds that pay a fixed interest rate, with a positive Yield-to-Call, in the 'Asset Management' sector (according to Finviz.com) by their Yield-to-Call and Yield-to-Maturity.

By Years-to-Maturity and Yield-to-Maturity

Source: Author's database

By Yield-to-Call and Yield-to-Maturity

Source: Author's database

Here is the full list:

Source: Author's database

Fixed-Rated Baby Bonds

The next chart contains all baby bonds that trade on the national exchanges, pay fixed interest and have less than 10 years to maturity with a positive YTC.

By Years-to-Maturity and Yield-to-Maturity

Source: Author's database

By Yield-to-Call and Yield-to-Maturity

Source: Author's database

If we have a closer look at the main group:

Source: Author's database

Business Development Companies

The chart below contains all baby bonds and preferred stocks issued by BDCs by their YTC and YTM:

Source: Author's database

With a positive Yield-to-Call only:

Source: Author's database

A look at the main group:

Source: Author's database

Asset Coverage Ratio

The 1940 Act generally prohibits us from incurring indebtedness unless immediately after such borrowing we have an asset coverage for total borrowings of at least 200% (i.e., the amount of debt may not exceed 50% of the value of our assets). However, recent legislation has modified the 1940 Act by allowing a BDC to increase the maximum amount of leverage it may incur from an asset coverage ratio of 200% to an asset coverage ratio of 150%, if certain requirements are met. In other words, prior to the enactment of the legislation, a BDC could borrow $1 for investment purposes for every $1 of investor equity. Now, for those BDCs that satisfy the legislation’s approval and disclosure requirements, the BDC can borrow $2 for investment purposes for every $1 of investor equity. Under the legislation, we are allowed to increase our leverage capacity if shareholders representing at least a majority of the votes cast, when quorum is met, approve a proposal to do so. If we receive shareholder approval, we would be allowed to increase our leverage capacity on the first day after such approval. Alternatively, the legislation allows the “required majority” of our independent directors, as defined in Section 57(o) of the 1940 Act, to approve an increase in our leverage capacity, and such approval would become effective after one year. In either case, we would be required to make certain disclosures on our website and in SEC filings regarding, among other things, the receipt of approval to increase our leverage, our leverage capacity and usage, and risks related to leverage. In accordance with the legislation, on May 2, 2018, our board of directors, including a “required majority” approved the modified asset coverage requirements set forth in Section 61(a)(2) of the 1940 Act. As a result, our asset coverage requirements for senior securities will change from 200% to 150%, effective May 2, 2019.

Source: 497 Filing by CM Finance Inc

Use of Proceeds

We intend to use a portion of the net proceeds from this offering to repay outstanding indebtedness under the 2017 UBS Revolving Financing. However, we may re-borrow under the 2017 UBS Revolving Financing and use such borrowings to invest in middle market companies in accordance with our investment objective and strategies and for working capital and general corporate purposes. As of June 26, 2018, there were $17.8 million in borrowings outstanding under the 2017 UBS Revolving Financing, which generally bears interest at a rate per annum equal to one-month LIBOR plus 3.55%. As of June 26, 2018, indebtedness under the Term Financing was $102.0 million and we pay interest on the face amount of the Term Financing monthly at a rate of LIBOR plus 2.75% per annum through December 4, 2018. For the period from December 5, 2018 through December 5, 2020, we will pay interest on the face amount of the Term Financing monthly at a rate of LIBOR plus 2.55% per annum. We intend to use any remaining net proceeds from this offering to fund investments in middle market companies in accordance with our investment objective and for other general corporate purposes.

Source: 497 Filing by CM Finance Inc

Conclusion

This is an informational article about the new baby bond CMFNL. With these articles, we want to pay attention to all new preferred stocks and baby bonds, and they are a good guide to what to expect from your income portfolio.

