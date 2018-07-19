E.I.I. Special Situation: Low Risk/High Return

Engineered Income Investing: Exclusive Premium Research - A Special Situation

When trouble arises, sharks begin circling. Nothing makes a great white smile more than something flailing about in the water, having lost forward momentum. FCC Chairman Pai's questions about the pending Sinclair Broadcast Group (SBGI) buyout of Tribune Broadcasting Co. (TRCO) has created a special situation that could make TRCO even more attractive than before this monkey wrench stalled the progress of the deal approval.

The result of this challenge to the deal sent shares of both SBGI and TRCO tumbling, down 15.5% and 17.8% respectively. TRCO rebounded partially today to close up 3.74% at $33.32. This has now set up a very attractive special situation, reminiscent of the recent legal delay set up by the Department of Justice suit to block the buyout by AT&T (T) of the Time Warner (TWX) assets. The uncertainty of the legal hurdles sent shares to deep discounts. As with the T/TWX deal, the outcome of the legal review is seen as benefiting TRCO regardless of how it is resolved. Ultimately, after a few months delay, either the deal goes through unchanged and closes with TRCO shareholders being paid $35 in cash and 0.23 shares of SBGI stock, or some modifications are made that could effect SBGI somewhat but have no net effect on TRCO, or the entire deal could unwind or be disallowed (unlikely). In the latter case, TRCO would find itself back on the street are with suitors ready to take in all or parts at prices likely to be even more attractive in today's intense media merger market compared to the "quiet times" of a year ago.

Choices, Choices, Choices:

There are many ways to play this new opportunity that the legal challenge has created in market pricing.

1. Go long Sinclair with the expectation that all will proceed to close as planned or with modifications not materially effecting the value to SBGI. This can be done with a simple market buy of SBGI at the current $28.05 and an upside potential to return to the pre-FCC challenge pricing of ~ $33.20, with analysts estimates of SBGI value at ~ $46.00.

2. As an alternative consider buying calls for leveraged speculation while limiting downside risk to just the premium cost of the options. The 184 day calls for $28.00 strike @ $3.15 premium allow you to control $2805.00 of stock for every $315 dollars paid for call options, for a period of the next 6 months. Breakeven point is $31.15 (cost to buy shares at $28 strike + $3.15/share premium cost paid for the calls). Option contracts trade in 100 share blocks. Be aware that they are a time wasting asset and the rights (but not obligation) to buy shares at the specified strike price expire at the end of the contract period. Thus if the deal goes through but not until later than the 1/18/19 contract expiration, you will not have the benefit of your option at the time the issues are finally resolved (should it take longer time). You can of course buy longer term contracts at a higher cost.

3. Play Tribune by going long the TRCO shares at current $33.32 while pre-swoon price was $38.46, existing deal terms gives ~ $42.00 value, and analysts estimate as high as $45.00.

4. Buy calls for TRCO to leverage control similiar to that described for Sinclair in idea #2 above. The TRCO 184 day calls using the $35.00 strike @ $2.70 premium allow you to control $3332.00 of current value TRCO (100 shares) for a premium cost of $270.00. Breakeven price is $37.70, requiring shares to advance $4.38 to reach this point. The break even target is well below the buyout deal price and analysts estimates. Delays could push the resolution date beyond the 6 month expiration, although not likely. Lower call strike prices may be purchased for higher premium costs.

5. Sell deep in the money puts that are almost sure to be presented to you. Consider writing the 3 day cash secured puts using the $35.00 strike @ $2.05 premium, for a net basis entry cost of $32.95 if presented, a $0.37 (1.1% discount from current retail price).

5. My personal preference is to focus on TRCO, which is already on the road to rebound and will likely benefit no matter how the issue resolves, and has specific known values that will be realized under the Sinclair buyout terms ($35/share plus 0.23 shares of SBGI at current prices = $41.65 for each TRCO share, at the pre-swoon $33.15 SBGI price of Friday, the deal is worth $42.62). Use of a strategy to sell cash secured puts for TRCO using 94 day contracts for 10/19/18 $30.00 strike @ $1.20 premium provides an absolute gain of 4.17% (16.18% annualized yield rate) for the net $28.80 covering cash. Breakeven point is $28.80, a full 13.57% below current market price (and price is rising rapidly). This low risk strategy provides superior returns and can be extended by rolling these contracts or writing new ones beyond the October expiration if the deal issues have not resolved by that time. If shares are presented to you (will happen if TRCO is below $30.00 on expiration date), then you can hold them at the $28.80 net entry cost basis while awaiting the existing deal to resolve or collapse with new offers to raise share prices again. You can also write covered calls on those shares once owned so as to further boost the 3.0% TRCO dividend by earning call premium cash above your target strike price sale target.

Conclusion:

If you believe that the Tribune will come out of ANY legal challenge decision with either its existing deal intact or with a better deal from new suitors, then this special situation offers very low risk ideas to profit handsomely (see my idea #5 above). The primary risk is that the final legal decision kills the existing deal and makes any new future deals unlikely to value the TROC as highly as SBGI did with its offer. It is difficult to imagine any such outcome.

It is always best to use covered options inside a tax sheltered account. If doing so in a taxable account, be aware of the potential tax consequences if shares are called away at a significant intrinsic gain. Tax liabilities in such cases may exceed the entire premiums gained.

I am not a licensed securities dealer nor certified financial advisor. The views here are solely my own and should not be considered or used for investment advice. As always, individuals should determine the suitability for their own situation and perform their own due diligence before making any investment.

Richard

Disclosure: I am/we are long T, TWX, SBGI, TRCO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.