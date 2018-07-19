Netflix: A Hard Look At Its Content

Netflix could still grow into its expensive valuation, but as it stands today, there is still much work to be done.

Streaming is all about choice. Netflix doesn't have the high switching cost of cable, thus poor original content will likely cause subscriber attrition.

Management admits that third party content will likely leave Netflix in the future, so Netflix must build out its own premium original content offering before then.

Analysis of titles released over the past five years reveal that 61% of premium content is still licensed.

Bulls are hopeful about Netflix's original content strategy, but Netflix doesn't seem to think that its own shows will attract subscribers.

I don’t like Netflix, or should I say Netflix’s stock (NFLX). It’s not because Netflix is a terrible service, the valuation is simply too high. The stock is currently trading at 138x 2018 analysts’ earnings estimates and is not even close to generating positive cash flows.

Valuation has always been the typical bear argument, but I do recognize that Netflix could grow into its valuation by creating and monetizing “must have” content, not unlike Disney (DIS). Investors today are enamored with Netflix’s original content strategy, but just how good is it?

Without public viewing data (Netflix doesn’t disclose ratings) and the subjectivity of the art, it is difficult to make an objective judgment that will satisfy everyone.

However, I think there is a novel way to approach this.

Netflix’s Front Page

Netflix’s home page markets what I assume to be the gems on the platform. Using big data and AI, I’m sure Netflix has put a lot of thought into what type of content will draw in the most amount of subscribers.

Below is a screenshot taken on July 17th, 2018.

Source: Netflix.com

Below is a list of the films or TV series that I recognized to the best of my ability from this screenshot:

Source: data from imdb.com

So what do you notice? I see that despite the fact that original content is supposed to be the driver of Netflix’s future, the vast majority of the titles are in fact licensed. In fact, the two most attention grabbing grids are given to Moana and Star Wars, both properties of Disney.

As we all know, Netflix isn’t afraid to spend billions of dollars on content ($9.8 billion in 2017), but if all that money fails to produce the shows needed to draw in and retain subscribers, the Netflix’s success is really built upon distributing third-party content. That in of itself is not a problem, but in no way should a distributor burn a significant amount of cash, as the entire point of being the middleman is to extract a profit regardless of the input costs. If Netflix’s value is supposed to be driven by original content, then the fact that Netflix isn’t confident enough to show its own content to potential subscribers raises serious doubts about the execution of the original content strategy.

Licensers Are Bailing From The Platform

This has been talked about for several quarters now. Many content producers are transferring their content from Netflix to their own OTT offerings, including Disney and Fox (FOX).

When the management was asked to “narrow that (referring to the amount of third party content e.g. Fox and Disney) down for investors” during the Q2 conference call, the management refused to answer but stated that the number has been “on the decline for several years” and that investors “should think… that our competitors will want that content on their own services.” Given that statement, I think there is no longer any debate about whether Netflix will eventually lose licensed premium content, it is a virtual certainty. But just how bad is the content attrition today?

Like I stated in the introduction, it would be difficult for anyone to objectively say what show qualifies as “good content.” Still, I‘m giving it my best shot.

I ran through 40 pages of titles released over the past five years that can be viewed on Netflix today using uNoGS.com and noted the titles that I believe are “premium.” The catalog won’t change completely overnight so feel free to give it a shot yourself.

The results are quite disappointing, out of the 4,028 titles, I’ve found 23 premium licensed titles and 15 Netflix originals.

Source: data compiled using unogs.com

This isn’t a comprehensive study of the entire library, but I think given the sample size, the data gathered has some merit.

From this little experiment I think we can draw two conclusions: 1) premium content is still largely licensed and 2) the number of premium titles is shockingly small. This means that when third party content producers pull the plug from Netflix, Netflix will face an existential crisis lest they successfully manufacture hit shows to replace them.

I give credit to Netflix for trying its best to create quality content, but its effort still falls short in my view. Like the unnamed agent quoted in The Entertainment Oracle’s article said:

You refer to HBO as a chic restaurant where it's tough to get a reservation and Netflix is an all-you-can-eat buffet.

Unfortunately for the Netflix Buffet, it would appear that the exotic sushi chef is about to leave, leaving patrons with only potatoes and salads.

Implications For Netflix’s Future

I believe that Netflix is fighting an uphill battle. It is trying its hardest to produce original content to combat the ongoing exodus of licensed premium content. Based on my opinion of Netflix’s current efforts, I don’t see how Netflix is moving fast enough. Perhaps Netflix could produce the next “Friends,” but thus far, I am not being seeing an adequate return on the billions of dollars of content spend.

As I mentioned in my previous article, Netflix’s exchange of significant cash outflow (guidance of $3 to $4 billion for FY 2018) for subscriber growth is like a movie production company churning out box office bombs every day, giving away tickets for free, then boast about the massive attendance. Again, perhaps Netflix could one day command a significant premium for its original content, but I don’t think that this is the case today.

Another argument I’ve heard is that subscribers are “sticky.” Netflix doesn’t disclose churn so we don’t know exactly how sticky the subscribers actually are. However, recall that one key advantage of streaming is choice. If consumers don’t want a service anymore, they can simply cancel. In fact, the slogan “Cancel online at any time” is prominently displayed on Netflix’s website.

Source: Netflix.com

The ease of cancellation means that Netflix can’t be compared to a traditional content producer that may get a free ride in cable bundles. Not only are cable bundles fat and difficult to separate, canceling is a nightmare in of itself when you are on the phone with the customer representative. While it is frustrating for consumers, the high switching cost is what makes cable so sticky, this is a luxury that Netflix doesn’t have.

Conclusion

Based on my personal survey of Netflix’s content offering and its front page marketing material, it is clear to me that Netflix still doesn’t have the necessary original content library that would earn a significant premium over the long-run. As more content producers introduce their own OTT offering, high quality licensed content will likely disappear from Netflix, leaving Netflix on its own to satisfy its subscribers.

Netflix may still have a couple of years before competing OTT services mature, so it still has time to manufacture its own hit shows; however, with Disney and Fox hot on its tail, time isn’t Netflix’s friend.

All in all, I remain bearish on the stock given its sky high valuation and its yet unproven original content strategy.

Disclosure: I am/we are short NFLX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Have bearish positions on NFLX