Optimism Has No Bounds In The World Of Equities

Winston Churchill once said, “A pessimist sees the difficulty in every opportunity; an optimist sees the opportunity in every difficulty.”

While Sir Winston has been gone for over half a century, his quote rings particularly true these days when it comes to the stock market.

Stocks have powered higher since March 2009, after a correction that began in late 2007 ended the last deep and ugly correction that took the S&P 500 futures contract from 1586.75 to lows of 665.75, a decline of over 58%. Timing is everything in markets, and those who took advantage of the bearish trend that lasted for around eighteen months saw the value of their nest eggs explode. It took a little over four years for the index to work its way back to the 2007 highs.

Since then, the move to the upside has been nothing short of spectacular. The S&P 500 reached a peak at 2,134 in May 2015, which was more than 3.2 times the 2009 low when a brief correction took the index down to just over the 1800 level in February 2016. The economic slowdown in China turned out to be only a temporary blip in the ascent of the stock market. By July 2016, the index was at a new and higher high, despite the surprise of the Brexit referendum in the U.S. that caused temporary selling in share prices and a brief decline.

Many analysts predicted a steep decline in the stock market if Donald Trump won the U.S. Presidential election. However, selling lasted for hours instead of days or weeks in the aftermath of the November 2016 contest. Since the election of President Trump, optimism has known few bounds in the stock market. The S&P 500 reached its most recent peak in January 2018 at 2878.50, and after another correction was trading at over the 2815 level on Wednesday, July 18, 2018.

Trade issues - stocks moving higher

In 2018, the tension between the United States and its trading partners around the world has been escalating. On the campaign trail, President Trump pledged to level the playing field for the U.S. when it comes to international commerce. He suggested that a bilateral, instead of multilateral, approach to trade would yield better results.

In 2018, the President took on the trade issues with partners around the world. He insisted on a reworking of NAFTA, the trade agreements with Mexico and Canada. When the two bordering nations balked, the administration resorted to tariffs and protectionist measures to counter what they believe has been years of policies that benefit the nations that are party to NAFTA at the expense of the United States. Mexico and Canada responded with measures aimed at U.S. products.

At the same time, the administration moved to level the playing field with the European Union. The EU has resisted U.S. efforts to change the status quo. When it comes to trade, President Trump has not been shy when it comes to pointing his finger at China as the leading culprit in unfair trade practices. $50 billion in tariffs on Chinese goods resulted in equal measures by China on U.S. goods. The first round of tariffs took effect on July 6, and the retaliation by the Chinese caused President Trump to threaten another $200 billion in tariffs. The Chinese have told the U.S. and the world that any further action will be met with an equal and proportionate response.

Many economists and analysts have warned that the current environment of protectionism could thrust the world into a recession. While there has been some periodic selling in the stock market on days when the rhetoric over trade heats up, the price of the major stock indices has moved higher despite the current environment of concern over trade. The S&P 500 index closed over the 2800 level for the first time since March on July 13.

The DJIA, which hit a record high at 26,661.71 in late July, fell to lows of 23,360.29 in early February but has worked its way back at the 25,200 level as of July 18. Meanwhile, the index of tech stocks has powered to a new all-time peak at 7,843.52 last week and closed on Wednesday at 7,854.44.

With the trade issue on the center stage when it comes to the news cycle, and many economists and market pundits warning of recessionary pressures in coming weeks and months, the stock market has ignored the often overwhelming bearish warnings. The stock market is telling us that the administration will eventually come to agreements with trading partners around the world and that the current environment continues to be posturing for negotiations that will lead to compromise.

The President’s style of negotiation creates fear in that he tends to take extreme positions at first. Stock prices are telling us that protectionism will give way to new trade agreements that may slightly improve the position of the U.S. so that President Trump can claim victory going into the mid-term elections in November. When it comes to trade, optimism abounds in the stock market.

Increasing inflation and rising rates - stocks move higher

While trade issues are on the front page of the news cycle these days, it was the environment of rising interest rates in the United States that pushed stock prices lower in February of this year. Stocks compete with fixed income securities for investment capital, and after a decade of some of the lowest interest rates in history, falling bond prices triggered selling in stocks in February.

As the weekly chart of the U.S. 30-year bond shows, the long-term government debt security fell below its critical support level at the March 2017 low of 147-07 in late January and early February, which caused stocks to correct to the downside. The nearby long-bond futures contract fell to a low of 140-05 in mid-May but was trading at the 144-19 level on July 18. Higher interest rates are typically bearish for stocks. However, the bounce in bonds over a flight to quality during the trade issues has caused buying to return to the equities markets.

The U.S. Federal Reserve added another short-term rate hike to their agenda at the June FOMC meeting. If they follow through, the Fed Funds rate will stand at 2.25-2.50 percent by the end of 2018. A widening differential between U.S. and European rates provides support for the dollar these days with the short-term rates in Europe stuck at negative forty basis points. However, at the current level, U.S. rates remain at a very low level compared to where they had been over the past half-century.

The legacy of QE and the global financial crisis of 2008 continues to roll off the Fed’s balance sheet, which continues to put some upward pressure on rates further out on the yield curve. At the same time, the Fed has adopted a “symmetric” approach to inflation, which means they will not panic and automatically raise short-term rates in response to inflation data that rises slightly above their 2% target rate.

The latest PPI data on Wednesday, July 11 showed that domestic producer prices registered their biggest annual increase in six and one-half years in June. The markets largely ignored the inflationary data, as buying in the bond market continued in a flight to quality move over trade issues. Higher bond prices supported stocks as optimism over economic growth continues in an environment that remains highly optimistic.

Political divisiveness - stocks move higher

Political divisiveness in the U.S. has done nothing to slow the ascent of the stock market. Over the last week along, a highly public showdown in Congress highlighted the vast political differences between both parties. The questioning of FBI agent Peter Strzok over his involvement in the handling of the Russian collusion investigation and his personal bias against the administration sank to a new level of political rancor between Democrats and Republicans in the House of Representatives. While the airing of grievances in a televised format made for great theater and grandstanding for members of Congress who will face election in November, it highlighted the vast differences of both political parties.

Last week, President Trump nominated Brett Kavanaugh to replace Anthony Kennedy on the Supreme Court. Before the President’s selection was announced, members of the opposing party stood firmly against any nominee that the President would put forth for consideration with Democrats vowing to undermine his pick.

The current situation with the Supreme Court nomination highlights the political divisiveness in the U.S. along party lines. In an aside, one of the most liberal members of the court, Associate Justice Elena Kagan, thought enough of the President’s current nominee that she recruited him to teach at Harvard Law School when she was the dean.

The special prosecutor, Robert Mueller, indicted more Russians over meddling in the 2016 Presidential election and has charged several members of the Trump campaign including his former campaign manager for various offenses. Paul Manafort currently sits in solitary confinement in a Virginia Federal prison as the special prosecutor convinced a judge he was tampering with witnesses for his upcoming trial. Meanwhile, many of those who oppose the President and the current administration are waiting for a shoe to drop in the investigation that will lead to impeachment or worst for President Trump.

His supporters believe that the investigation has gone on for long enough and that the lack of any substantial evidence leading to charges is a reason for Mr. Mueller to issue a final report and close down his investigation. At the same time, President Trump’s recent summit with Russian leader Vladimir Putin resulted in criticism from political opponents in the U.S. as many believe his approach to improving relations with the Russian amount to a treasonous act.

I have only highlighted some of the issues that divide the U.S. along party lines, and those that hit the headlines in just the last week. Despite a highly contentious political environment, optimism prevails, and stocks keep powering higher. While an indictment or charges that hit close to the President could cause massive volatility in the U.S. stock market, but there are few indications of this on the immediate horizon.

The power of tax reform and optimism

The U.S. Federal Reserve dug deep into its monetary policy toolbox using historically low interest rates and their quantitative easing program to avoid a recession or worse following the 2008 global financial crisis. Ben Bernanke handed stewardship at the Fed to Janet Yellen, and under her supervision, the U.S. economy began to grow.

Even before the central bank upgraded their assessment of U.S. economic growth from “moderate” to “solid” in 2017, Chair Yellen repeatedly told legislators during her many testimonials before both the House and Senate that monetary policy can only go so far, and fiscal stimulus was necessary to continue to bolster the U.S. economy in coming months and years. In late 2017, tax reform provided the fiscal stimulus necessary to turbocharge the economy.

The first round of tax cuts favored U.S. corporations, which led to gains in the stock market. Throughout 2017, the lead up to tax reform provided support for share prices, and the final vote took them to new heights. Tax reform increases U.S. corporate profits allowing businesses to pay higher dividends, increase business investments, or buy back their shares, all of which are supportive of the prices of stocks. As we are now at the beginning of the third quarter, we only have earnings data from two quarters after tax reform, and so far, the effect has been powerful leading to gains in the stock market and a continuation of optimism.

Buy volatility on dips

The stock market continues to view the world with a glass half full cockeyed optimism. However, there are many potholes along the road to continued economic growth and higher prices of stocks over the second half of 2018 and beyond. All of the issues mentioned including the potential for a trade war, rising interest rates, and political divisiveness can quickly lead to sharp selloffs in the stock market as we witnessed in early February. Additionally, there are many issues on the geopolitical landscape that can go awry leading to sudden bouts of fear and uncertainty in equity prices as well as markets across all asset classes.

As the chart of the CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) shows, the index traded in a band from 8.56 to 17.28 in 2017, and so far in 2018, the range from low to high has been from 8.92, at the very beginning of the year to a high of 50.30 at the height of the selling in early February. On Wednesday, July 18 with stocks moving to the upside the VIX was back at the 12.10 level. Since early March, the range in the VIX has been from 10.91 to 26.01 with a midpoint of 18.46. The last time the index traded above the midpoint was during the final week of June.

I continue to believe that volatility in the stock market will be the norm, rather than the exception for the rest of 2018. There are just too many issues facing the markets that could cause sudden bouts of increases in price variance.

VIXY is the ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures product that has net assets of $114.1 million and trades an average of over 1.57 million shares each day. Since March 1, VIXY has traded from $24.96 to $40.87. The midpoint is at the $33.21 level. With the VIX and VIXY product down near their lows since early March risk-reward current favors a long position in the VIXY product.

Optimism has known no bounds in the stock market, but the long-term road to higher prices is filled with many short-term potholes that invariably slow the journey. The VIXY is a tool that helps market participants profit from the many speed bumps that remind us that pessimism rears its ugly head, at times.

